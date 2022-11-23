Shiba Inu Coin News - Is This Memecoin Dead And Do These New Tokens Have More Gain Potential

One would think that a major uptick in the number of owners of a crypto project would surely surge its value. Over the weekend, the total number of owners of Shiba INU (SHIB) spiked, adding about 10,000 users over the number it had as of November 17.

On November 17, there were 1,271,666 owners of the meme coin. As of November 21, that number has gone up significantly to 1,280,153. Unfortunately for their owners, this hasn't resulted in an uptick in value. In the last seven days, as of November 21, SHIB decreased in value by 4.59%. It dropped another 6.28% in the last 24 hours, which is even more concerning.

So, does this mean that Shiba Inu is dead? It's quite possible that it is. Below, we'll look into what this all means for SHIB, and how four other new tokens have more gain potential. Those other new tokens are Dash 2 Trade (D2T) , RobotEra (TARO) , IMPT and Calvaria (RIA) .

Shiba Inu Losing Nearly All Its Value

It's been a disastrous run for Shiba Inu for quite some time now. In the last 12 months, as of November 21, the well-known meme coin has lost a whopping 80.90% of its total value, dropping all the way to $0.00003568. As if that wasn't bad enough, it has continued its precipitous drop in value recently, despite all the additional owners of SHIB coming on board -- as outlined above.

It's an odd development, especially as adoption of SHIB is expanding worldwide. In Australia, for example, there's going to be a Shiba Wings diner opening in the near future. These are really contradicting developments -- which should really concern investors.

In the traditional investment market, expanding acceptance coupled with losses might just mean internal investments in growth -- or bad financials. But, in the crypto world, it usually means that savvy investors are seeing through all the noise.

With Shiba Inu, it seems that's what is happening, as the meme coin could be completely dead in the water.

That's why the four below new tokens have more gain potential.

Dash 2 Trade Simplifying Crypto Trading

Crypto trading can be quite challenging, but thanks to Dash 2 Trade (D2T), it's becoming easier for investors to make more informed decisions. The new crypto trading signals platform is truly revolutionary.

It's providing traditional buy and sell signals, as well as predictions for where every crypto project could go in the future. In addition, it provides social signals, which allows users to follow what's being talked about online, which is very impactful to the future value of crypto projects.

There's already a community of 70,000 traders on the platform, all of whom can learn from each other so they can improve their own trading strategies. They can also participate in weekly predictions contests, where they can earn impressive results.

D2T will be listed on LBank following all its presale stages, which means there's likely to be a huge boost in value once that happens. So, act now to get the best price available.

RobotEra Allowing Users to Create, Share and Explore

RobotEra (TARO) is a great new token that is allowing users to enter the sandbox-like planet-rebuilding metaverse where they can create, share, operate, explore and trade. Users become a robot and acquire resources from the planet, which they can use to manage land, create robot companions and participate in the creation of the world

By participating in the world creation, users can construction buildings and create their own NFTs. This ability that users have to directly contribute to the RobotEra universe is what's making its TARO token so valuable. There's a built-in reason why users will continue to invest, which will increase the overall value of the project as a whole.

RobotEra is currently in the presale stages, which makes now a great time to buy.

IMPT Bringing Carbon Offsets to the Blockchain

The carbon offset credit market is vital to decarbonization. IMPT is contributing to that directly -- and allowing others to do the same -- through its new blockchain-based carbon offset program. By decentralizing this entire process, IMPT is making it all transparent, which helps prevent against double counting and fraud.

Users on the platform are able to buy, sell and retire carbon credits right from IMPT, which puts the power of change in their hands. They can also reduce their own carbon footprint by making purchases at one of the thousands of international brand partners IMPT has.

It's in presale stages now, so hurry before it's too late.

Calvaria Changing P2E Gaming for Good

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a great new P2E battle card game. With many different universes and characters, it's an extremely fun and addictive game. Players will be able to truly own everything they earn in the game, which makes the value of its $RIA token soar. That's because there's huge value in the game overall.

It also has a free version that's serving as a great recruiting and on-boarding tool to inexperienced crypto gamers. Calvaria (RIA) is also in presale stages currently, but won't be for long.

These Tokens Have More Gain Potential Than Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu has attracted a lot of new owners in the last week, but its value continues to drop. That's a really bad sign for the meme coin, which could be completely dead in the water.

Dash 2 Trade, RobotEra, IMPT and Calvaria all have more gain potential than Shiba Inu, and should be looked at as significantly better investments. If you want to get in on the ground level of these new tokens, though, you better act quick. All are in presale stages, but are blowing through them at record speed.

The best investments are made when the price is the lowest, and that's where all four of these are right now. So, don't delay any more.



