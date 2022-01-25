Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Saleem Nawaz Mandi Shaikh Debuts In Biggest And Largest Entry To The Metaverse, Web 3.0 And Blockchain

Saleem Nawaz Mandi Shaikh Debuts In Biggest And Largest Entry To The Metaverse, Web 3.0 And Blockchain
Updated: 25 Jan 2022 5:32 pm

Despite not having a central issuing or regulatory body above, cryptocurrencies have gained a significant amount of momentum, especially after the developments of 2020 and 2021. The topsy-turvy world of cryptocurrencies is attracting more and more investors who are acknowledging digital assets as a lucrative investment vehicle. Following its growing popularity, Saleem Nawaz Mandi Shaikh is an entrepreneur and crypto expert who is making big leaps to emerge as a leading player in the crypto and blockchain space with his innovative products and platforms.

SaleemNawaz’s entrepreneurial journey started with his association with some of the leading Fortune 500 companies like Facebook (Meta) and IBM. After some successful advertising and marketing collaborations, the Ex-Facebook (Meta) and Ex-IBMer launched his entrepreneurial career as a digital brand architect and laid the foundation of YAM Digital Solutions. The journey which started from Mumbai expanded its scope to the biggest Indian Tech Hubs like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore, riding on the growth-focused mindset of Saleem. The brand offered start-ups and companies various branding services ranging from competitor brand audits to brand positioning to brand identity development to communication touch-points, etc. The digital solutions brand has experience of working in multiple industrial sectors including entertainment, logistics, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and communication among many others. 

Soon, the brand landed on the foreign plain of the USA where it provided virtual consultancy services to businesses from various industrial sectors. He is also behind the creation of 369 Ventures and Consultancy which shares the reputation of collaborating with the Royal Family of the UAE in multiple product launches and advertising projects. Saleem-led digital solutions brand is also making strides to enter the metaverse, Web 3.0 and blockchain space. The brand has been behind some of the biggest case studies in the past and now it is trying to grab the limelight that it deserves. It aspires to gain the status of a unicorn soon as it is looking forward to raising $10 million in the first round followed by a $45 million second round.

The rapid rise of the crypto and NFT space has pushed several leading players to start considering DeFi as the future. On October 21, 2020, the America-based online payment services vendor PayPal entered the cryptocurrency market to allow its users to trade in cryptocurrencies using their PayPal account. In fact, the crypto space is witnessing the launch of new exchange platforms or NFT marketplace with every passing day. 369 Ventures and Consultancy is also all set to introduce the biggest blockchain ecosystem for influencers and other contributors. The brand has developed a social media plus NFT platform that will allow crypto enthusiasts to deal with NFT and earn rewards while continuing their social communication. “The platform is a result of 5 years of R&D in the metaverse, Web 3.0 and blockchain industry. It will encourage anyone and everyone to kick-start their earning journey in an entertaining fashion. So, THE GAME IS ON,” said Saleem Nawaz.

Despite being comparatively new, the pace of growing popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is crazy. According to data published by NonFungible.com, NFT sales, today. Can range anywhere from 15,000 to 5,000 per week. The year 2021 has already been recognized as “The Year of NFTs” and 369 Ventures and Consultancy’s social media & NFT platform will boost the NFT trend globally in a new and exciting manner. All eyes are now on Saleem’s brand to see what comes next from the brand in the metaverse, Web 3.0 and blockchain space.        

