Shiba Inu, Solana and Logarithmic Finance set for huge upswing of up to 80% 

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana (SOL) appear to be set for a substantial potential upswing of up to 80%, according to reports from FXStreet.

● Shiba Inu (SHIB) price movement has formed an Adam and Eve pattern, indicating a 38 per cent upward trend.

● The key to starting this run-up to $0.0000454 is a definitive flip of the $0.0000329 resistance barrier into a support level.

● The bullish thesis for SHIB will be invalidated if the daily candlestick closes below the $0.0000211 support level.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana (SOL) are no strangers to the cryptocurrency game, so an upswing may not surprise crypto investors. However, a new player has entered the game, and the crypto is called Logarithmic Finance (LOG).

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) has already caused quite a splash in the big sea of cryptocurrency as it has risen by 44.78% already. This rise is impressive, considering they have barely begun their marketing campaign. Check out the Token Price Chart below to see its speedy progression.

What Is Logarithmic Finance (LOG), And Why Should I Care?

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a layer-3 switching protocol designed to connect innovators and investors in a seamless and efficient manner. According to a white paper published by Logarithmic Finance (LOG), their roadmap sees future advancements that will be integrated into an ecosystem to offer innovators and investors with the DeFi miracles that they truly deserve.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) wants to establish a multichain and cross-chain ecosystem with the ability to produce funds across any blockchain network, such as Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Solana (SOL), and Avalanche (AVAX).

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a currency that prioritises safety and has also been certified by the reputed firm Certik. All of the characteristics of Logarithmic finance will make the new cryptocurrency particularly enticing to potential investors, especially as it is an entirely multichain and cross-chain compatible platform, which many other cryptocurrencies lack.

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Swing?

Since January 4, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action has generated two separate troughs known as Adam and Eve. SHIB developed a V-shaped valley known as "Adam" from January 4 to February 9, followed by a rounded bottom structure known as "Eve." The Eve isn't finished yet, and SHIB is hovering above a vital support area.

The Adam and Even setup will be complete if SHIB retests the $0.0000329 hurdle. In this scenario, the formation predicts a 38 percent upswing to $0.0000454, which is calculated by multiplying the valley's depth by the breakout point at $0.0000329.

As previously said, SHIB is now sitting at $0.0000249 and is still a long way from finishing the setup. The prospects of an upswing are strong because the Shiba Inu price is trading inside the $0.0000235 to $0.0000255 demand zone.

As a result, stockpiling now might result in bigger profits for investors. SHIB will begin a 38 percent upswing to $0.0000454 if it can overcome the $0.0000329 obstacle. This would be an 83 percent increase over the present position.

Is It Solana’s (SOL) Time To Shine?

Solana (SOL) is a well-respected cryptocurrency that has seen many peaks and troughs in its time. In the last 7 days, the crypto is down by over 7%, providing potential investors with a good opportunity to buy into the cryptocurrency before it swings back up again. The saying ‘buy the dip’ is a common term used in the crypto market, and it can be a difficult one to get right. Here is the Solana (SOL) chart from the last 7 days.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and Logarithmic Finance (LOG) are all wildly different. However, the one thing they have in common is that they are all potentially on the edge of a huge upswing. So if you are thinking about investing in one of these three cryptos, then don’t wait much longer! Otherwise you might find yourself missing out on this unique opportunity.

