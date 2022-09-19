Siddhant Gill, Vedant Gill Take Anusha Srinivasan Iyer Founded Naarad PR & Image Strategists, Indian Entertainment Industry's  Numero Uno Brand Custodianship Agency  To Greater Heights

Easily India's leading agency domain of brand custodianship, image strategisation, public relations and image management, Naarad PR and Image Strategists grew right up in India’s mainstream entertainment cosmopolitan city. Turning the who’s he to the who’s who of Bollywood with its smart implementation of strategies, Naarad PR and Image Strategists has grown to be a sought-after name in the world of Public Relations from.the last three and a half decades.

Spearheaded and guided by a team of dedicated journalists whose strategy speaks, thanks to the cumulative experience of the leaders of over ten decades in the industry, Naarad specialises in being the most sought-after agency for not just PR but Image Strategisation as much.

Located on the top floor of a lavish bungalow in the heartland of the Hindi film industry, the office of Naarad has also opened its heart to a rescue home for abandoned, maimed and injured animals. Each member of the proud Naarad team is as much a pet parent as much.

The Team

Founded and Mentored by Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, the team of young dedicated professionals is spearheaded by the dynamic brothers, Siddhant Gill and Vedant Gill.

Naarad PR and Image Strategists believes that at the end of the day, today’s gossip is tomorrow’s trash. “Good stories live on forever in the hearts of those who have been interviewed. We don’t place stories, we create them. That is the essence of our agency,” says Siddhant Gill while adding that it is the youth that adds to the futureproofing that an agency needs. Avers Vedant Gill, “Our enterprising team of young PR professionals and executives have brought in a fresh breath, and have been handling the public relations and marketing activities of several high profile clients since the advent of the agency. A floating workforce, comprising of young and enthusiastic people, are always on their toes to make sure everything falls in place."

Brand Development, Strategic Planning and Crisis Management



A brand in the initial phase to grow requires strategic planning. Creating the objectives for the brand, handholding them through the implementation of the planned strategies at the required intervals is what Naarad excels at. The agency has, from time to time, formulated effective communication strategies through their excellent community and media relations. Apart from PR, the agency also helps organize events on behalf of clients.

Naarad PR and Image Strategists, with their extensive network of professional partners in the media and other domains, contribute in their respective campaigns, be it their editorial know-how or their innovative ideas. With the help of such assets, the agency ensures a pan India reach. This helps in the development of the brand. Crisis management is something that the agency boasts as their exemplary service. In times of a crisis, the team ensure that the image of the brand is re-established.

Creative Design, Digital Marketing and Social Media Marketing

The days of the print are nearing its end as the digital age takes over. Digital media is taking over print and is going to be the next best thing with the evolution of the internet. Don’t fret just yet—Naarad also manages their clients’ digital landscape and rides the social media wave like no agency ever! After meticulously planning the narratives they want to cast in their audience’s mind, the creative team at Naarad meticulously crafts creative designs and campaigns that help their associations on the know-how of this space and also manage their digital and social reputation.



Engaging in targeted digital marketing campaigns, the stellar agency provides a one-stop-shop for all the designing and printing needs of their clients. It has proficiency in photography & videography along with a winning copy alongside world-class design layout and typography. Team Naarad’s specializations lie in designing all kinds of marketing materials like posters, newsletters, direct mailers, brochures, standees, etc.

Events and Exhibitions

Through years of experience, the team of Naarad PR has always conquered the subtle art of making all events, be it launches or releases, and exhibitions, a super hit! Personalities and brands can only fully develop and get enriched with the help of a well-planned and well-executed strategy. Promotional events and exhibitions are, often, the heart and soul for the success of any brand. Hence, be it organizing press conferences, preparing an exclusive affair for a cause or creating an immersive experience that has an audience and the media hooked, they execute any and every kind of event that a brand requires.

Services & Clientele

As a PR & Image Strategisation Agency, Naarad PR & Image Strategists have handled brand building and image and devised PR, Promotions and Media Strategies for various corporates, individual entertainment professionals from various spheres, artists, doctors, hospitals among others. Some of the films handled by the agency include Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, Ramgopal Varma's Ladki The Girl Dragon, Dangerous, Sanjay Raut’s Thackeray, Sooraj Barjatya’s Vivah, Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2, Mirchi Movies’ Hari Puttar (crisis), Lunchbox (Pre-Karan Johar), Anurag Kashyap’s Shorts, Monsoon Shootout, Manish Tiwary’s Chidiakhana, Priyadarshan’s Malamaal Weekly, Percept Pictures’ ?, the world’s first untitled film, Moserbaers’ Righteous Kill, Release of India’s classic epic Mughal-E-Azam in Pakistan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Rann (crisis), Moserbaer’s Sankat City, T series’ Kajraare, A New Love Ishtory, Percept Pictures’ Aashayein, Rajkumar Santoshi’s Halla Bol, Karan Razdan’s Mittal Vs Mittal and Mr Bhatti on Chutti, Deepak Sawant’s Bachchan-starrer Gangotri, Kamal Sadanah’s Victoria No 203, Ananth Mahadevan’s Aggar, Ammtoje Mann’s Kaafila, Mughal-E-Azam release in Pakistan, First Fear, Govind Nihalani’s Takshak, Padmini Kapila’s 90 Minutes, Prabhakar Shukla’s Kahani Gudiya Ki, Sanjay Jha’s Strings, Vinta Nanda’s White Noise, Arc films’ It’s A Man’s World and Re-release and global differed release of Akbar Khan’s Taj Mahal among others.

Naarad’s clientele in the corporate sector include T Series, the prestigious Indian Dental Association (IDA), Moser Baer, Deenanath Mangeshkar Pratishtan, Mukkti Foundation, Bhamla Foundation, Karan Gupta Education Foundation (KGEF), Indo-Pak Peace Summit of students, The Indian International Model United Nation, Inter Gold, India’s largest diamond jewellery company, Trendsmith among others.

Team Naarad has also handled the launch and Image Strategisation of leading restaurants and pubs including China Gate, TAP, Bora Bora, Global Fusion, TNZ, Red Box, Caravan Serai, Red Ant, Golden Orchid, Under The Over, Rude Lounge, LSD and Piping Hot among others.



In the domain of Art and Culture, Naarad PR & Image Strategists have handled the PR and Image Strategy of the Osian’s Group, Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, Artists Centre, Ashish Balram Nagpal Art Gallery, MF Husain (Crisis), Po10tial Group of Artists, Rouble Nagi, Sanjeev Khandekar and Vaishali Nadkar (crisis), Prithvi Soni, Kantakishore Moharana, Chintan Upadhyay, Rashmi Pitre, Sumita Acharya, Bhuvan Silhare, Raj More, Kamal Jain, National Institute of Photography, Ketik Zaveri, Ganga Kadakia, Indraneil Kamath, Rajat Dhar, Varsha Vyas, Kiran Chopra, Gautam Patole, Padmanabh Bendre, Amisha Mehta, Daxa Khandwala, Rupali Patole among others.

Naarad PR and Image Strategists client family also includes celebrities and dignitaries of the likes of Lata Mangeshkar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar and family, Asha Bhosle, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Amaan Ali Bangash, Ustad Ayaan Ali Bangash, Bappi Lahiri, Sonu Nigam and Bickram Ghosh, Sunny Leone with Jism 2, Amrita Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, T-Series, Sudesh Bhosale, Pawan Shankar, Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabas, Angela Krislinzki, Madhav Mahajan, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Govinda, Yuvika Chaudhary, Richa Chadda, Jackie Shroff, Sachiin Joshi, Urvashi Sharma, Sagarika Ghatge, Riya Sen, Raima Sen, Sonal Sehgal, Shaleen Bhanot, Richa Sony, Aanjjan Srivastav, Govind Namdev, Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh, Ashmit Patel, Koena Mitra, Padmini Kolhapure, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Ashish Sharma; and in the humanitarian and philanthropic spheres, Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Trust, Audiologist-Speech Therapist Devangi Dalal and JOSH Foundation, Dr. Aneel Kashi Murarka and Ample Missiion, Smita Thackeray and Mukkti Foundation, Asif Bhamla and Bhamla Foundation among many others.

Creative Pursuits

Best known as a Firebrand Journalist with a golden heart, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer is also in the news as a Global Award-winning Writer-Director with ‘Saare Sapne Apne Hain’, her film on child labour, hope and happiness, has won rave reviews across borders winning over 70 awards and having been screened in over 120 national as well as international film festivals!

Corporate Social Responsibility

While Naarad is also an organisation with a heart with an extanded family of over 111 rescue dogs at cat family through Pawsitive Farm Sanctuary, the organisation through Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) Foundation works towards protecting the planet. With the mission to reverse the environmental damage caused by mankind, Naarad not only repaints the Earth green, but also mobilises and inspires the youth to stand up for the same!

Serving as a catalyst in bringing responsible likeminded individuals, environmental activists and organizations together, Naarad works closely in association with the government and its ministries for citizen welfare. The organisation is also known for her stance on the issues of senior citizen safety, rehabilitation of acid attack victims and their work towards gender equality, LGBTQ empowerment, street children welfare, participation in conclaves and inspirational talks, filmmaking with a cause and youth life coaching among many others.

Awards and Accolades

Naarad has also earned respect for its commitments towards social, environmental as well as cultural causes. For the same, Naarad and its energetic team has received numerous awards, accolades and recognitions as the winner of the Life’s Real Heroes awards of India in 2019, The Economic Times Icon Award for Strategic Brandmaker and Social Entrepreneurship, The National Excellence Award, Best PR and Media Strategists Award at Festival of Globe, San Francisco, Best Global Film Publicist Award at IFEFA — Australia, Women of Influence Award, People’s Excellence Award, Inspire Award, Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award, Main Hoon Beti Award, Samaj Ratna Award, Iconic Achievers Award, Haryana Garima Award, Gurugram Achievers Award, Mukkti Foundation Each For Equal Women Empowerment Award, Perfect Woman Achievers Award, Karmic Awards, Egalitarian Earth Warrior Award at the National Summit of Holistic Sciences,Cinema AajTak for Trendsetting Social Entrepreneurship in Media Space among others.

Economic Times Rising Indian

Anusha has been acknowledged as the ET Rising Indian by The Economic Times, christening as the “Queen Bee of Brand Strategy” by Forbes India, felicitated by MAEER’s MIT Pune for her social consciousness, and The National Wellness Award by The Shree Swami Samarth Annakshetra Trust, Akkalkot among many others.

More power to Team Naarad!… The sky sometimes is just the beginning…

