Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight

Singer Jay Singh Talks About His Brand-New Upcoming Song That Features A Leading Influencer

Through our sources, we have learned that Jay Singh is soon going to make a comeback with a brand new song. Now, whether this is going to be a romantic or a party song, we too are curious.

Singer Jay Singh Talks About His Brand-New Upcoming Song That Features A Leading Influencer
Jay Singh, Singer

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 6:44 pm

Though we might have enough music to spend days without repeating one, the announcement of a new song always gives us butterflies. Doesn’t it? Zeroing in on his passion and working towards it, Jay Singh made his incredible entrance into the music industry. After giving cosmic hits, the singer is gearing up for something exclusive.

Through our sources, we have learned that Jay Singh is soon going to make a comeback with a brand new song. Now, whether this is going to be a romantic or a party song, we too are curious.

Related stories

Meet Ankur Chandrakant, The Award-Winning Indian Cyber Security And Forensic Expert Everyone's Talking About

Listen to it from Jay Singh himself: "I’m very excited about this song. It is very close to my heart as I have penned the lyrics, which are a reflection of my own life events. This song is for everyone who believes in and has experienced love at first sight. For the video, we have collaborated with one of your favourite social media divas. According to the scheduled dates, we shall reveal more about the song."

We know you are very anxious to know more about Jay's new music video. We are too keen to know more; after all, the singer is releasing new music after 11 months. Though Jay Singh frequently hits our dose of entertainment by uploading his cover song videos, this brand-new hit is different!

One thing that we all know for sure is that this talented singer is going to again leave us in awe of his melodious tunes. Jay Singh has spent years wishing for the dream life that he has today. Since his adolescence, he wanted to be a part of the musical world.

Jay Singh's harmonious voice makes us hymn the song on loop. His tuneful songs and heart-warming lyrics have set the mood at a myriad of restaurants, cafes and events. We hope that Jay soon updates us about his forthcoming music video. Until then, keep listening to his previous songs.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Jay Singh ' Singer
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Indians Create Unwanted Record In IPL

Mumbai Indians Create Unwanted Record In IPL

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat