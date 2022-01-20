Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Sanjay Dhaka, A Jodhpur-Born Activist And Devoted To His Country And Its People

Sanjay Dhaka, Activist -

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 5:40 pm

Political and social activist Sanjay Dhaka is a JNVU sociology graduate who has industriously fought to wipe out cultural challenges and have been involved in movements for social reforms. Starting around 2016, he has been effectively kept himself engaged in students’ interests and issues through the association NSUI.

Beginning with Students politics, Sanjay joined the NSUI student union to help resolving students' issues in 2016 and fought for the presidential election at government P.G. College, Phalodi. He has been influenced by CM Ashok Gehlot's past work and his strong plans inspire him to accomplish difficult work and devote himself for common people.

Sanjay was reappointed as the association's State General Secretary in 2018 after NSUI recognised his diligent effort and commitment. He was appointed as the Youth Congress speaker in the wake of running from the Lohawat (123) assembly in the Rajasthan Youth Congress in March 2019.

During his initial tutoring, he was accustomed to conducting charity, going to the temples consistently, doing sacred havan and feeding birds.

Sanjay actively responds to the people in need and extends help via social media. Under the oversight of public and state organizations, he used to take care of the needy and give grain to Gaushala's cows at the Lohawat assembly, which is a huge part of helping individuals of Lohawat.


 

