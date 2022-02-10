Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Siddharth Soni’s Generous Work For Social Welfare Wins Hearts

As the founder of his one-of-a-kind NGO called Siddham Sansthan, he made sure to put in his efforts and hard work to make that positive change the world wants to see in society.

Siddharth Soni

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 12:41 pm

 His one-of-a-kind NGO called Siddham Sansthan has taken the work of public welfare to the next level and how.

Isn’t it amazing to learn about all those people who make incessant efforts to provide value to others before thinking of clinching success for themselves? The world may be filled with innumerable talented beings and success stories, but the ones who work for the betterment of others shine differently. It goes without saying how the people around us need our constant support and help in multiple matters. So many out there are without any proper support or family and are truly in need. But how many times do people genuinely take steps forward to make a difference in society? “It is time to come forward and do our bit because people need us,” says Siddharth Soni, the Udaipur-based social activist who has constantly garnered respect for his work for children and others.

As the Founder of his one-of-a-kind NGO called Siddham Sansthan, he made sure to put in his efforts and hard work to make that positive change the world wants to see in society. “Without waiting for anyone or waiting for the right time, I dived deep into the social work world, for I saw how children suffered and were not provided education due to financial constraints. I believe there is no ‘right time’ to do good deeds, and when you decide to do them, the time automatically becomes right. This is what has been the motivation behind initiating my NGO, which today is all about helping people in need."

The passionate soul, who has also remained a prominent name in politics as State Secretary in NSUI Rajasthan in 2015, Soni Samaj Youth President in 2017, and President of the Congress Seva Dal in 2020, without leaving a stone unturned, has been working day in and day out for children’s education. Thus, he has initiated 11 primary schools for them to continue their education with nominal fees. 

Helping people and providing education to children has become Siddharth Soni’s main motto in life which is quite evident through the work Siddham Sansthan has been providing and is aimed at providing even in the future.

