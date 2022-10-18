Side Effects of Phentermine: 5 Best OTC Phentermine Alternatives

You might be thinking about taking weight loss medications like Phentermine if you want to burn fat and lose weight. The prescription weight loss drug phentermine sometimes referred to as Adipex, reduces hunger. Unfortunately, phentermine can have some unfavorable side effects and is only available with a prescription.

The good news is that there are many over-the-counter phentermine substitutes available that give some of Adipex's weight loss advantages without the same hazards.

Top 5 Phentermine Alternative on the Market

In this guide, we will discuss the best Phentermine substitutes that contain 100% Natural Ingredients and can help you to burn fat. Each weight loss supplement listed below has been assessed based on a number of criteria, including the quality of the components, user feedback, safety, cost, and guarantee.

Top 5 Over-The-Counter Phentermine Alternatives For 2022

● PhenGold: Best phentermine alternative for appetite suppression

● PhenQ: Best overall phentermine over-the-counter alternative

● Trimtone: Highly rated diet pill for fat loss

● PrimeShred: Best fat burner for men

● Leanbean: Best metabolism booster for women

#1 PhenGold

Using substances supported by research, PhenGold offers a secure phentermine alternative. Because phentermine is such an excellent effective way to lose weight, many people obtain prescriptions for it. PhenGold accomplishes all of that and more, improving your mood and metabolism to give you the finest experience possible when dieting and exercising

The best method to lose weight is to eat well and exercise regularly. This dietary supplement promises to offer you more energy so you can lose weight effectively and prevent exhaustion.

The weight-loss benefits of PhenGold include the following:

● Helps burn fat faster

● helps in increasing metabolic rate

● decreases the food cravings

● increases focus and energy

● helps to calm

PhenGold is produced at a facility that has received FDA approval and contains the best ingredients available. The precise proportions of each component come together to create a recipe that revs up your metabolism all day, burns fat, and increases energy.

Men and women who wish to avoid prescription weight reduction drugs but still want similar effects are the greatest candidates for PhenGold. The natural appetite suppressants in this pill make it one of the best phentermine alternatives, and it also has the added benefit of helping you lose body fat swiftly.

You can try PhenGold without being worried about the risk of losing a lot of money because anything greater than the one-month supply comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee. This phentermine replacement supplement is simple to incorporate into your routine because you only need to take one dose every day (three capsules at breakfast).

Pros:

● One of the best phentermine solutions for weight control

● A multi-action composition accelerates the results of weight loss.

● appropriate option for both men and women

● clinically tested components

● Worldwide shipping is free

● Vegan- & vegetarian-friendly

Cons:

● It might not be suitable for those sensitive to caffeine

● The guarantee does not apply to a one-month supply.

#2 PhenQ

A well-known brand that has led the nutritional supplement sector for more than ten years is Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited. With PhenQ, the company offers an over-the-counter phentermine substitute that is backed by science.

With scientifically validated natural ingredients, this weight reduction pill boosts your metabolism, promoting fat burning and reducing cravings.

Among all of the weight loss pills that claim to be a substitute for phentermine sold over the counter, PhenQ offers the most comprehensive set of advantages. Its recipe remains committed to weight management, preventing weight gain, boosting energy levels, and extending the duration of feeling full after eating.

PhenQ promotes weight loss and has the following advantages:

● helps with fat burning

● reduces the production of body fat

● reduces the craving for sugar

● Improves mood and mental clarity and energy levels

PhenQ is a well-balanced diet pill made entirely of natural ingredients, it's ideal for anyone looking to lose weight without experiencing the negative side effects associated with prescription medications like phentermine. Both men and women have reported good results from using these diet pills, with so many reviews stating that the weight loss supplement helped them reach their body weight goals.

PhenQ facilitates your body's natural metabolic process, which speeds up and helps ease weight loss while requiring the same amount of effort.

Thanks to its 60-day money-back guarantee, using PhenQ is risk-free. You have 67 days to return your order for a full refund if you're not satisfied with the results.

Pros:

● Effective weight-loss pills for both men and women

● Scientific ingredients that are effective

● Effective weight loss strategy 60-day money-back guarantee

● gluten-free and suitable for vegans

● Discount of buy two, get one free

Cons:

● No over-the-counter sales are made in a retail store (only available online)

● Frequently out of stock due to high demand

#3 Trimtone

Trimtone is a natural appetite suppressant and fat-burning supplement for women. The mechanism by which your body transforms fat stores into energy, known as thermogenesis, is stimulated by the formula. It targets resistant fat deposits and raises your metabolic rate, which improves the effects of your efforts.

Anyone who has truly committed themselves to a diet and fitness routine is aware that results can be unpredictable. On occasion, weeks can pass before you see a difference. When you hit a plateau, Trimtone accelerates the process using natural substances that rev up your metabolism and help you burn off the final few pounds.

Trimtone helps you lose weight in two ways:

● gives your metabolism a strong boost

● reduces your craving for food

● uses ingredients that are thermogenic to burn resistant body fat

When you're on a diet, it could be challenging to fight the want for snacks. Getting off track could lead to confidence issues and goal abandonment, but Trimtone helps prevent that.

Trimtone also contains green coffee as a caffeine source. These unroasted coffee beans still contain the beneficial ingredient chlorogenic acid, which is present in the raw beans.

The acid lowers insulin levels and increases metabolism by reducing the creation of fat. Additionally, green tea is used in diet pills to boost hormones that burn fat.

This over-the-counter substitute for phentermine works best for dieters and exercisers who are already on a program or who are just beginning one and need a pick-me-up. Trimtone's exceptional thermogenic properties aid in fat burning while its other ingredients assist you to stay on track by stifling your hunger. It's a potent fat burner that makes it possible for you to lead a healthy, active lifestyle.

Pros:

● 100-day money-back guarantee is included.

● reduces glucomannan intake to reduce bloating

● not made up of any filler materials

● merely calls for the consumption of one capsule each day.

Cons:

● contains gelatin (not vegan-friendly)

● Not available at retail outlets

#4 Primeshred

PrimeShred is a "hardcore" fat burner designed for men who want to get rid of tough fat deposits and build lean muscle. If you've worked out in the gym, you're familiar with the weight-loss plateau. Even after all your success, a few pounds still cling to your body. The answer to that issue is PrimeShred, which will provide your body the motivation it needs to lose weight.

The following are the primary advantages of this over-the-counter phentermine direct replacement:

● maximizes calorie burn by boosting your body's natural fat-burning activities.

● activates particular hormones that burn fat to break down tough body fat

● increases your mental clarity and energy to make cutting simpler.

As a pre-workout weight loss supplement, PrimeShred performs perfectly. It naturally increases your metabolism so that it burns dietary fat instead of storing it. Physically and mentally hard as working out can be, these medications can keep you focused and positive.

The researchers at PrimeShred set out to make the greatest organic compound that could compete with phentermine for weight loss. Green tea extract is essential to the supplement's composition. By improving your body's metabolism, norepinephrine's ability to burn fat, and decreasing fat storage, the herb has been shown to aid with weight loss.

The ingredients in PrimeShred's recipe are all-natural, safe, and free of any mystery. These nutritional supplements are most effective for men who want to support their weight loss plan and keep their focus. PrimeShred speeds up your metabolism, making it simpler to eliminate stubborn fat and achieve a lean physique

Pros:

● Excellent for losing weight after gaining

● removes unwanted fat

● Non-GMO and suitable for vegans

● affordable than other organic OTC phentermine substitutes

● 100-day money-back promise that is increased

● produced in the USA

● discounts for purchasing two or three bottles

Cons:

● does not contain ingredients that reduce the hunger

● Not advisable if you have a caffeine sensitivity (225 mg of caffeine)

#5 Leanbean

One of the best phentermine substitutes for women is the Leanbean. The main component of Leanbean is glucomannan, is an appetite suppressor that has been scientifically shown to prevent you from munching on fatty meals.

The need to fill up sugar and carbohydrates in between meals is one of the worst enemies of diets since it encourages you to gain weight rather than lose it.

The three main advantages of using the Leanbean phentermine substitutes are as follows:

● reduces eating cravings and helps control appetite

● promotes fat metabolism to increase metabolism

● gives a boost to clean energy

Leanbean has components that have been carefully selected to maximize fat burning and provide energy to support your active lifestyle. The formula contains a significant amount of glucomannan to aid in weight loss more effectively.

The metabolism-stimulating ingredients in Leanbean are choline, zinc, and chromium picolinate. If your metabolic rate slows down, extra calories are converted to fat rather than energy. These substances expedite the process and maintain your energy levels so you can get the most out of your workout.

Women looking for something to boost their diet and fitness routine should use Leanbean. To help you in your journey to transforming your physique, the pill suppresses your hunger and gives you an energy boost.

Pros:

● a product created for women in mind

● little stimulant use

● thousands of contented clients

● A large amount of glucomannan (appetite suppressant)

● organic and safe for vegan’s ingredients

● affordable price

Cons:

● Not suitable for men

● Shouldn't be taken if you are pregnant or are breast-feeding

How Does Phentermine Work?

When it was initially released in 1959, phentermine was a prescription-only appetite suppressant used to treat obesity. In order to boost the central nervous system's neurotransmitters that reduce hunger, the patient takes the medicine for a short period of time (usually a few weeks). Anticonvulsant topiramate is commonly added by doctors.

People with heart problems, high blood pressure, an overactive thyroid gland, or glaucoma should not take these weight loss medications. Phentermine and other over-the-counter diet medicines should not be taken by women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Phentermine is classified as a schedule iv substance by the DEA due to its low potential for misuse and dependence. Due to this, doctors will typically only prescribe phentermine for a maximum of 12 weeks.

Risks And Side Effects of Phentermine Pills Prescription

Like any prescription drug, the risks and side effects of phentermine that you should be aware of Phentermine is only prescribed by doctors when the advantages exceed the risks. This is usually the case when the patient is obese and experiences weight loss difficulty.

The medication can increase anxiety, heart palpitations, and blood pressure. In order to stop eating, phentermine interacts with your nervous system and triggers "fight or flight."

The stimulant encourages your body to burn more fat for energy as opposed to storing it, which significantly reduces your overall body weight.

The most common side effects of phentermine diet pills are the following:

● Mouth pain

● Higher heart rate

● Dizziness

● Nausea

● Vomiting

● Diarrhea

● Constipation

● Insomnia

serious side effects of phentermine such as an abnormal heartbeat, mood swings, seizures, difficulty walking or talking, and vision changes may occur in patients who react particularly poorly to phentermine.

Additionally, phentermine may increase pre-existing conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, glaucoma, substance misuse, heart disease, and mood problems. Some users express depressive symptoms, thoughts of suicide, and extreme anxiety or restlessness.

A Schedule IV substance with a low risk of abuse or dependency, phentermine. There is a chance that you will have withdrawal symptoms like weariness and depression if you stop taking the drug abruptly.

How We Have Listed the Best Over-The-Counter Phentermine Alternatives

You have a wide range of options when looking for supplements to assist with weight loss because there are so many effective OTC phentermine alternatives available.

We researched brands with a focus on the following factors to assist you in choosing the best phentermine alternative available over the counter:

User reviews

You may get a better understanding of how the pills work and any side effects phentermine may have by reading the experiences of those who purchased the pills.

Beyond the reviews that the manufacturers highlight on their websites, we looked at brands with a wealth of honest reviews.

Price

Cheap diet pills do exist; however, a little study shows that many of these products contain filler ingredients that have no effect on weight loss. On the other hand, just because a supplement is pricey doesn't mean it's necessarily good.

We selected weight reduction supplements that are both effective and cost-effective given their efficacy.

Quality Ingredients

To identify which over-the-counter phentermine substitutes include the most potent blend of herbs, minerals, and other health-promoting ingredients, we examined their ingredient lists.

For burning fat, increasing energy, and reducing cravings, some chemicals in weight reduction pills are more effective than others. The products we selected use strong, premium components in their formulae in suitable dosages.

Safety

Before beginning a new supplement program, you should always see your doctor. Dietary supplements may have side effects for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

We took note to only include those with no known side effects of phentermine. Everyone responds to supplements differently, however, reading user feedback can help you learn how prevalent a given side effect is.

Product Guarantee

As over-the-counter phentermine substitutes are expensive, we only wanted to suggest items that offered a money-back guarantee. You get a limited window of time to return any unused medication for a full refund.

Dosage

The ideal supplement should have components for weight loss in safe, suitable dosages. Too little won't matter, but too much can have negative side effects.

Benefits Of Choosing a Natural Alternative to Phentermine Diet Pills

The fact that over-the-counter phentermine alternatives are less potent than prescription versions can be helpful for those seeking phentermine diet pills that are easier on the body.

The studies compare phentermine to natural alternatives:

● Alternatives to phentermine don't have any side effects of phentermine.

● The majority of over-the-counter phentermine substitutes also function as ingredients.

● Some natural supplements offer extra advantages.

● Supplements don't require a prescription.

● Long-term supplement use is possible.

Common Ingredients Found in OTC Phentermine Substitutes

All of the popular phentermine alternatives have comparable substances, but each composition has special components that each offer different weight-loss benefits.

The following are a few of the common ingredients in phentermine substitutes:

Caffeine: reduces sleepiness and boosts thermogenesis to burn fat.

Green tea increases metabolism and reduces fats.

Green coffee increases energy and includes chlorogenic acid, which prevents the creation of fat.

Glucomannan: expands in your stomach to give you the feeling of being full.

Cayenne pepper increases the rate at which your body breaks down fat and helps you burn more calories and fat.

L-theanine decreases your body's absorption of fat and carbohydrates while raising levels of dopamine and serotonin to improve your mood.

Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA): reduces hunger, decreases fat formation, and speeds up metabolism

Garcinia Cambogia: increases feelings of fullness and satisfaction

Chromium: helps build lean muscle mass and reduces cravings for sugar and carbohydrates.

Where To Get Real Phentermine (Adipex)

Because it is a regulated substance, phentermine cannot be legally purchased over the counter or online. You can only be eligible for the medicine, which requires a doctor's prescription if diet and exercise alone aren't working to help you lose weight.

Through online pharmacies, you can get phentermine with a prescription. A doctor must keep track of your progress while using phentermine because the medicine can have serious side effects of phentermine and develop an addiction issue the longer you use it.

Considerations Before Purchasing an Over-The-Counter Phentermine Alternative

The over-the-counter versions of phentermine have fewer risks than the original medication, but you should think about a few things before using one of these supplements.

First, make sure that taking diet supplements is healthy for you. Anyone under the age of 18 and women who are pregnant or nursing shouldn't take weight loss medications.

Additionally, think about the capsules' ingredients and whether they meet your demands. Everybody's body responds to supplements differently, and some may take longer to produce benefits.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following are some phentermine-related questions that are frequently asked:

How Long Can You Use the Phentermine Medication?

You should only use phentermine for the shortest amount of time possible because of the hazards and serious side effects. Usually, doctors will only recommend the medicine for a 12-week period.

The risk of experiencing side effects of phentermine such as elevated blood pressure, headaches, nausea, trembling, and irregular heartbeat increases the longer you take it.

In Three Months, How Much Weight Can You Lose on Phentermine?

The idea is to encourage you to eat less so that you are always burning more calories than you are absorbing from fat.

According to studies, the majority of patients who took phentermine over a 12-week period lost up to 5% of their body weight. You can burn more fat and lose weight more quickly by exercising every day.

Does Phentermine Require a Prescription?

Yes, a prescription is required in order to purchase phentermine. You'll likely need a BMI of 27 to 30 and to have failed past attempts to lose weight naturally in order to be qualified for a prescription.

Who Is Not Recommended to Take Phentermine Diet Pills?

● Phentermine should not be taken by anyone who has any of the following health issues:

● higher blood pressure

● Hyperthyroidism

● Heart problem

● Glaucoma

● previous drug use

● Anxiety

● sensitivity to stimulants

Phentermine shouldn't be taken by women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Final Words on Phentermine Over-the-Counter Alternatives

There isn't likely to be an over-the-counter substitute for phentermine's effectiveness because it is a potent weight loss medication. But many people look for alternatives online due to the risks and prescription requirements.

The top five over-the-counter supplements we've highlighted above have energizing effects like increasing your energy, metabolism, and mood.

The greatest methods for losing weight involve exercising and eating wisely, and these over-the-counter phentermine substitutes will make it simpler to start and maintain those healthy routines without the side effects of phentermine

