Semaglutide Weight Loss [Alert]: Cost of Semaglutide Injection, Side Effects, Before and After and Where to Buy Semaglutide Tablets

Semaglutide, one of the popular drugs for diabetes has shown greater efficacy in BMI reduction. It’s a Glucagon-like Peptide that targets the brain parts which regulate appetite and food intake.

Available by many names, Semaglutide for weight loss duration is over 16-20 weeks in which 1-2.4mg dosage is taken with expected gastrointestinal side effects. Click Here to See Why Phenq is Better Option

Obesity rate in the United States, about 70% of American adults are obese which poses serious health issues or sometimes be the cause of their death. Obesity aggravates many conditions such as stroke, heart attack, and diabetes which leads to multiple types of cancer.

In a study where it was evaluated that losing only 5-10% of body weight through exercise is associated with the reduction of Cardiovascular Events in patients who are diagnosed as overweight.

Semaglutide Weight Loss

Semaglutide injections or oral tablets are used alongside exercise plans and restricted diets to control blood sugar levels in type-2 diabetes patients.

The condition is comprised of malfunctioned insulin utilization by the body and thereby cannot regulate the precise amount of sugar. Semaglutide's most famous brand name is “Ozempic” which is also used in the United States, Australia, and Canada to prevent the risk of stroke and heart attack in severely obese and type-2 diabetes patients.

However, patients with Type-1 Diabetes cannot use Semaglutide because the GLP-1 receptor agonist isn’t useful in conditions like diabetic ketoacidosis.

Is it Effective to use Semaglutide for Weight Loss?

Wegovy or Ozempic having Semaglutide are FDA-approved brands for the treatment of higher BMI in overweight individuals. It is available in both injection and tablet form which makes it feasible for both diabetic and non-diabetic weight loss.

Usually, Semaglutide is prescribed in high dosages in Type-2 Diabetes, the injections dosage used for weight loss is 2.4mg weekly, while for diabetes it ranges from 0.5-2mg per week.

Injectable Semaglutide’s efficacy for weight loss was determined by a clinical trial which was also published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2021. The purpose of this study was to determine if Semaglutide injection is effective enough to help obese patients lose weight. The study subjects were divided into 2 groups, the first group received a Semaglutide injection while the other received a placebo injection.

These groups followed a healthy lifestyle and maintained a healthy diet that involved a reduction in caloric intake for a year.

The first group that received Semaglutide injection lost a significant amount of weight than the placebo group. The average body weight loss experienced by the Semaglutide group was 14.9% (37.27 pounds with baseline 250 pounds weight) while the placebo group lost over 2.4%.

Semaglutide for Weight Loss in Non-Diabetic

The effectiveness of Subcutaneous Semaglutide Injection compared to the placebo group in non-diabetic adults concluded that it’s as promising as it is on diabetic patients. Modern-day medical science considers Semaglutide as an effective treatment for obesity without Type-2 Diabetes. Non-diabetics could lose 11.62 kgs or 25.6 pounds with Semaglutide, this weight loss portrays a circumference reduction of 9.6cm while a BMI reduction of 4.33 kg/m2 in multiple studies.

The dosage however is changed with Semaglutide in Non-Diabetic individuals, once weekly. Semaglutide oral tablets are given in the smallest dose to control obesity and overweight issues.

Semaglutide Weight Loss near Me

Semaglutide is an anti-obesity medication that is not natural, weight loss medications like this have been around for decades.

While Semaglutide is one of the first new generations of highly effective drug which treats obesity based on hormonal effects. Semaglutide mimics the hormone called GLP-1 which is produced in the brain and controls appetite and fullness. Semaglutide by its composition is a Glucagon-like peptide-1 that acts by sending signals to the brain as the body is “full”.

Not every person is qualified to use Semaglutide as an anti-obesity treatment, physicians around the world prescribe Semaglutide to only those who have BMI greater than 30 and who are extremely overweight. Individuals with a BMI greater than 27 with higher risks of hypertension, hyperlipidemia, or type-2 diabetes are also qualified to use Semaglutide injections. However, not so many medical professionals are with it because Semaglutide has a long list of side effects.

Semaglutide Injection

Semaglutide injection is normally administered under the skin which in a medical language is called the subcutaneous route. It’s injectable under the skin of the upper thigh, upper arm, or stomach area. Semaglutide injection dosage is for 7 days and the user is taught first how to prepare and administer the medication.

Semaglutide Oral

Oral Semaglutide is usually less effective than the injectable, but adding it with basal insulin could elevate its effectiveness higher than the injection in terms of treating type-2 diabetes. The mixture of semaglutide oral with basal insulin also reveals similar tolerability in users like the injection.

That’s because Oral Semaglutide is associated with notable side effects i.e. nausea, diarrhea, and stomach cramps that are mostly digestive tract related. The occurrence of vomiting with an oral semaglutide 14 mg dose is relatively lower compared with the once-weekly Dulaglutide 1.5 mg dose which is another anti-obesity drug.

Semaglutide Tablets

The oral semaglutide tablets are approved by the FDA and other medical authorities around the world in combination with diet and exercise to control body weight and to treat type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. Semaglutide tablets are available in 3mg, 7mg, and 14mg oral tablet formulas.

Semaglutide Dosage for Weight Loss

A lot of adults lose their tracks on Semaglutide doses, the initial dosage, and maintenance dosage schedule is something to remember if you want to attain the best results.

Semaglutide Injection Dosage for Weight Loss from Weeks 1-4: 0.25 mg subcutaneously once a week.

From weeks 5-8: 0.5 mg subcutaneous dosage is given once every week.

Weeks 9-12: 1 mg subcutaneous injection once a week

Weeks 13-16: 1.7 mg subcutaneous injection once every week

The Maintenance Dosage of Semaglutide injection from week 17 to onward is 2.4 mg subcutaneously once a week.

Following the same dosage regimen of Semaglutide, these outcomes were gathered in research after 40 weeks. Patients who have been taking 1 mg Semaglutide dose reported over 1.9% reduction in their HbA1C levels and 2.2 reductions is achieved with a 2 mg/week dose.

Semaglutide Weight Loss Side Effects

For chronic weight management, Semaglutide is prescribed by doctors in the US which also helps them prevent the occurrence of type-2 diabetes. The most common side effects of Semaglutide ever reported are stomach related which range from nausea to epigastric pain and discomfort. Rare side effects of Semaglutide involve gallbladder disease, kidney damage, and pancreatitis which demands immediate medical attention.

If you happen to notice the side effects of Semaglutide for weight loss, it is important to notify the healthcare professional or to seek advice adjusting to these side effects.

Semaglutide for Sale

Early in 2022, the manufacturer of Wegovy (Semaglutide) Novo Nordisk announced that they have been experiencing a shortage due to the increase in demand.

The shortage lasted until the mid of 2022. The company is responsible for a large market of anti-obesity and anti-diabetic drugs so this kind of shortage was unexpected. According to their reports, about 70% of Semaglutide prescriptions were written for those people who have never taken any type of anti-obesity medication before.

Semaglutide brands like Ozempic and Wegovy is available through online consultation by a medical professional after which they give you a prescription for this. The online consultation ensures that you don’t have any problems that could be a hurdle for this medication to work.

There are always so many better ways than relying on pharmaceutical drugs for weight loss, the best possible solution you can think of might be Semaglutide but wait till you see the list of its common side effects.

Long-Term Semaglutide Side Effects

As mentioned in the leaflet, Semaglutide may have some unwanted side effects. Any of the 2 side effects appearing simultaneously must inquire for medical attention.

The most common systemic side effects of Semaglutide are:

Bloating

Blurred vision

Chills

Cold sweats

Confusion

Constipation

Pale skin

Cough

Darkened urine

Depression

Semaglutide Cost

Semaglutide is a new anti-obesity drug that is now being complied with by many health insurance companies and medical plans.

Some companies approve of paying for Ozempic prescriptions while some don’t. The retail cost of Semaglutide could go up to $900-$1200 which again excludes other charges for your consultation and bills.

Semaglutide Cost per Month

Wegovy brand of Semaglutide has a price tag of $1,500 for a month's supply. Because weight loss is not a label use, many insurance plans in the US do not cover the cost of Semaglutide for weight loss. Some people, however, do not buy the Wegovy but rather buy the Semaglutide formula online in a way low price. For example, one of the websites sells Semaglutide for only $149 for a 6-week supply and they ask you to use some kind of Bonus Code. These web pages are often found to be affiliated with underground lab owners who sell untested chemicals at cheaper prices.

The cost of Semaglutide to uninsured patients is around $1,368 for one 2mg/1.5mL pen injector and $1,205 for a single 4mg/3mL pen injector. This is around $170-$370 for a weekly dose.

Semaglutide Before and After

The first result from Semaglutide therapy is declined blood sugar levels which happens so within a week. The effect was reported by mostly Ozempic users, however, the full picture appears after 8 weeks or sometimes longer.

If you are following a healthy diet and regular exercise pattern as recommended by most physicians, you will likely notice weight loss in the first week. Usually, it would be 0.5-2 pounds of weight loss every week.

Some patients exceed this rate of Semaglutide weight loss that is because the BMI control plan urges them to adhere to the nutritional guidelines and availability of two-time workouts in a week.

Semaglutide Weight Loss Where to Buy

Semaglutide brands such as Ozempic and Wegovy is available across US-based pharmacies and medical stores.

It’s also available in major chain stores like Walmart Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy, Target, and many others. Some stores have already purchased a pile stock of Semaglutide due to its increase in demand. One of the benefits of buying Semaglutide from these retail stores is they accept discount cards and ozempic coupons which helped some patients save money.

This is why Ozempic weight loss price is a lot less in Walmart and Walgreens than in other hospital-based pharmacies.

Semaglutide Buy Online

With a valid prescription, you can certainly buy Semaglutide online.

Buying anti-obesity medications in 2022 is reported cheap and affordable by millions of people but some websites operate illegally in order to sell these medications which is far more dangerous for health. If you purchase Ozempic or any Semaglutide brand make sure you purchase from the licensed e-store.

If it’s for online buyers, there are lots of other options which means safer and cheaper alternatives to Ozempic pills and injections.

Legal and Safe Semaglutide Alternative for Weight Loss

For modern-day people, weight loss is a primary concern when it comes to looking after health. Over-the-counter supplements are dubbed effective for weight loss and they are risk-free treatments, unlike Semaglutide.

Before judging the proposed tone in prior, there are over thousands of supplements that happen to follow illegal practices when it comes to selling diet pills over the counter. We are talking about the natural supplement with the full operation and cGMP-verified manufacturer that was made as an alternative to the weight loss drug phentermine.

Ozempic alternatives for weight loss are floating around in a plethora of quantities, PhenQ however is deemed the best version of an effective treatment as an alternative to Semaglutide treatment due to the exacerbation of dangerous side effects in patients.

Best Option for Weight Loss for Diabetic and Non-Diabetic Patients

PhenQ is over a counter diet pill that became the best diet pill three to four times in a row. In the latest insight, PhenQ is regarded as the effective alternative to phentermine and semaglutide because of its approach to reducing blood sugar levels and BMI reduction. Used by more than 250,000+ people worldwide, diet pills is crushing pharmaceutical-grade chemicals that have unwanted side effects.

PhenQ follows 5 step action plan that supports weight loss, and BMI reduction with maintained blood sugar levels. The reviews for the Semaglutide alternative have been taken into consideration by some mainstream social media pages and celebrity-level fitness guides.

PhenQ before and after results are not like Semaglutide’s but they are way more advanced and have health benefits. Weight loss isn’t the only concern for PhenQ users, individuals who’ve been failing in attempts to control their hunger levels found PhenQ useful and they posted success stories likewise.

Does PhenQ contain Chemicals like Semaglutide?

PhenQ formula is comprised of some unique and clinically-tested herbs which are notably effective for losing weight.

One of the active components in PhenQ diet pills is a-Lacys Reset which is a mixture of alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine. a- Lacys Reset has shown significant improvements in users with high-fat concentration and body weight, the appetite suppressants also exhibit lipolytic effects which mainly occur in the subcutaneous region.

Nopal and Chromium are also added to control the appetite and lower blood sugar levels at times like after meals. With marked incineration of adipose fat, PhenQ affects the mental and physical performance of the user which in the case of Semaglutide is never reported.

Cayenne pepper and Capsimax are also added in PhenQ which uses a specialized method to obliterate hunger cravings and prevent binge-eating in women.

PhenQ Benefits

In addition to PhenQ, lifestyle changes and dietary modifications are recommended that lead to the following benefits.

Suppression of cravings

Attained speedy and faster metabolism

High energy levels

Prevention of fat accumulation

Improvements in mood

Conclusion – Which Option is best for Weight Loss for Diabetic and Non-Diabetic Patients?

Semaglutide GLP-1 agonist is an anti-diabetic drug for patients who are facing life-threatening issues due to Diabetes. You must only consider buying or using Semaglutide brands such as Ozempic if you fit the prescription requirements.

Doctors generally do not prescribe this drug to everyone but the latest reports are telling otherwise.

For a weight loss pill to be effective, the user shall be free from the hazards of the side effects. Appetite suppression can also be achieved using PhenQ over-the-counter Semaglutide alternative which is used to shed excessive fat in men and women.

Choosing the best over the counter phentermine Substitute, PhenQ is safer than Semaglutide as it has been mentioned on several online forums and web pages.

The general audience who have been using PhenQ for an indefinite amount of time never reported side effects, whereas Semaglutide side effects appear within the first week of its administration.

FAQ’s

Q1: What is GLP-1?

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (or GLP-1) is a naturally occurring hormone in the body that is secreted in the gut and targets multiple receptors throughout the body related to appetite and hunger.

Q2: Who is a candidate for Semaglutide?

Almost anyone has weight to lose and has had difficulty losing the weight on their own.

Q3: Who is NOT a candidate for Semaglutide?

Semaglutide is not recommended for those who have ever had (or have a family history of) a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you (or a member of your family) have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2). Semaglutide is also not recommended for those who have had a serious allergic reaction to Semaglutide or any of the ingredients in semaglutide. Semaglutide is not recommended for those with Type I diabetes.

Q4: What is the knowledge on safety and side-effects of Semaglutide?

There are rarely side effects reported while using Semaglutide for weight loss. The most commonly reported side effect is light nausea, but dosage adjustments can be made to help reduce those effects throughout treatment.

