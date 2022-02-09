Shadab Rayeen’s Career Catering His Fame To The Real Game In The Music Industry

Shadab Rayeen is a well-known sound engineer in the film and music industry. He has been part of more than 700 films across the multi-lingual entertainment industry. He has been part of many Bollywood and Tollywood projects in the past and has been catering to sound mixing for over 22 years adding to his major experiences.

He has worked in films like Udaan, Lootera, When Harry Met Sejal, Udta Punjab, Dangal, Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, Queen, Slumdog Millionaire, Dear Zindagi, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Udta Punjab, Barfi, Love Aaj Kal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan,Secret Superstar, Tumhari Sulu, Gulabo Sitabo, Kabir singh, Ala vaikunthapurramlo, Uri, Akhanda, Bheemla Nayak, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Aaj bhi, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and Pyaar Ho Jayega alongside his latest hit 'Bheemla Nayak.’

He believes that “Music has evolved alongside the films we watch every day and this is a great change. The music I intend to build is the part of the evolutionary changes.” It is believed that he is now working on projects including Telugu films like Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Radhe Shyam, Bheemla Nayak, and Ghani. He is also working for a Hindi and Gujarati film called Badhai Do and Prem Prakaran respectively.

Shadab also adds, “I am working on multiple projects at this point and something that I am enjoying mixing is “Radhe Shyam.” This film is in Telugu and is considered to be one of the highest budget films entering its name in the big-budget list. I am also excited because this is a grand opportunity for me to work alongside with my friend Thaman S. While mixing the score. It's been a busy schedule as I have many films that are lined up and need to finish them. Hoping to see a few new films to be launched soon and people can hear a few amazing numbers."

