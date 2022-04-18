Shiba Inu, Apecoin & Quitriam Finance: How One Can Make Money From Cryptocurrency

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and ApeCoin (APE) are currently two cryptocurrencies storming the news. With Shiba Inu (SHIB) now being listed on Robinhood, its value has risen by an impressive 35%. Similarly, ApeCoin (APE) has been in the spotlight for the last few weeks, and it is coming up to a month since its launch.

One of the most commonly searched questions on Google is ‘How can I make money from cryptocurrency?’

Unfortunately, the answer to this question is not as straightforward as most of us would like. Every crypto investor should know a few key tips and tricks before investing in cryptocurrency.

So if you are one of the people searching for the answers on how to make money from cryptocurrency, then look no further. This article will share its knowledge using Shiba Inu (SHIB), ApeCoin (APE) and Quitriam Finance (QTM).

Here are our top 3 crypto tips.

1. Timing is key

Timing is everything in the cryptocurrency world. Getting in at the right time can make all the difference to your profits. Purchasing in a presale is one of the best ways to ensure a profit because you buy at its lowest point. For example, Quitriam Finance (QTM) launched the first phase of its presale just last week. Despite being a new cryptocurrency, it has already garnered significant attention, and its value has risen by over 36%. Presales are a unique opportunity, and while new cryptos are popping up all the time, not all of them possess much potential.

Quitriam Finance (QTM) is showing a lot of potential already, and it's likely down to its innovative concept. QTM is developing a cryptocurrency aggregator that will centralise a wide range of cryptocurrency-related businesses into a vibrant and interactive ecosystem.

Quitriam Finance will be able to use the benefits of many blockchains simultaneously because it is a multichain initiative. As a result, Quitriam Finance's ecosystem will be able to process transactions far quicker than other "unichain" initiatives or projects built on a single blockchain.

2. Do your research

This second tip tends to be the least popular on the list because it takes up the most time. However, you need to think of this as investing your time before you invest your money. The more time you take to carefully look through your options, the more likely you are to succeed.

3. Diversify your portfolio

The phrase ‘don’t put your eggs in one basket’ also applies to the crypto context. If you put all your money in one cryptocurrency, you run a greater risk of loss. However, if you split your investments across several cryptocurrencies, you increase your chances of at least one of those options doing well.

Everyone in the cryptosphere will have heard of cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC) and ApeCoin (APE). While these are all highly successful cryptocurrencies, every project starts somewhere and so it's always worth checking out the newer/smaller projects. A crypto such as Quitriam Finance (QTM) is an exciting example, it has already started to increase in value, and the marketing has barely begun.

The cryptocurrency world is constantly evolving, and investors have to evolve with it. So take the time to do your research, understand the importance of timing and remember to keep your portfolio diversified.

