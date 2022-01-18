In the age of technological advancement, Robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT) are the two of the most disruptive technologies that can change the ways of performing business and our lives altogether. Governments from all across the globe are making smart investments in technology and innovation to encourage their utilitarian application. The Government of India, too, is taking proactive steps in the realm of IoT, AI, ML and robotics. Shunya Ekai Technologies is a tech solutions firm that produces high-end tech-driven products to improve business operations, human efficiency and lifestyle.



When the Government of India launched the Digital India initiative in 2015, it had the vision of fostering digital inclusion in India through promoting e-governance, e-banking, e-education and e-health. In 2020, the Indian government expanded the outlay for Digital India to $477 million in order to boost AI, IoT, big data, cybersecurity, machine learning and robotics. Shunya Ekai Technologies works in alliance with India’s digital inclusion and Make in India efforts with their vast array of smart technology products. The core value of the company resides in popularising made-in-India products instead of outsourcing the same from other countries like China. With this vision, they foster impeccable commitment and dedication to the niche sector of IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics.



Shunya Ekai Technologies put a strong emphasis on curating patentable products as per the industry trends and demands so that the consumers and businesses alike can optimize the application and usage of the novel technology. They develop and offer IoT solutions and AI-driven bots for both individuals and industries like security & surveillance, hospitals, healthcare, hospitality, last-mile delivery, manufacturing, enterprises and a wide range of other industries. Their IoT products enhance the operational efficiency of businesses and homes through advanced data analysis, speedy operations, better accuracy and easy adaptation.



On the other hand, Shunya Ekai Technologies has championed the field of Robotics and IoT, thanks to their state-of-of-art in-house manufacturing facility and elaborate R&D investment. The company is also making strides in the IoT segment with their leading-edge IoT products. They have developed 3 IoT products that can be used in a network environment to enhance the individual living standard and business operations alike. Their AI-powered Autonomous Mobility Robots and Robotic arm can be used effectively to automate repetitive and labour-consuming tasks. The robots are designed to eliminate human error and improve workplace safety for businesses. Equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities and a highly intuitive software interface, their products streamline everything from data collection to data process to data analysis to data prediction ensuring time-efficiency, precision and accuracy. What makes their tech solution organization stand out is its highly competitive price range that is unmatchable by its industry players.



After solidifying their foothold in the industry, Shunya Ekai Technologies is now joining hands with innovators, investors and industry, government & private organisations and start-ups to consult them to develop prototypes and products in their respective space. They also focus on offering products that are manufactured in-house after extensive research, which is done to avoid any discrepancy. Till now they have developed eight IoT and three robotics catering to different industries and are offering products in the global market at a very affordable price.



According to the NASSCOM report ‘Implications of AI on the Indian Economy,’ on average, a unit increase in AI intensity by companies that use AI can contribute US$ 67.25 billion — or 2.5 per cent of India’s GDP — to the Indian economy in the near term. In this scenario, when the government is striving to champion AI development in the country, Shunya Ekai Technologies envisions emerging as an accomplished collaborator in that project.