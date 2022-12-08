Salient Points Of The Chief Minister, Mr. Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Address On The Martyrdom Day Of Jananayak Tantya Mama In Indore

Bhopal : 04 December, 2022
- The state-level programme of the martyrdom day of Krantiveer Jananayak Tantya Mama is not a ritual, but a clarion call for social and economic revolution.
- The commitment towards tribal welfare is also being fulfilled on the land of Madhya Pradesh.
- I will not allow the game of love jehad to continue on the land of Madhya Pradesh. If required, a strict law will be made against love jehad.
- The PESA Act has been implemented in 89 tribal-dominated development blocks of Madhya Pradesh, which provides rights to water, forest and land to the tribal community.
- I am a master trainer for explaining the PESA Act. Today I have come to train you all, so that our tribal brothers and sisters understand their rights and make themselves and their villages self-dependent by enriching them.
- We have to make all efforts to bring about the change in the lives of the tribal class through the PESA Act. This is a great campaign. The Chief Minister also made everyone take a pledge to work together in this campaign.
- In the coming times, migration from Madhya Pradesh will be reduced to zero, so that the villagers do not have to go anywhere else for employment.
- The state government will honour those who do good work and will not let any wrongdoers go scot-free. It is Shivraj Mama's pledge to stop corruption at all levels.
- In the upcoming budget, a micro finance scheme will be introduced for the poor, with a provision for an interest-free loan of Rs 5,000 for the poor.
- Committees will be formed in every village under the PESA Act. Gram Sabhas will have full right to use water, forest and land of their village. The Chief Minister, Mr. Chouhan provided details of the various provisions of the PESA Act.
- In order to explain the provisions of the PESA Act to people, I am personally working in rural areas to explain and create awareness. The work for imparting training to groom master trainers is going on in the state. Each development block will have 15 coordinators.
- The Chief Minister, Mr. Chouhan said when he had come here last time, he had made a promise to fulfill certain demands. All those demands have now been fulfilled. Naming of Patalpani Railway Station and Primary Health Centre of Manpur after Tantya Mama, installation of his statue, construction of path-way from temple to statue site with viewpoints have already been done. The DPR for the construction of a museum and library has been prepared and their construction will start soon.
- The state government is working to organise fairs and install statues to perpetuate the memory of Tantya Mama's sacrifice and to inspire the new generation.
- The statue of Tantya Mama was unveiled today at Bhanwarkuan in Indore.
- Chief Minister Shri Chouhan announced that a statue of martyr Khojya Nayak Bhil would be installed in Nayapura village of Daulatpura gram panchayat.
- On the occasion of Tantya Mama’s martyrdom day, the Chief Minister, Mr. Chouhan interacted with the beneficiaries of the schemes and extended benefits to the beneficiaries under the Tantya Mama Economic Welfare Scheme at the state-level programme at Nehru Stadium, Indore.
- At the ceremony, bows and arrows were presented to the Governor and the Chief Minister as per the tribal tradition.
- The Governor, Mr Mangubhai Patel and the Chief Minister, Mr Shivraj Singh Chouhan today offered prayers at the Patalpani temple in Indore on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Kranti Surya Tantya Mama. They garlanded his statue and also planted saplings in the temple premises.