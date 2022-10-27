Scope And Investment: An Interview With Mr. Nitin Chopra, Founder & CEO Of Range International Property Investments

The inception of Range International Property Investments in 2017 was the result of Nitin Chopra’s strong vision to revolutionize real estate in Dubai, and optimize the entire process of buying, selling, and renting properties. Today, Range has become a team of over 100 dedicated employees who are experts in both the UAE and global real estate, with an impressive portfolio of premium properties by the most renowned developers. Mr. Chopra does not perceive Range as simply just a brokerage, but as a strong community of dedicated professionals, driven by the passion to serve their customers with utmost care and attention. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell or lease a property, the outstanding team of ‘Rangers’ will assist you every step of the way.

Q1. Why should Indians invest in the Dubai real estate market?

Dubai has one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the world, drawing global attention for the myriad of benefits the city offers to investors. With its strategic location, high investment and rental yields, and supportive government policies, Dubai has attracted a large number of Indian investors who are intrigued by the city’s vast real estate potential. Indians are moving to the metropolis due to its promise of an ultra-lavish lifestyle that offers convenience and supreme luxury to residents. They are coming to Dubai, searching for properties that suit their family’s requirements, which in turn has increased the demand for spacious, family-friendly homes. The city has been monopolizing this upward trend, catering to the rising demand with premium developments frequently coming up all across the most sought-after areas in Dubai.

Q2. How is Range different from other players present in the market?

Range has an exceptional team of professionals who understand the unique concerns and demands of their customers, and strive to exceed their expectations. Our seasoned real estate agents work tirelessly to learn the ins and outs of the market to provide only the best property deals to their customers. They have understood, and continue to learn about the culture and lifestyle of Dubai, in order to accurately and effectively assist their customers to find their dream homes in the city. What differentiates us from the competition is our passion and commitment to ensuring that every requirement of our customers, big or small, is equally prioritized.

Q3. What is the future vision for Indians investing in the Dubai market?

The real estate market in Dubai has been on an upward trajectory for quite some time now, especially in the past one year. This sector significantly contributes to the country’s overall GDP and is a reliable indicator of the overall economic position of the city. One of the major factors that have been driving foreign investment in Dubai’s real estate industry is its highly regulated and strictly implemented regulations, offering both security and stability to investors. Also, with the consistently rising demand for properties being met with a steadily increasing supply of developments, property prices are predicted to remain on an upward trajectory for the foreseeable future.

Q4. Give us some projections like the percentage of increased sales/transactions.

We have witnessed significant growth of 130% in our overall sales. However, the first half of the year has been more promising than the second quarter, due to the midsummer breaks.

Q5. Difficulty in finding investors in the UAE market?

Dubai has traditionally been a strong market for real estate investments, attracting investors from all across the globe. However, the city was not immune to the severe impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, and there were definitely setbacks. However, the UAE government’s consistent efforts to bounce back from the detrimental effects of the pandemic have truly paid off. In fact, we’ve started to witness growth patterns similar to how they were even before the pandemic began.

Q6. What are the challenges that you have faced in comparison to other competitive brokerage firms?

A real estate brokerage is a kind of business where there is a heavy reliance on human capital.