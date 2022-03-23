SheReal Celebrates The Power Of Women Through Its Web3.0 Platform

In every corner of the world, women are evolving, and this evolution is gradually removing the so-called bias that society has held for millennia. Women have always been put in situations where they must play multiple roles, such as daughter, wife, or mother. It's no surprise, however, that many people now proudly wear the moniker of "entrepreneur." It's easy to say that if a woman tries hard enough, she'll be able to create something resembling an empire for herself. Following the same philosophy, SheReal, India’s first-ever web3.0 networking platform of women professionals is helping women to share, care & grow together and carve their footprints in the entrepreneurial world.

It is an era of women empowerment, with more and more women chasing their dreams and standing up for themselves. The influential women of today are going further, doing more, and rewriting the rules by challenging the traditional norms that restrict them to certain boundaries. Thus, keeping the same notion in mind, SheReal is looking forward to building long-term relations and channelizing the passion and interest of women.

Unlike other platforms, SheReal is a women-centric platform focused towards mentoring young women towards success and holistic growth. Offering access to one of the leading talent networks, SheReal is more than a professional networking platform as it believes in the ideology of empowering and uplifting women by providing them with equal growth opportunities and becoming an integral part of the ever-growing business environment.

Talking about what inspires her to bring a platform that looks out for the growth of women Dr. Shweta Singh, founder& CEO of SheReal says, “From a very young age I was always determined to make a difference. I wanted to explore my full potential and make a mark of my own. I was never ready to compromise on what I did and what I achieved as an individual in life. There was this undeterred urge in me to do something that empowers women all around the world. My vision was never short sighted. It was always to help other women achieve their goals so that they don’t come across the hurdles I had when I began my journey.”

The platform strives to empower each and every woman who dares to dream and lead them towards financial freedom. This exclusive brand is launching its own Metaverse, NFTs that are specifically curated for women with exciting games. Moreover, SheReal assists creators in turning their passion into a profession by building creators' economies. The firm is standing still on its ethics and morals with the motive to extend support to women and that is why we are also actively funding women led businesses.

Sharing about her successful journey, the founder of the brand ‘SheReal’ says, “When I started out, nobody told me what direction to take. I had to make my own path. I believe that to venture onto a new beginning, what a person needs most is self-confidence. You may get inspired or influenced by the people you meet, or the stories you read, but nothing pushes you forward like the voice that comes from within. Ultimately, if you've to create something new, you've to work bottom-up with a strong vision. I believe each one of us needs to probe within. Everybody is capable — it's your confidence that decides the path ahead. It is this urge that pushed me to think beyond limits and create SheReal.”

The platform SheReal seeks to provide every woman who is prepared to work for a healthy and independent life with opportunities. To build a world of women who are financially independent where every woman serves as another's voice. Having a futuristic approach, the founder is looking forward to contributing globally in order to shape the next generation of women innovators and entrepreneurs further encouraging women to understand their skills and explore them in order to help them to achieve their goals.