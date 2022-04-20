Shubham Choudhary, Founder Of Rajasthan Kabaddi League, Reveals Details About Season 2

Finally, after a long wait of two years, the much-anticipated sports tournament- Rajasthan Kabaddi League (RKL) is back with its second season which is slated to commence in June this year. The league that hosted its first season in 2019 had to witness a pause of 2 years due to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus. The first season of the RKL was a success not only in terms of the reach and the buzz it created but also in changing the narrative regarding the home-grown games in India. Shubham Choudhary, the founder, and CEO of the Rajasthan Kabaddi League launched the league to provide a platform for regional businesses to promote their brand among their regional targeted audience and he, without a doubt, has been successful in his efforts.

Talking about season 2 and the changing trends in the sports industry in the country, Shubham Choudhary answers a few questions.

1. What motivated you to start the Rajasthan Kabaddi League?

Well, it is not a military secret that when it comes to sports in our country, the first thing that comes to our mind is Cricket and one of the major reasons for this is branding, promotion, and the infrastructure that the sports get access to. However, one cannot deny the fact that India is a land of home-grown games like Kho Kho, Wrestling, and Kabaddi that have an emotional connection with the audience, particularly the rural class. To bring these home-grown games into the limelight and to give local regional players, who cannot make it into big national-level leagues, a credible platform, I felt the need to start the Rajasthan Kabaddi League. Kabaddi is our own game that connects well with the masses, it just needs a push and with RKL, I am just trying to do a bit from my end.

2. What are a few new things that the audience can expect from Season 2 of the Rajasthan Kabaddi League?

For the second season, we have planned a lot of new and exciting things to ensure ‘Sports and Entertainment’ on one single platform. We are glad to announce that a lot of big and well-known players who have earlier been associated with big leagues, will also play in this season of the Rajasthan Kabaddi League, increasing the excitement of the league.

3. How do you plan to make this season bigger and better than the previous season?

For ensuring top-notch on-air broadcasting quality, we have roped in DD Sports alongside an agency that will manage the on-air broadcast. To ensure a larger reach and coverage, we have also onboarded a plethora of regional media outlets like Zee Rajasthan and others. I would also like to take this opportunity to announce that to meet the excitement of our audience, we have decided that this season will have about 32 matches which will be spread over 2 weeks, providing viewers with full-on excitement and fun. I would also like to state that there are a few more things in the pipeline that will be unveiled as we approach the commencement of the league.

4. How is a platform like Rajasthan Kabaddi League helping local players from tier 2 and tier 3 in showcasing their immense talent?

There is no doubt in my mind that the Rajasthan Kabaddi League has been a game-changer when it comes to providing a much-needed platform for numerous talented players who, for some reason, could not make it into the big leagues. India is a land of talent, however, due to a lack of opportunities and cut-throat competition, not all talented players get a chance to showcase their talent and immense potential. With RKL, we have tried to alter this and I deeply believe that we have been victorious in our efforts. Now more and more players from tier 2 and tier 3 cities are playing in RKL and successfully making a name for themselves in the sports fraternity. RKL has been successful in giving these players the name and the fame which was long due and I am hopeful that the league will inspire more and more regional players across the length and breadth of the country to take sports seriously.

5. How can local businesses and MSMEs benefit from the league when it comes to brand promotion and advertisement?

With big leagues, comes grand opportunities for businesses to promote their brands and to reach out to the masses. However, advertisement, brand promotion, and sponsorship require a huge budget which big corporate houses can easily afford but not small scale regional businesses. With RKL, we are providing these MSMEs and small businesses a credible and a big platform to promote their businesses among their regional targeted audience, ensuring result-oriented investment.