Saiyar Mori Re Title Track Has Been Released And Fans Are Surprised

Film industries across the country have been exploring different genres and themes. From working on classic themes to improvising the classic themes to give a millennial touch, the film industry has been creating art in the name of films. Gujarati Film Industry is not behind by producing high creative plots and twisted storylines. Dhollywood has been giving major competition to other regional industries. Saiyar Mori Re has been written and directed by Vishal Vada Vala is one such movie that has introduced a new flavor to the Gujarati Film Industry by its highly cinematized and exclusive background score mesmerizing their audience.

Saiyar Mori Re saw a blast on the release of its teaser leaving behind lots of anticipation amongst the fans and followers. The film has been produced by the K-brothers marking their career as the first time film producers. This has also led to speculation; however, with the release of the title track of Saiyar Mori Re, the film has touched new heights as a new-age film. The song has been sung by Jignesh Barot and the lyrics have been written by Bhargav Purohit. The music has been recreated by Kedar & Bhargav. The song features Yukti Randeria and Mayur Chauhan aka Michael. The film also has other casts including Mehul Desai, Mayur Soneji, Mehul Bhil, Gaurang Anand, Vaishakhratanben, Jahanvi Patel, and Nisharg Trivedi amongst many others.

The title track has been appreciated for its amazing composition and melodious vocals. It is believed that the audience has loved the chemistry between the two main leads Yukti and Michael. The film is scheduled to release on the 8th of July 2022 and shall be up on the big screen for the audience to enjoy the huge canvas shots. The dramatic lookout of the film and the title track has got the fans awaited for the real deal filled with surprises.