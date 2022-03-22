Sandeep M. Bhatnagar Redefines The Genre Of Fiction Through His New Book- Offspring

Reading a good book is time-tested for providing unmatched satisfaction to one’s mind and soul. A reader is spoiled for choices with a plethora of genres like fiction, romance, historical fiction, and many more, but literary fiction continues to remain the most read genre across the globe. The reason being it makes the reader empathize and makes them vicariously live the lives of other characters thereby escaping their own. Offspring- a Novel by Sandeep M. Bhatnagar, who recently superannuated as a Member of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, is one such beautiful work of fiction that leaves an unforgettable impression long after its last word is read and its last page turned. It is creating quite a buzz among avid readers to bring something new, something refreshing to the table.



What makes Offspring special from amongst the countless other works of fiction is that it portrays with rare sensitivity the most common emotion of love; family love. Since most people naturally experience this emotion, every reader sees himself or herself in one or the other characters and internally begins to strongly relate to the story as if it is about him or her. Simply put, Offspring is the story a majority of the people might have lived or experienced in one form or the other.



Initially set in the early 1900s in British India in the small town of Ambala, Offspring revolves around a young boy, Rohan, who is unwillingly sent to Australia to study. The decision to go abroad means bearing the pain of separation from his beloved parents and elder brother. However, Rohan is clear that this is a temporary parting and he will return to his birthplace. The story takes an interesting unforeseen turn when the time approaches for Rohan to return to Ambala. The temporary parting gets extended and then soon turns out to be a never-ending affair as life takes Rohan on a different journey one after another.



The young boy has now stuck abroad in his own pool of decisions though one part of him still badly wishes to return home. With Love, Future Prospects, and Life in his mind, Rohan, like most of us, is incomplete chaos, far away from the family, in a distant land. As time moves on, he settles abroad and one by one his parents and elder brother pass on leaving him no home to return to. In his own old age, Rohan grapples with his guilt of deserting his family and birthplace.



What makes Offspring, a must-read for fiction lovers is that it delves into the very human phenomena of migration that separates loved family members. Its enigmatic ending leaves open the question to the reader to decide whether the protagonist who settles in another country away from his parents and elder brother did something wrong or not and will it cause the family to break up permanently or is there any hope?



Talking about his book- Offspring, Sandeep says, “I would like to sincerely thank readers for giving my book such a warm response. Offspring highlights the migratory nature of human life that most of us go through and it's less voiced attendant emotional impact. The story idea germinated during my interactions with the Indian diaspora while working in the Consulate General of India in New York when I observed their longing for their birthplaces and loved ones they had left behind. I feel happy when readers say that they could relate to the story.”



‘Offspring’ is published by Speaking Tiger, which is one of the most premium and renowned publications across India. The book is available on all the major E-commerce platforms like Amazon (including Kindle) as well as WOB, Bokus, Barnes & Nobles, Bahari Sons, Midland, Full Circle, Jain Book Agency, Granth, Kitab Khana, Book Lovers, Roxy Book Store, The Book Shop, and other major book stores in India and abroad.























