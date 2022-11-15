Sarms PCT Guide: How To Use Serms & Aromatase Inhibitors (AI) Post Cycle (+ Best PCT Revealed)

In this guide, I’m going to tell you what the best PCT for SARMs are. The top four, plus a bonus natural supplement can also suppress estrogen production and lift your testosterone levels.

PCT is vital when using androgenic SARMs. Unless you understand that though and can spot the signs of testosterone drop, and know how to handle it, then it can cause long-term problems both mentally and physically.

So I’m going to cover everything you need to know. The SARMs that require post cycle theraphy, and those that don’t. I’m also going to list the top four PCT supplements in full reviews, and tell you how to use them after SARMs cycle.

How SARMs Work & Why They Deplete Testosterone Production

There’s no point in getting ripped only to feel awful and then start losing muscle tone and energy. That’s what will happen if you don’t understand how PCT works, and act on it when needed.

SARMs work by targeting the androgen receptors in muscle and bone tissue. They mimic the messages testosterone send, telling muscle, ligaments, and bone to grow stronger and larger in those areas.

But, your body, which obviously monitors its own hormone levels, is fooled into thinking it has an excess of free testosterone bouncing around, so it starts to slash actual production. The end result with highly androgenic SARMs is that within a few weeks, your T levels start to drop, and it can start to have some serious effects on your well-being.

List Of SARMs That Deplete Testosterone

Only androgenic SARMs, those that target the androgen receptors and mimic testosterone, deplete your testosterone supplies. But not all SARMs are actually SARMs. They aren’t Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators; they have different mechanisms of action as I’ll explain in a moment.

The true SARMs that target the androgen receptors and are anabolic in their effects on the body are.

S-23

RAD-140/150 Testolone

LGD-4033/3303 Ligandrol

S-3 Andarine

YK-11

AC-262

MK-2866 Ostarine

Even low doses of one of these types of SARM, especially if combined into stacks (even at low doses each), will start to deplete your testosterone production.

I just want to mention two of those SARMs that people don’t think are androgenic: Ostarine and YK-11.

Ostarine at higher doses is androgenic. Andarine is just a development of Ostarine, and that definitely is. At doses of 40 mg or higher, you will start to notice slight testosterone drops after a few weeks of using Ostarine.

YK-11 works as a myostatin inhibitor. Myostatin is released by the body to regulate muscle growth, so by removing it, you increase your muscle growth.

However, it is chemically structured close to an anabolic steroid and attaches to the androgen receptor in order to deal with myostatin. Being a partial agonist of the androgen receptor, it still sends signals in the body that suggest it has higher levels of testosterone than in reality.

SARMs That Don’t Need PCT

Although marketed with SARMs, these research chemicals used by bodybuilders are not androgenic/anabolic in the body:

MK-677 Ibutamoren

GW-501516/0742 Cardarine

SR-9009/9011 Stenabolic

You could therefore target muscle growth and strength/energy building by stacking those three SARMs together, without suffering any drop in testosterone production at all.

Spotting The Signs Of Testosterone Drop

In order to react to diminishing testosterone production, you have to be able to spot the signs of it.

Watch out for one or more of these symptoms, even mildly, starting to manifest themselves as you progress are SARMs cycle:

Hot flushes

Diminishing level of strength

Lower determination

Poor mood and mood swings

Fatigue and malaise

Lowering fertility

Feeling sleepy but unable to sleep

Increases in body fat and retention

So, if at the time during your SARMs cycle that you should be starting to feel great and see results, you are in fact feeling pretty down, weak, and struggling in areas you didn’t expect, then it’s a sure sign that you are suffering from testosterone drop.

Can You Use Ostarine As A PCT Supplement?

Some guys do use Ostarine as a PCT supplement. More accurately, they use it post-cycle to protect their gains and keep energy levels up while they bounce back. However, at high doses Ostarine is androgenic. It will continue to deplete your testosterone supplies.

But, if you are only suffering a mild level of testosterone drop, and you are dosing Ostarine at 30 mg or less per day, then it can be good to offset some of the symptoms.

The Two Types Of SARMs PCT Supplement: SERM & Aromatase Inhibitor

There are actually two types of PCT supplements. The thing is, none of them are designed for men to bounce back testosterone levels, they are designed to help women who are menopausal, have osteoporosis, or even who have, or are recovering from, cancer.

The two types of chemicals used for PCT are:

SERM – Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator. Work like SARMs, but on the estrogen receptors. They work by competing with estrogen at these receptors. They bind to them, and stop estrogen from being able to operate there instead. This leads to a lowering in estrogen production and estrogenic effects.

SERMs also act in the pituitary gland and hypothalamus, which allows for normal and higher levels of luteinizing hormone and follicle-stimulating hormone, both of which are essential for muscle growth and testosterone levels.

Aromatase inhibitors work differently. They block aromatase from being converted into estrogen. Testosterone gets converted via this into estrogen.

Aromatase inhibitors attack the process of converting testosterone into estrogen. They, therefore, halt the march of estrogen and give time for your levels to bounce back.

Top Four Best PCT For SARMs

Let’s now look at the top four best PCT for SARMs in use, and why they are the best SARMs PCT options.

1. Clomid (Clomiphene)

Clomiphene, sold under the brand name Clomid, is the most potent SERM out there. However, that does come at the cost of higher levels of side effects (including nausea and other short-term problems).

It works by competing with estradiol at the estrogen receptor sites in the hypothalamus, shutting down many of the effects of estrogen there.

Clomiphene is more potent because it also stimulates increased levels of FSH and LH. Not only will Clomid help your testosterone levels to come back, but it can increase androgen levels generally.

Best used for high levels of testosterone suppression, a moderate dose is 50 mg a high dose 100 mg per day. You’ll probably use it for about two weeks before you start to feel better, and then you’ll taper down by halving the dose for another 2 – 4 weeks.

2. Nolvadex (Tamoxifen)

Although less potent than Clomid, Nolvadex is more popular because it’s milder and helps with lower levels of testosterone drop. But if you need more potency, Clomid is definitely the way to go over Nolvadex.

It’s a SERM in the classic sense, but it doesn’t elevate LH and FSH levels in the same way that Clomid does. That’s why some people take Clomid on cycle, to boost androgens, but they don’t do it with Nolvadex.

A high dose of Nolvadex is 100 mg per day. More usually, 50 mg per day is taken for lower levels of testosterone drop. You’ll dose it at around this level for a couple of weeks, before halving the dose.

If you initially use Clomid, rather than halving the dose of it, some people switch to Nolvadex instead because it has lower levels of side effects.

3. Raloxifene

The third best SERM PCT is raloxifene. It’s a second-generation SERM that has fewer side effects and is milder in the body.

It works slightly differently as well. It works both as an estrogen agonist and antagonist, depending on the receptor sites it attaches to. So it’s slightly better at blocking and activating different pathways.

It’s strongly effective in breast tissue. That’s why a lot of guys use it to deal with gyno symptoms. It will not boost LH and FSH in the way that Clomid or even Nolvadex will, mostly because it works in a slightly different way.

It’s usually dosed at around 100 mg if you are really struggling with testosterone drop or gyno symptoms, and then tapering down by 50% dose after 2 – 4 weeks.

4. Anastrozole

SERMs are definitely better for dealing with gyno and testosterone drop as a PCT supplement for bodybuilders. However, anastrozole is here with an honorable mention as an aromatase inhibitor that is widely used as well.

It works by stopping the conversion breakdown of testosterone in the body, which also lowers levels of estrogen production. But because of that, it won’t immediately diminish estrogen in the way that SERMs do, but it will allow for an elevation of testosterone production.

Good for gyno symptoms, and better for mild testosterone drop, you’ll dose it at 1 mg per week for a couple of weeks, and then drop it to half a milligram per day until the problems have cleared up.

Best Natural Post Cycle Theraphy To Use After SARMs Cycle

For low levels of testosterone drop post-cycle, there is a natural alternative that can be better than hitting your body with SERMs or aromatase inhibitors.

Rebirth PCT uses completely natural ingredients to boost your testosterone levels. It includes three proven ingredients that help to elevate natural production. More than that, Rebirth PCT also has a natural aromatase inhibitor in it, which helps to block the conversion of testosterone into estrogen as well.

Not as potent, and you should be using Nolvadex at least if you have significant levels of drop, but for moderate drops, it could be enough to naturally reverse the trend, and can safely be used on the cycle as well.

How Long Should You Use PCT After SARMs And At What Dose?

It’s tough to answer how long to use a PCT after SARMs. You might even have to cut the SARMs cycle short and start PCT early. I wouldn’t recommend you ever use PCT on cycle and try and continue if you are feeling a testosterone drop.

On average though, you’ll usually hit PCT for two weeks a high dose. Then, if you start to feel a little better, you would half the dose and run it for another 2 – 4 weeks.

I’d actually advise that the first time you do SARMs that you get blood work done before your cycle and after your cycle to see the drop. Do PCT, and see what your levels are at the end of it. By monitoring like this, you can answer your own questions around susceptibility and ensure that you are targeting bounce back for your own needs.

For really high levels of drop use Clomid. The main alternative is Nolvadex. You can switch Clomid for Nolvadex as your testosterone levels drop, so you don’t get the same levels of side effects that Clomid produces.

If you have specific gyno symptoms, raloxifene or anastrozole tend to work well. Also, you can dose these alongside Clomid or Nolvadex for a week or so if you really need to hit all angles.

Where To Buy The Best SARMs PCT

let’s finish here by telling you where to buy SARMs PCT supplements. Weirdly, most places that still sell SARMs don’t sell PCT supplements. It’s a strange one for me because it means they are losing out on sales.

Swiss Chems is the only company I know who sells a really good range of high purity generic PCT supplements.

Available in packs of 60 capsules, these are the dose per capsule and prices:

$80 Tamoxifen 20 mg

$69.95 clomiphene 25 mg

$85.95 raloxifene 20 mg

$63.95 anastrozole 0.5 mg

If you’re looking for something milder, then Rebirth PCT is available direct from a company called Huge Supplements.

A month’s course of Rebirth costs $69.95, so comparable to the PCT supplements above. It really depends on how mild you need to go, which will depend on the levels of testosterone drop you are suffering from.

