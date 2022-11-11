Unfortunately, many cryptocurrencies have been defeated this year due to shaky events in the crypto market, and SAND is definitely one of them. However, some cryptocurrencies such as D2T, IMPT, RIA, and TAMA, not only resist the volatility of the crypto market but also manage to achieve incredible results.

But, all of you who have invested in SAND are probably wondering what is SAND Price Prediction - SAND is heading for all-time low, while these cryptos pump! And you can see that by observing the SAND Price Prediction table below.

SAND Price Prediction

What 2020 has shown when it comes to cryptocurrencies, is that to achieve and maintain success, you need to be special and different. Many crypto users see Sandbox as "just another gaming platform" that not only offers almost nothing new and innovative but also has huge disadvantages due to high fees and weak interaction with users. But luckily, the crypto world has something opposite to offer, and that is the Dash 2 Trade platform.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

One of the cryptocurrencies which are already achieving noticeable results and are still expected to pump is certainly the native coin of the Dash 2 Trade platform, which is the D2T coin.

Dash 2 Trade has been present in the crypto world for only a few weeks, and it already has a respectable number of users. Of course, considering that the presale of D2T tokens is in progress, this partly influenced such a great interest of users, but, in addition, it is certainly also a fact that the Dash 2 Trade platform is the "Holy Book of Crypto Investment".

This "encyclopedia" will provide you, in one place, with everything you need to make the best crypto-related decisions. Regardless of whether you are interested in price predictions for a certain coin, whether you are wondering which are the top coins or top presales at a certain moment in which you should invest, or you are interested in something else that will affect the further course of your crypto activity, Dash 2 Trade will provide all those answers.

Of course, to access this "encyclopedia " the previously mentioned D2T coin is necessary. Given that the price is now very favorable, you should invest in it as soon as possible, because as the presale progresses, the price will be more and more expensive.

Therefore, go quickly to the Dash 2 Trade platform, invest in this fantastic coin, and secure yourself an income in the coming period. At the same time, you will also have the opportunity to win $150k worth of D2T coins through a giveaway organized by this platform.

Impt.io (IMPT)

Many environmentally conscious crypto investors had a problem until recently because there was no crypto whose main goal was to protect the environment. Well, those same crypto investors became happy with the appearance of the best green energy efficient, and eco-friendly coin, which is IMPT.

Even now, in its "early days", this coin is seeing phenomenal results. Presale is progressing much faster than planned, and IMPT coins are selling at a high rate. The second stage of the presale phase of the IMPT coin is already underway, and the transition to the next, i.e. the last stage is expected very soon.

This indicates that you still have very little time to buy the IMPT coin at the best price because you probably know that after the end of the presale, when this coin gets listed on exchanges, its price will be incomparably higher. So listen to the crypto experts, invest in IMPT as soon as possible, and relax, because, by all accounts, this crypto will pump.

This platform, like Dash 2 Trade, is currently running a giveaway, so if you invest now, you can win up to $100K worth of IMPT coins!

Calvaria (RIA)

In the early days of the presale of Calvaria's RIA coin, it seemed strange that "another ordinary battle card game" was attracting such a large number of users. But when we saw how special, innovative, and different the Calvaria: Duels of Eternity battle card game is, it was clear where the interest of users in investing in RIA coins came from.

Presale of the Calvaria's RIA coin is, at least so it seems, one of the most successful pre-sales this year. Stages of the presale change at high speed and RIA coins are sold just as fast. Crypto analysts predict even greater success for this coin in the coming period, i.e. when the presale is over, so wise crypto investors rush to secure a certain amount of these coins at the best price. Speaking of price, now you can get 40 RIA coins for 1USDT, and it is moved to the next stages of the presale, you can expect a more expensive price.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

And the crypto that had the best presale of 2022, which constantly ranks new successes, and which, considering all factors, will bring fantastic gains in the future to those who invested in it, is a coin that comes from the Tamadoge Universe, which is TAMA.

This best meme coin of 2022 by all standards had the most successful presale because it collected $19,000,000 long before the deadline. TAMA has set a serious task for all those cryptos who would like to surpass it.

However, everything did not end with the success of the presale. We could say that the dizzying success was still in its infancy at that time, because after the presale, when it was listed on the world's best crypto exchanges, TAMA started to gain even more value.

So now you can find TAMA on OKX, OKX DEX, LBank, CoinW, Gate.io, and many other exchanges. However, previous experience with TAMA shows us that this coin is constantly listed on additional exchanges, which further implies that TAMA will continue to pump.

Users adore TAMA because it is primarily a utility coin and has phenomenal price predictions, but also because new and interesting things are constantly coming from Tamadoge Universe. The last among them is the launch of the unique Tamadoge NFT collection . You can still check it on the OpenSea platform.

Conclusion

Unfortunately for all those who invested in SAND, certainly, this investment will not bring them much good. Those who fortunately did not invest in SAND made the right decision, considering that, judging by the predictions of crypto experts, this coin will very soon experience its all-time low. But good news even for those who have already invested in SAND: if you divert your funds to some crypto that will pump, you can "get out" of this situation.

To compensate for the losses caused by investing in SAND, and to prevent possible new losses, now is the right time to opt for a coin that has every chance for a great and successful future. According to the results so far, but also according to the predictions of crypto experts, fantastic choices are certainly D2T, IMPT, RIA, TAMA, or, why not, all four coins!