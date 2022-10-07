Singer Jas Johal Raises The Bar For Others In Music Around The World

It is so astounding to see the growth and success of a few passionate beings working across varied fields, upping their game constantly to become their best versions in all that they choose to lay their hands on. To do that in the world of music has proved to be even more taxing and challenging, but a few rare gems have gone ahead in showcasing what it really takes to become one’s best versions, just like DJing talent and singer Jas Johal did in the recent years. He has grown as one of the finest singers and DJ artists in the music space, which can be proved by the kind of incredible work he has done so far in his career.

DJ Jas Johal was born in 1986 in London, and from a very young age, if anything that attracted his attention the most, it was all things music. Hence, he began DJing at the naïve age of 14 and since then has never looked back. His singles, work as a DJ at some of the biggest weddings, and collaboration with other DJs have earned him massive recognition and a name in the industry.

He recalls how he began DJing at nightclubs during university and played alongside US Superstars like Soulja Boy, Ne-Yo, and Jay Sean and gained enormous experiences, which only helped in improving his skills as an artist. Jas Johal created more momentum in the industry later when he rapped on Marjavan on DJ H’s album Reloaded. He even rapped on Jawani 2, featuring DJ H and Nirmal Sidhu. Jas Johal had a TV series on Britasia TV called Nightshift TV, where he interviewed some of the biggest stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Flo Rida, Jeremih, Jazzy B, and others. People can watch these episodes even on YouTube.

After a decade, he even restarted this show and interviewed many other prominent names in the music world. Jas Johal is a top singer and DJ artist who has continuously hustled his way to the top and has now become a prominent name in the global music scene.

