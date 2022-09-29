Should You Buy Gaming Tokens During The Crypto Winter? Moshnake, Decentraland, And Gala Could Be The Positive Answer You Seek

Gaming cryptos (also known as GameFI tokens) are becoming more popular in the cryptocurrency market and are currently in great demand. However, many crypto enthusiasts wonder whether buying gaming tokens like Moshnake (MSH) is profitable during the current crypto winter.

For those not in the know, Moshnake (MSH) will feature in a sector dominated by the likes of Decentraland (MANA) and Gala (GALA). However, as Decentraland (MANA) and Gala (GALA) are bearing the brunt of the cryptocurrency price plunge, Moshnake (MSH) has become a viable buy option for crypto enthusiasts.

This article will discuss all there is to know about the new cryptocurrency, alongside Decentraland (MANA) and Gala (GALA), to help you decide if you should buy gaming tokens during the crypto winter.

Moshing – Moshsnake

Moshnake (MSH) is native to the Moshnake ecosystem, a Snake-inspired Binance-based play-to-earn (P2E) NFT gaming platform. Moshnake (MSH) seeks to bring back memories of the classic game, Snake, which was popular between the late 90s and early 20s, especially among Nokia phone users.

Moshnake (MSH) aims to leverage users’ nostalgia for the game to enable them to relive the good old days while benefiting monetarily from gameplay.

As a new cryptocurrency, Moshnake (MSH) will give holders access to NFTs in the form of snakes, which they can use to participate in gameplay. There are four unique types of Moshnake NFTs: Mamba, Viper, Krait, and Cobra.

Users must maneuver and feed their snakes with various in-game NFT items during gameplay to start earning. They can later sell or trade the NFT items earned for profits in the ecosystem’s NFT marketplace.

Beyond helping users benefit from its P2E model, Moshnake (MSH) aims to drive teamwork and tactics and provide surplus entertainment alongside several exciting features. The new cryptocurrency is now on presale, with 200 million Moshnake (MSH) tokens available in the presale out of a total supply of 1 billion.

However, the token’s launch date has not yet been announced.

An Egalitarian Approach – Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is among the most adopted gaming tokens, thanks to its amazing features and capabilities. Decentraland (MANA) is a revolutionary cryptocurrency, driving one of the largest and foremost gaming ecosystems in the crypto world.

Decentraland (MANA) opens up the worlds of GameFi and P2E, where users can benefit from NFT collections, gameplay, and user interaction. With Decentraland (MANA), holders can immerse themselves in VR gaming, buy LANDs, build on their lands, and host NFT events, among others, within the Decentraland (MANA) metaverse.

Users can sell or trade in-game NFT items for Decentraland (MANA) tokens or rent out their LANDS for a chance to increase earnings.

Despite Decentraland’s (MANA) dip in price since the cryptocurrency price plunge, it continues to resist the adverse effects of the crypto winter. To increase their profits during the crypto winter, holders can stake Decentraland (MANA) to earn APYs.

The Perfect Way To Game – Gala

Gala games launched in 2018, alongside Gala (GALA), its native crypto token, to make blockchain games crypto enthusiasts would want to play. Gala games has a robust community-owned P2E ecosystem where players can obtain NFTs to participate in gameplay.

The Gala (GALA) ecosystem is a treasure trove for old and new crypto enthusiasts alike, having over 1.3 million monthly active users and 26,000 NFTs sold at the time of writing. Gala NFTs are highly valuable—with its most expensive NFT worth over $3 million.

Gala (GALA) is revolutionizing blockchain gaming like Decentraland (MANA), with its true decentralization giving players complete access and ownership of their in-game items.

One reason buying Gala (GALA) during the cryptocurrency price plunge is considered good business is its potential to enable holders to earn real rewards within its ecosystem.

If you're seeking to buy gaming tokens during the crypto winter, consider adding Moshnake (MSH), Decentraland (MANA), and Gala (GALA) to your watchlist. Decentraland (MANA) and Gala (GALA) remain strong competitors in the cryptocurrency market, while Moshnake (MSH) presents an opportunity for a fresh start for those affected by the crypto winter.

