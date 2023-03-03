Shiba Inu Price Prediction - SHIB Maintains 30 Days Gains Despite 7-day Market Lull, Is This The Best Coin To Buy In 2023?

Most people will already be familiar with Shiba Inu (SHIB) as it is one the biggest meme coins on the market and a direct competitor to Dogecoin. It now looks like Tamadoge may soon pass them both to be the dominant meme coin on the market but that doesn’t mean Shiba Inu also won’t perform well.

While Shiba Inu’s future isn’t that clear, Fight Out (FGHT), C+Charge (CCHG), and RobotEra (TARO) are enjoying fantastic presales and look like they could all be vying for the title of best crypto of 2023. We will discuss them in greater detail later but first, let's look at a Shiba Inu price prediction.

As we can see from the price chart above Shiba Inu has enjoyed a successful start to 2023 and is currently hovering around 50 percent growth since the start of the year. The growth has now leveled out and experts are torn over whether it will pump in the near future or drop again.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction

Year Minimum price Maximum price 2023 0.000016 0.000021 2024 0.000027 0.000033 2025 0.000036 0.000045 2026 0.00005 0.000057 2027 0.000061 0.000069

As you can see from the chart we are predicting that Shiba Inu will enjoy a steady growth in the next 5 years. However, there are reasons that experts are split over the direction the meme coin will go. The positive spin is that Shibarium, the layer-two network for Shiba Inu is due to launch this month and many think this will cause Shiba Inu to pump again.

One, however, can take a negative outlook by taking a look at some statistics surrounding the coin. For example, the relative strength index has dropped quite drastically from 70 to around 50 in just the last week. For those not familiar, this normally indicates that growth has slowed down and will even stop.

Its 30-day moving average has also slowed down and could even start going in the wrong direction too. So, it is a mixed bag as of now and it really depends on which side of the fence you are on whether you think the coin will pump again or drop in price.

Luckily for you, we have three coins to discuss whose future is much less uncertain. Let’s dive in!

Fight Out- The new and exciting M2E coin experts love

Fight Out (FGHT) looks like it has the potential to easily pass any prior performance M2E coins have had on the market. Until now most coins from this sector focused on one aspect of fitness, e.g steps. Fight Out, on the other hand, will offer its users a complete fitness experience using smart technology through its app.

Their trainers will even devise personalized workouts for all their clients that take into account important factors like an individual's strengths, goals, and what equipment they have available. Possibly the most ambitious part of Fight Outs white paper is their plan to partner with existing gyms and even build their own.

These will be in strategic locations all around the world and will be state-of-the-art facilities. Fight Out wants to harvest a community atmosphere so if you do wish to work out in person rather than remotely you will find that the gyms have all sorts of extra amenities from juice bars to content creation studios.

C+Charge- Still a chance to get involved in the presale before it ends

C+Charge looks like it could be one of the best-performing green cryptos of 2023. They aim to reward the environmentally conscious with carbon credits, in this case, electric vehicle (EV) drivers. They will do this by rewarding the drivers every time they pay to charge their EVs using the native CCHG tokens. The peer-to-peer payment system they have will eliminate issues drivers face currently with different stations only taking certain payment methods.

The revamp of the charging system doesn’t stop there either. EV drivers will be all too familiar with the issues they can face when traveling to unfamiliar areas and not knowing where they can charge their vehicles. The C+Charge app will have a live map showing drivers all the available charging stations in their vicinity and any information they need to know about them.

The C+Charge presale has really taken off in the last few days. It had already been quite successful in raising $1.5 million, however since it was announced they would start burning tokens weekly it has raised over $500,000 in just a few days. Potential investors are advised to act now as the price is also increasing at regular rates now too.

RobotEra- Exciting P2E Metaverse game with a unique twist

RobotEra will be one of the hottest P2E games of 2023. The game revolves around the planet Taro which has unfortunately been destroyed, however, the good news is players get to rebuild their part of the planet in whatever way they see fit. They will do this by playing through their robot NFT sidekicks who interact just like us.

Players can earn the native currency, TARO, from other players in the game. This means monetizing your land to the best of its capabilities is the ideal route to go. No coding experience is required so you will have no problem building skyscrapers or stadiums with huge capacities. The inventors themselves have said they expect new streams of revenue to keep appearing so this game will really appeal to the innovative gamers out there.

Conclusion

The market may be starting to cool off a little now and Shiba Inu is a great case study of how people are currently viewing crypto. Experts are split on whether we can expect another bull run or whether the market will head south again. This is the same for the meme coin as there is evidence to back up both sides.

While there is doubt about Shiba Inu, there is none with Fight Out, C+Charge, and RobotEra as their presales and white papers indicate that they will surely pump throughout 2023.