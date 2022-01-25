Saurabh Varma And Utpal Acharya  Launch 'Content Engineers', A New Age Film & Digital Studio

The studio will foray into IP Creation of Content and Media-Tech amalgamation globally



Ex-Jio Studios, Chief Marketing Officer, Saurabh Varma and Ex Cinépolis Gulf & Sony Pictures’ Executive Utpal Acharya have come together to form 'Content Engineers', a content creation studio that will invest 50 Million US Dollars as initial investment to create all forms of intellectual Properties of creative content including Feature Films, Web Series, documentaries and docudramas to cater to both theatrical and OTT space. The content will focus on grass rooted Indian stories with Indian values. The vision is to create films based on new-age, heart-warming Indian stories that will connect with audiences all across the world.



Content Engineers is an initiative of Veear Projects Inc. to build clear IPs, the renowned Technology Consulting & amp; Angel Investing Enterprise headquartered in Silicon Valley that has networks all across North America and Asia.



Content Engineers intends to bring a methodical approach of IP creation for creative and commerce to fulfil the ever-growing demand for grass rooted original Indian content. The firm will set up its own ideation cell and think tanks, disruptive media-tech initiatives, technology innovations, VFX Studios, post production unit and a virtual production and script Lab. Helmed by duo Saurabh Varma and Utpal Acharya, the team will consist of writers, story tellers and content creators from all across India, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns with a key focus on commercially viable original and unexplored stories.



Varma, a veteran has worked with Jio Studios, INOX, Reliance Entertainment and PVR Limited handling Marketing, Distribution, Programming and Content syndication. Varma has also directed multiple feature films. Acharya has been part of giant corporates like Sony Pictures, UTV, Studio18, Reliance Entertainment and Cinepolis Gulf, handling box office, sales, business development, production, distribution, programming, content acquisition and syndication.

Both will bring in the experience of over 45 years and more than 1500+ films together.