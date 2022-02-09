Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Shadab Rayeen’s Career Catering His Fame To The Real Game In The Music Industry

Shadab's resume includes several well known Indian films produced by the Indian multi-lingual entertainment industry.

Shadab Rayeen’s Career Catering His Fame To The Real Game In The Music Industry
Shadab Rayeen, Sound Engineer

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 12:19 pm

Shadab Rayeen is a well-known sound engineer in the film and music industry. He has been part of more than 700 films across the multi-lingual entertainment industry. He has been part of many Bollywood and Tollywood projects in the past and has been catering to sound mixing for over 22 years adding to his major experiences.

He has worked in films like Udaan, Lootera, When Harry Met Sejal, Udta Punjab, Dangal, Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, Queen, Slumdog Millionaire, Dear Zindagi, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Udta Punjab, Barfi, Love Aaj Kal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan,Secret Superstar, Tumhari Sulu, Gulabo Sitabo, Kabir singh, Ala vaikunthapurramlo, Uri, Akhanda, Bheemla Nayak, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Aaj bhi, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and Pyaar Ho Jayega alongside his latest hit 'Bheemla Nayak.’ 

He believes that “Music has evolved alongside the films we watch every day and this is a great change. The music I intend to build is the part of the evolutionary changes.” It is believed that he is now working on projects including Telugu films like Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Radhe Shyam, Bheemla Nayak, and Ghani. He is also working for a Hindi and Gujarati film called Badhai Do and Prem Prakaran respectively. 

Shadab also adds, “I am working on multiple projects at this point and something that I am enjoying mixing is “Radhe Shyam.” This film is in Telugu and is considered to be one of the highest budget films entering its name in the big-budget list. I am also excited because this is a grand opportunity for me to work alongside with my friend Thaman S. While mixing the score. It's been a busy schedule as I have many films that are lined up and need to finish them. Hoping to see a few new films to be launched soon and people can hear a few amazing numbers."
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Zeno Health Embarks On A Franchise Business Model To Scale Operations Across India

Zeno Health Embarks On A Franchise Business Model To Scale Operations Across India

Eight Count Dance Company Aka ECDC Are All Set With Their Virtual Sessions Through The Pandemic

KuCoin Referral Code: QBSSSUYD For $10 Reward And 30% Discount On Fees

Ushering Digital Acceleration Solutions Transforming Financial Services

Adding Value Through Cups Of Quality Tea

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row