Sai Abhinay Chepuri-An Indian Entrepreneur Who Redefined Meaning Of Entrepreneurship Towards Society

This is a story of an inspiring Indian entrepreneur whose dream was to help his society in various ways which ultimately describes him as a philanthropist from Telangana, India. Sai Abhinay Chepuri was born in a small village of Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana. His father was a businessman who never gave up in any situation, a same spirit that is evident in his son as well.

Sai Abhinay Chepuri is an alumnus of Lovely Professional University. His entrepreneurial journey started at an early age of 18 when he started a startup named MakeIt Memorable Creative Works, which help the talented people who are unemployed in India. So far. his company has provided jobs for 200+ talented people.

His works reflect the true national spirit that runs in his bloods.

This national spirit made him start another startup for the farmers, who are considered as the backbone for the country. His startup for the farmers not only focuses on them but also takes care of the environment too. He expanded his Industry into recycling products, handmade products and many more.

This startup has included all the employees who are uneducated or unemployed, added Sai Abhinay Chepuri in his interview.

Sai Abhinay Chepuri is also an author of multiple books and now he is writing another book from real life incidents so that he can inspire more readers, particularly youngsters. Apart from being an entrepreneur, he also is involved in social work and helps the people in need in the various ways.

His main aim is to increase India’s literacy rate and make it equivalent to Kerala’s Literacy rate.

“I love My Country and I respect My People; I want to be Next Ratan Tata where I can help more Indians in various aspects” says Sai Abhinay Chepuri

