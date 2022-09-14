Save the Fishes With Big Eyes Coin, Don’t Pollute the Environment With Bitcoin and Litecoin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) https://bigeyes.space/donates 5% of total tokens, around 200 billion capped. The 5% goes to marine protection charities, and organizations dedicated to curbing ocean pollution and keeping aquatic life from dying.

Ethereum (ETH) has since talked about the Merge, which will be realized in the Q4 of this year. It will transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake and reduce the total energy consumption to 1%.

Cardano (ADA) has conducted several green campaigns to protect the ecosystem. These examples, with other networks using proof-of-stake, are working towards protecting the environment from positive carbon footprints.

Why? The activities associated with mining to achieve consensus by blockchains have severely affected the ecosystem. Bitcoin’s (BTC) energy consumption can power a whole city, which is saying much. So, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) campaign is- “save the fishes, protect the ocean sanctuaries.”

How Do We Save The Fishes With Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Thanks to well-thought-out tokenomics describing the distribution model of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokens, 5% of the minted cap has been set aside for a transparent charity wallet.

The funds in the charity wallet will be donated to non-profit organizations created for marine life protection. In addition, 1% of all NFT taxes will be sent to the charity wallet.

Other aspects of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokenomics, involving a no-buy tax and no-sell tax, allow for free transactional activities.

Out of the 200 billion BIG tokens;

70% of tokens will be sold via a public presale

20% for exchanges.

5% marketing wallet.

5% visibly held for charity.

From the 10% tax charge on NFTs;

4% distributed to the original seller

5% allocated to holders.

1% to charity.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Values

The goal of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is to bring wealth into its ecosystem and protect an essential part of the world’s ecosystem. Based on this vision, some values set the platform aside;

Decentralization of finance and advancement of blockchain as building blocks to move the platform ahead.

Community inclusion and creating awareness at every corner. Inspiring investors and holders to use the provided opportunities for the benefit of everyone.

Bitcoin (BTC) May Never Become Environmentally Friendly

Bitcoin (BTC) uses an energy-intensive and competitive method to reward nodes for validating transactions. The better computing power they have, the more reward.

Following this pattern, with no intention of switching to proof-of-stake, it’s unlikely that the original cryptocurrency will ever reduce its carbon footprints.

Litecoin’s (LTC) Proof-of-Work Negative Impacts

Litecoin (LTC) https://litecoin.com/en/is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency forked off Bitcoin’s (BTC) protocol. It is the oldest altcoin, having been launched in 2011. However, the blockchain network still uses proof-of-work, relying on large amounts of memory for mining activities.

It is one of the problematic protocols in the industry, coming in close to Bitcoin’s (BTC) drastic impact on the environment.

While blockchain platforms began with proof-of-work and other mechanisms targeted at profit alone, investors have started jumping ship to greener options. Big Eyes (BIG) stands out as an excellent example of eco-friendly cryptocurrencies looking at the future instead of being stuck in the present.

