Safest Online Casinos In Australia 2023 - Top 10 Legal Safe Australian Casinos Updated

Our Top Picks Safest Australian casinos online for Australian Players
To help you find the best Australian online casinos that are safe to play games in, here is a list of our top 10 picks!
- Ozwin Casino: Explore One of the Safest Online Gambling Sites in Australia
- Club Riches: Your Destination for Exclusive Safe Online Pokies in Australia
- HellSpin Casino: A Secure and Trusted Online Casino in Australia For Online Pokies
- Slots Palace: Enjoy the Best Online Gambling Experience in Australia
- Fairgo Casino: Your Safe Haven for Online Pokies and Casino Games in Australia
- Ripper Casino: Discover a Safe and Exciting Online Gambling Environment in Australia
- Bets.io Casino: Experience Safe and Thrilling Online Gambling in Australia
- Bizzo Casino: Your Trusted Australian Licensed Online Casino
- Justbit.io Casino: The Safest Online Casino for Australian Players
- Bankonbet Casino: Your Best Bet for Safe and Secure Online Pokies in Australia
In-Depth Review of the Top Australian Online Casinos That Are Safe For Aussie Players
To save you the hassle of finding it out all by yourself, we created a list of the best and safest online casinos in Australia. When looking at these online casino sites, we take some things into consideration.
We look at things like licenses, online casino reviews, banking methods, and whether those online casinos support responsible gambling.
Do you want to know which are the safest and most reputable Australian online casinos for Aussie players to play online casino games? Then keep on reading this review about the top safe online casinos in Australia!
Now let's take a closer look at some of these legitimate online casinos in Australia for Australian players to play in.
Ozwin Casino: Explore One of the Safest Online Gambling Sites in Australia
There is a reason why OzWin Casino deserves the top spot in our list of safest online casino sites. This online casino not only has tons of bonuses for new and existing Aussie players but also great customer support.
As far as we can tell, the only minor point in this online casino is the high minimum withdrawal limit. However, don't let that stop you from playing some of the most fun and exciting games in one of the most reputable online casinos in Australia.
License
OzWin Casino is licensed by the Curaçao gaming authority. They may not yet be on the same level as the famous Malta gaming authority, but they do have a very respectable reputation as a safe and secure license giver to online casinos.
Game Variety
The game variety of this casino online is quite modest compared to most online casinos. This is to the fact that the only game developer they work with is Realtime Gaming (RTG). However, you can still play online pokies and other online casino games.
Bonuses
Australian players can expect a very generous welcome bonus of a max of $2000. You also get 50 free spins you can use for playing online pokies.
There are other several casino bonuses you can benefit from. To make sure you are eligible, check their website for current promotions since they can vary from time to time.
Pro's
-
Generous welcome bonus
-
Licensed by CGA
-
24/7 customer support
-
Crypto-friendly
Cons
-
High minimum withdrawal
-
Only 1 game provider
Club Riches: Your Destination for Exclusive Safe Online Pokies in Australia
Another one of the best Australian online gambling sites! Club Riches has a wide variety of top games since they work together with some of the best gaming providers in the Australian online casino industry.
With names like Betsoft, Evolution Gaming and many more you are sure to find the best live dealer games in this online casino in Australia.
License
Although they may not be approved by the UK gambling commission, they do are licensed under the jurisdiction of Curaçao. This makes them definitely a reputable online casino.
Game Variety
Australian players can enjoy themselves in this safe online casino Australia and play some of the best casino games you can find. Whether you like online pokies, live casino games, or just simple real-money casino games, this online casino has it all.
Bonuses
As one of the best Australian online casinos, this online casino has a more than generous welcome bonus for new Australian players. After making a first deposit of a minimum amount of $15, you are eligible to get some deposit bonuses.
The first one is a match bonus of 100% with a maximum of $1000 + 100 free spins. For your next two following deposits, the bonus is a 100% match bonus up to $500.
Pro's
-
Generous welcome bonus
-
Wide game variety
-
Cryptocurrencies accepted
-
Licensed by CGA
Cons
-
Restricted in some countries
-
No mobile casinos app
HellSpin Casino: A Secure and Trusted Online Casino in Australia For Online Pokies
Those who like to play online pokies, are in for a treat. As the name suggests, this is one of the best legit Australian casinos to play slot games in!
This online casino also won the award as the best online casino in 2022! More than enough reason to check out one of the safest online casinos in Australia.
License
This Australian online casino is licensed and regulated by the Curaçao Gaming Authority. This means that you can be sure that they undergo strict rules and regulations, making this a safe and reputable online casino.
Game Variety
HellSpins Casino is home to more than just slot games. On this gambling site, you can also find a wide variety of your favourite casino games. You can find online casino games such as Lightening Roulette, Monopoly LIVE, Poker, and many more.
They work together with more than 40 different gaming developers, like Elk Studios, Evolution Gaming, Playtech, NoLimit City, and many others.
Bonuses
If you are looking for an Australian online casino with a nice free spins bonus, then this is the casino site for you! After making an online casino account in this online casino, you are eligible for the deposit bonuses.
The bonuses are divided over the first two deposits. The first one will give you a 100% match bonus of up to $100 + 100 free spins. While the second gives you a 50% match bonus up to $300 + 50 free spins.
Pro's
-
Great for playing slot games
-
Good welcome bonus for free spins
-
Won the 2022 award for best online casinos in Australia
-
Licensed by the CGA
Cons
-
Limited customer support
-
Restricted in some countries
Slots Palace: Enjoy the Best Online Gambling Experience in Australia
Australian gamblers, be aware! This online casino in Australia is one of the best online gambling sites out there!
Although the name might suggest it's a place where you can play a lot of online pokies (which is true), you can also participate in sports betting! On this online gambling site, Aussie players can gamble online and bet on their favorite sports.
License
Just like most Australian casino sites on this list, this Australian online gambling site has a license from the Curaçao Gambling Authority.
While the CGA overall is a very respectable and trustworthy Regulator, they aren't as strict as the Malta Gaming Authority.
This casino site, however, is all about responsible gambling! Therefore, we can safely say online gambling in Australia in this casino online, is absolutely safe!
Game Variety
Of course, you can play casino games online in this Australian online casino. There are many different casino games to choose from.
For Australian players who love to play slot games, this casino site is heaven on earth. But don't worry, for those who prefer table games, there are also options to choose from like Roulette, Baccarat, Poker, and Blackjack.
But what makes this really one of the best Australian online casino is the fact you can participate in sports betting.
That's right. Are you a fan of Australia online gambling? Then Slots Palace is a must-see best online casino!
Bonuses
Like most online casinos in this list, Slots Palace awards new Aussie players with a very generous welcome bonus. This welcome bonus is divided into 3 deposit bonuses.
The total amount you are eligible to get is $1000 + 50 free spins. On top of that, this casino has many other promotions and casino bonuses like Weekly Cashback, Live Cashbacks, and Limited Time Promotions.
Make sure to check the site or sign up for their newsletter to stay updated on the latest casino bonuses of this best Australian online casino.
Pro's
-
Provides sports betting
-
Generous welcome bonus
-
Fast payout
-
One of the best mobile casinos in Australia
Cons
-
Not that many live dealer games
-
No free spins bonuses at this moment
Claim Your Slots Palace Bonus!
Fairgo Casino: Your Safe Haven for Online Pokies and Casino Games in Australia
For those who are looking for one of the safest Australian online casino sites out there, Fair Go is the place to be!
What's even more, US players are also accepted in this online casino.
And with its excellent customer service and many bonuses to offer, this is one of the best Australian online casino sites to online play games!
License
Like the other Australian online casino sites on this list, Fair Go Casino is licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Authority. This means that they have to follow the regulations of the CGA.
Therefore, online gambling in this online casino is completely safe. Fair GO Casino also follows strictly the Interactive Gambling Act.
Game Variety
Australian players who like to have a wide variety of casino games to choose from most likely find what they want in this casino!
From unique online slot games to classic table games and different game shows, this online casino has it all!
What's more? As one of the best safe online casinos in Australia, this casino is fully adapted to mobile devices.
Bonuses
If you are reading other casino reviews then you'll find one thing in common about this casino online. Everyone agrees that this casino has one of the most diverse casino bonuses there is!
Starting with a great welcome bonus divided over your 5 first deposits. Here you can earn as much as $1000 in bonuses.
Other bonuses in this casino are VIP Thursday, Cashback Bonus, Neosurf deposit bonus and many more!
Pro's
-
Crypto-friendly
-
Many different bonuses
-
24/7 live support
-
Specializes in Australian market
Cons
-
Only pokies from Real Time Gaming
-
No live dealer games
Ripper Casino: Discover a Safe and Exciting Online Gambling Environment in Australia
Are you looking for a massive welcome bonus to top up your gambling online? Are you looking for one of the best online casino sites that reward their players with free spins?
Then make sure to visit Ripper Casino, one of the top Australian online casinos!
License
Ripper Casino is one of the many Australian online casino sites that have a license issued by the Curacao e-Gaming Regulatory Authority.
If you are wondering whether or not this casino is one of the safe online casinos to play online casino games in, the answer is yes!
Playing online casino games in a casino that has a license from the CGA, is completely safe!
Game Variety
Even though they do not work with a lot of gaming and software providers, they do work with some excellent ones like Betsoft and Rival Gaming.
This allows them to offer high-quality casino games to players. Do you worry about their online casino games rigged? Don't be! Ripper Casino follows the Interactive Gambling Act very strictly.
In their gaming lobby, you can find many different pokies to play, along with some of the best table casino games like Deuces Wild and Jacks or Better.
Bonuses
But here comes the fun part! Australian players will be more than happy to learn that this is one of the online Australian casinos with the highest welcome bonus!
You can earn up to a whoppy $7500 in deposit bonuses, divided over your first 5 deposits.
On top of that, you can also earn free spins in weekly promotions that you can use, so make sure to check their website every once in a while!
Pro's
-
An amazing bonus for new players
-
Crypto-friendly
-
Targeting the Australian market
Cons
-
No live casino
-
Not a huge gaming library
Bets.io Casino: Experience Safe and Thrilling Online Gambling in Australia
Those who are tired of land-based casinos and are looking for some reputable online casinos to play in must take a look at Bets.io!
This casino is the best online casino for crypto lovers since this is one of the few Australian casino sites targeting specifically crypto users.
License
Their license is issued by the Curacao Gaming Authority making it one of the many Australian online casinos safe to play in. So don't worry about your dear cryptos, since they are completely in safe hands!
Game Variety
Bets.io has a wide option of casino games you can choose from if you like online gambling. They work together with some of the best e-Gaming providers in the industry, with names like Pragmatic Play, Betsoft, and Evolution Gaming.
Online gambling lovers will be pleased to learn that Bets.io has also games with a live dealer and live game shows you can enjoy.
Making it even more interesting is that Bets.io has also a sportsbook, for those who love sports betting (although you have to go through a different URL).
Bonuses
In contrast to most of the other online casino sites on this list, Bets.io is one of the few Australian online casinos that has a cashback bonus!
The cashback bonus is active every day and can get up to 20%. But there is more because, unlike most online casinos in Australia, this one also has a Wednesday free spins bonus!
Pro's
-
Specifically targetted at crypto users
-
Sportsbook available (although via other URL)
-
Daily Cashback bonus of 20%
Cons
-
Restricted in some countries
-
Limited crypto payment options
Bizzo Casino: Your Trusted Australian Licensed Online Casino
When looking for online casinos, many want to find gambling sites that are mobile-compatible for online gambling.
Good news! Because Bizzo is one of the best online casinos that work excellently on mobile devices.
Moreover, this is one of the few gambling sites that has over 3000+ different games you can choose from!
And with all the free spins you get as a new player after your first deposit, this casino deserves to be on our list of top casinos online in Australia!
License
Just like the other non-land-based casinos on this list, Bizzo has a license issued by the Curacao Gaming Authority.
On top of that, they also hold a license issued by the Kahnawake gaming commission. Looking at some online casino reviews, it's pretty clear that responsible gambling en online gambling legal is very important for this casino.
So don't worry about playing in this best online casino!
Game Variety
Bizzo casino has partnered with over 60 different gaming developers, allowing them to offer a massive gaming library of over 3000 different games. Making it one of the biggest online gambling sites on this list!
With partners like Elk Studios, Yggdrasil, iSoftBet, NetEnt, NoLimit, Relax Gaming, Evolution Gaming, and many more, this casino provides high-quality games for you to play in.
Some of the games you can play include Wolf Gold, Aztec Gold Megaways, Super 7 Blackjack, and European or American Roulette.
Bonuses
If the wide variety of games where not enough for you, there is still more reason why this is one of the best online casino sites on this list!
Although the welcoming bonus might not be as much as others, they do give a lot of free spins!
Extra tip, when you register on Monday, you get an extra 100 free spins after your first deposit. Reloading your account is best done on Thursdays, as you also get an extra 100 free spins!
Last but not least, this casino also has an excellent VIP program for loyal players who love online gambling.
Pro's
-
Offering over 3000+ games
-
Many free spins bonuses
-
Very mobile-friendly
Cons
-
No phone support
-
Longer withdrawals
Claim Your Bizzo Casino Bonus!
Justbit.io Casino: The Safest Online Casino for Australian Players
Looking for some of the best crypto casinos online? Justbit.io, might just be what you are looking for.
There are not many gambling sites that are focused solely on crypto users AND have a decent gaming library. Not the case at Justbit.io!
It's easy to see why it's one of the best online casinos out there. With over 1000+ different games and with a nice cashback bonus, there is no doubt that this is one of the casino sites you have to visit!
License
By now it should come as no surprise that is just another one of the many online casinos registered and licensed by the Curacao e-Gaming Regulatory Authority.
And just like the other online casinos on this list, it's safe to assume that playing in this online casino is totally safe!
When reading casino reviews, you will find that many players feel safe and secure when playing on this casino site.
Game Variety
It's always nice to see young online casinos flourish. The best way to do so is by partnering with a lot of the best gaming providers out there.
This is so that they can offer high-quality games to their players. Justbit.io does so!
In contrast to many other online casinos, this one offers over 1000+ different games, from slots with progressive jackpots to live table games, you name it!
Some of the names they work with include Yggdrasil, Evolution Gaming, and NoLimit City.
Bonuses
Maybe one of the few minor points this casino has, is that there is no bonus for new players. Hopefully, this will change in the future.
However, unlike many other online casinos, there is a cashback of 45% available!
Pro's
-
Very crypto-friendly
-
Some of the best gaming providers
-
1000+ games
-
Cashback bonus of 45%
Cons
-
Lack of bonuses
-
Restricted in some countries
Bankonbet Casino: Your Best Bet for Safe and Secure Online Pokies in Australia
To end our list of safest online casinos and casino sites in Australia, we chose Bankonbet!
While sometimes the interface of online casinos and casino sites can be quite overwhelming, Bankonbet decided to keep it simple. Making it an easy and user-friendly online casino to navigate.
License
Bankonbet is the proud owner of a license issued by the Curacao Gaming Authority. Like all the other online casinos on this list, this casino is of course safe to play in.
Game Variety
Bankonbet has an enormous range of games to offer.
It's easy to get lost in the huge gaming library. Luckily their user-friendly interface helps you a long way.
There are more than 4800+ games to choose from. With names like Money Train 3, El Cowboy Megaways, and Buffalo Hold and Win, you can be assured of the best games online!
And for those who love to bet on sports. Bankonbet also has a great sportsbook for you to bet on your favorite sports.
Bonuses
This online casino offers you a generous welcome bonus after your first deposit. Make a minimum deposit of $20 and you'll receive a match bonus of 100%, with a maximum of $500 + 200 free spins.
Pro's
-
Crypto-friendly
-
Sportsbook
-
Many free spins
-
Wide game selection
Cons
-
No mobile application
-
Live chat only in English
How did we evaluate the security measures of the Safest online Australian casinos?
When it comes to selecting online Australian casinos, prioritizing safety is crucial. We highlighted the key factors to consider when choosing the safest and most secure options.
Evaluating Security Measures for Safe Online Australian Casinos
Ensuring the safety of user data is paramount. Scrutinize the encryption technology employed by the casino and check for a secure website indicated by 'https' in the URL. Look for verification by third-party organizations and compliance with Australian government regulations.
Choosing Reliable Payment Options for Online Casinos in Australia
Examine the payment options available and ensure the casino is registered with the country's financial authority. Look for a diverse range of secure payment methods, fast processing times, and guarantees of fund and transaction security. Consider transaction fees and deposit/withdrawal limits.
Assessing Customer Service: A Key Factor in Reliable Online Casinos
Evaluate how well the casino handles customer service. Check for 24/7 availability, prompt and accurate responses to inquiries, and multilingual support. Live chat options are preferable, and the casino should have clear policies for resolving complaints and disputes.
Considering Game Selection for Trustworthy Online Casinos in Australia
Diversity and quality of games offered indicate the reliability of the platform. Look for casinos with a wide selection of games from various providers, optimized for mobile devices, and featuring high-quality graphics. Fairness, appropriate Return to Player (RTP) percentages, and a secure payment process should also be considered.
Reading Reviews and Testimonials
Reviews and testimonials provide valuable insights into a casino's trustworthiness. Read both positive and negative reviews to understand the overall customer experience. Pay attention to customer service, payment methods, game selection, withdrawal process, and any potential issues or scams. Reputation and security information can also be obtained through reviews.
By thoroughly evaluating these factors, players can make an informed decision and choose the safest and most secure online casino in Australia. Prioritizing security measures, reliable payment options, quality customer service, and a diverse game selection will contribute to a trustworthy and enjoyable online gambling experience.
Additional Casinos You Might Be Interested In:
New Australian Online Casinos
Online Casino Australia For Real Money
Frequently Asked Questions About The Safest Casinos in Australia
Q: How can I identify the safest casinos in Australia?
A: Identifying the safest casinos involves evaluating several factors. Start by checking the casino's security measures, such as encryption technology and secure website indicators like 'https'. Look for verification by third-party organizations and compliance with Australian government regulations.
Q: What should I consider when assessing payment options?
A: When assessing payment options, ensure the casino is registered with the country's financial authority. Look for a variety of secure payment methods, fast processing times, and guarantees of fund and transaction security. Consider transaction fees and deposit/withdrawal limits.
Q: Is customer service important for safe casinos?
A: Yes, customer service is crucial. Ensure customer support is available 24/7 and can promptly address inquiries. Look for multilingual support and live chat options. Clear policies for resolving complaints and disputes are also indicative of a safe casino.
Q: What role does game selection play in determining casino safety?
A: Game selection reflects the reliability of a casino. Look for platforms offering a wide range of games from various providers. Games should be optimized for mobile devices, have high-quality graphics, and provide fair Return to Player (RTP) percentages. A secure payment process and a variety of payment methods should also be available.
Q: How can I use reviews to gauge a casino's safety?
A: Reviews provide valuable insights into a casino's trustworthiness. Read both positive and negative reviews to understand the overall customer experience. Pay attention to customer service, payment methods, game selection, and potential issues or scams. Reviews can also indicate a casino's reputation and security measures.
By considering these factors and conducting thorough research, you can confidently identify the safest casinos in Australia and enjoy a secure online gambling experience.
Disclaimer:
The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.