SHIBA INU & DOGE Sees Drops: Why These New Cryptos Will Provide More Gains In 2023

Altcoins are considered investment-worthy when they dazzle the crypto space with real-world utilities and tokenomics. Unfortunately, many crypto projects have infinite supplies and provide users with no unique use case or utility.

This post considers Shiba Inu and Dogecoin’s price analysis and provides details on new crypto projects, like Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, IMPT, and Tamadoge, that have the potential to significantly increase your investment portfolio.

Shiba Inu: A Meme Coin at its end?

Shiba Inu is a meme coin actively controlled by whales, who hold 28 percent of SHIB tokens’ supply. Despite being constantly dubbed “dogecoin killer,” Shiba Inu’s price has been sinking to its lowest pricing and could face an impending dump.

Checking out the daily chart of Shiba Inu (SHIB/USDT), the second half of 2022 has given rise to potential pumps despite sinking price levels. SHIB could offer two scenarios.

First, it could respect the buy/support levels (green lines) and provide a fresh outlook for investors who want to capitalize on short-term gains (indicated by the green arrow). Second, $SHIB could lose its buying steam leading to massive dumps before the end of the year.

Recent activity shows that the Shiba Inu team is showcasing the Leash token, a part of its ecosystem, to the community suggesting they still exist in the crypto space. However, future price predictions of Shiba Inu do not show bullish intentions.

Dogecoin: What do Recent Rallies Suggest?

Dogecoin is presently seeing bullish momentum since the start of November, raising questions about its viability in the future. While Dogecoin traders are experiencing 300% gains in their investment, there is a need to be cautious before jumping on the hype train.

One noteworthy feature of Dogecoin pumps is the Musk Effect. Whenever Elon Musk says or does an impressive feat, dogecoin seems to get hyped and thus see a rise in price before the dust settles.

Elon Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter has led to these recent pumps. But is that enough to keep Dogecoin afloat despite sinking market conditions? Let’s dive into the technical analysis of Dogecoin.

As seen in the daily charts, the final week of October till now has pushed Dogecoin to an exciting high of $0.16 after a streak of no trading activity. Yet could this be the end of the price rally? With recent news to halt the crypto wallet on Twitter, Dogecoin is at a resistance (supply) zone and could see the price return to its former days (indicated by the red arrow).

Yet, Dogecoin may have an ace up its sleeves that could push it beyond this key resistance level and extend to higher highs (indicated by the green arrow) which is unlikely.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are way past their glory days, and it would take a shipload of utilities and real-world use cases to steer these two crypto assets to glorious highs.

New Cryptos to Delight Crypto Investors and Traders

Let’s consider these four new crypto projects with their impressive utilities that could offer considerable gains upon investment:

Dash 2 Trade: A World-class Crypto Analytics Platform

The bear market is filled with investment and trading opportunities. Yet, it may seem directionless and confusing with several tokens to analyze and trade. As a result, many traders lose their trading edge in the crypto market.

Dash 2 Trade is ready to implement features that empower users with trading strategies and tools to improve their trading journey. D2T can provide on-chain market data and unbiased expert insights regarding the crypto market by introducing a dashboard to its community of users.

This dashboard will entail features such as a scoring system for crypto ICOs, Auto-trading API, Technical Indicators, crypto listing alerts, and more functionalities that users can take advantage of and take their trading to the next level.

The dashboard has three subscription Tiers: Free (with a few functions), Starter (400 D2T monthly and access to more features), and Premium (1,000 D2T monthly with full features). Users can delight in purchasing $D2T tokens during its presale to enjoy these benefits when it becomes fully operational.

Calvaria: Excellent Blockchain Platform for Gamers

Blockchain gaming has been a fascinating trend in the crypto market. Yet, only a few platforms can make it live, immersive, and rewarding. Calvaria is a next-generation crypto platform all about crypto adoption by providing a free-to-play game called Calvaria: Duels of Eternity.

Calvaria is a battle card game that introduces gamers to in-game characters with different abilities and powerups. The game has different battle modes to accommodate different players as they play to win crypto rewards and resources.

The calvaria ecosystem ensures that players own their crypto rewards and can trade them on secondary exchanges without hassle. Calvaria users will earn rewards in $eRIA, an in-game token, and $RIA tokens, the platform’s native currency.

With a fixed supply of 1 billion $RIA tokens and about 600 million available for presale, this crypto token can become scarce when Calvaria fully launches in the market as more users and investors are taking advantage of its low presale pricing.

IMPT.io: An Eco-friendly Cryptocurrency

The global initiative to reduce global carbon footprint is underway, and cryptocurrency users must join this cause. During the last bullish run, cryptocurrency increased its carbon footprint through mining rigs and expensive computer hardware.

Now, with Bitcoin standing alone as a consumptive power asset, crypto investors want to align with the net-zero carbon program by investing in eco-friendly coins that do not harm the environment while providing impressive gains on their investments.

Having raised over $12 million in presales, IMPT.io is an excellent blockchain platform ready to drive eco-friendly features to the forefront of the crypto space for every crypto user to benefit. By introducing a carbon offset program, users can connect with thousands of eco-friendly affiliate brands in exchanging products and services.

The carbon offset program aligns with the global initiative to reduce carbon emissions actively. IMPT.io will soon become a recognized platform that has taken the bull by the horn in the crypto space and will excel for years. To become part of this green initiative, its tokens, $IMPT, are up for grabs at its ongoing presale event.

Tamadoge ($TAMA): A Meme Coin with a Difference

Tamadoge has received media attention from its presale event to its actual market listing. Despite being touted as a meme coin like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Tamadoge is a meme coin with real-world use cases.

Tamadoge is a play-to-earn crypto platform where users can own NFT pets called doges. By placing them in a unique metaverse world called Tamadoge, users can feed them, train, and develop them so they can battle other doges to earn battle points and crypto rewards.

All these features will become available in the Tamadoge game, which will soon be released. Interestingly, the NFT pets required to engage in the Tamaverse are now available on Opensea Marketplace.

The Tamadoge roadmap is filled with exciting features for the coming year. Now is the time to look forward to the next best meme coin. Right now, it is valued at $0.03 on several exchange platforms. Therefore, it is vital to scoop up more TAMA tokens and hold them before it increases in value.

Final Thoughts

The crypto community yearns for platforms that provide sustainable use cases and functions that enable them to excel despite market sentiments. It is then imperative to consider these four new crypto projects and invest in them before they are set for a higher price. Take an active part in their presale events (or exchanges in the case of Tamadoge), get involved with their ecosystem, and enjoy innumerable benefits.

Cheers!