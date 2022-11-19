Samaj Bhushan Award Recipient Pramod Bharal Announces Life Mission On His Birthday

After dedicating over 50 years of his life to the pharmaceutical industry, Mr. Pramod Bharal now strives to spend the remainder of his time to create and build a Disease-Free, War-Free and Peaceful World. The world we live in today is plagued by several factors, diseases, instability in all its forms and stratification being the major ones. Our society is more divided than we acknowledge it to be. Covid made us realise that we are on a level playing field when it comes to the dangers of falling prey to diseases; however the same cannot be said about our ability or the lack thereof to combat them. Mr. Pramod Bharal, a good samaritan at heart has always been concerned about the inequality in regards to the access we have to medication and healthcare facilities. To combat the issue at hand, his company and he have been providing free medication to the economically weaker classes. He has also assisted the impecunious by aiding them financially for their medical treatments. Through his actions, he wishes to eradicate the plight of his fellow citizens.



Currently, the Indian government has a health spending of just Rs. 3 per person per day. About 63 percent of the total healthcare spending in India is incurred by way of out-of-pocket expenses by individuals. Even as the government increases focus on universal health coverage, the total healthcare spending in India is about 2.1 per cent of the country’s GDP. Amidst all of this, Mr Bharal is determined to augment this situation by making even rare-disease affordable and accessible to every citizen of India.



Pramod Bharal has actively showcased his concern for the society and done his part. He and his team have identified 18 ailments whose treatment and medication are not pocket friendly for a majority of the population. They provide these medications at a reasonable price and in certain situations even bear the full cost of the treatment. In an interview Mr Bharal said, “I envision a country where no individual is denied the right to affordable healthcare and medication. Medicines for common ailments are, to a large extent, available to the public. However, my aim is to make even rare-disease medication available at an affordable rate. Once we are able to do that, only then can we create a disease-free, war-free and peaceful country.”



His noble deeds towards the lesser privileged have not gone unnoticed, and he has received several accolades for the same. As a token of appreciation for all his contributions to society through his pharmaceutical company and philanthropic work, he has been facilitated with a number of awards. Pramod Bharal entered the medicine line in 1976 with his company PSA Pharmaceuticals. Now, their products are present in over 30 countries and a registered product base of more than 400 products worldwide.



His strength and will to give back to society is indeed something to be inspired by. He has never let his success get to his head. Instead he remained grounded and in touch with his roots and constantly strived to learn more, grow more and above all, give more.