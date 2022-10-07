Sadhguru Sadupdesh Meets Sustainable Blockchain Ecosystem 5ire

To make the “Spread Wisdom” mission Sustainable & Transparent,

Sadhguru Sadupdesh will start building its L2 solution on L1 5ire network to amplify the transition from for-profit economy in the 4th Industrial Revolution to a for-benefit economy in the 5th Industrial Revolution.

Sadhguru Sadupdesh aims at :-

Developing Audio/Visual Content on wisdom & awarenesses for current immediate Earth-Health missions.

Converging Reality & Virtual reality on web-3 framework for ideal user participation.

Providing an Immersive Augmented Delightful experience on Wisdom content.

Fostering Well-Being missions.

Creating a futuristically Real platform for every generation to be benefitted, by spreading the significance of Mother Earth being The solely Actual world of existence.

Amped up by this collaboration Founders of Sadhguru Sadupdesh Mr Arvind Bhanushali & Sachin Gupta said “we are delighted that the Sustainable blockchain unicorn 5ire will enable, the Spread-wisdom mission to be sustainable forever.”

Adding further “if every moment of our life can be expended on spreading experiences & wisdom content of Sadhguru to the world, we wouldn't hesitate to devote it all voluntarily, To create better Earth-Health & Human Well-being.”

The mission of the 5ire ecosystem, which was founded in August 2021 by blockchain proponents Pratik Gauri, Prateek Dwivedi, and team, is to embed the for-benefit paradigm at the heart of the blockchain by highly incentivising practices that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), thereby facilitating the transition from the 4th to the 5th Industrial Revolution and accelerating the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

SS Thanks to Dr Pratik Gauri, Mr Prateek Dwivedi, Dr Vilma Mattila, Mr Arjun Prasad & Mr Kabir Dutt for their efforts in helping make Sadhguru Sadupdesh a forever sustainable mission.

Mr Gupta said ”Dr Pratik Gauri’s concept of the for-benefit economy via 5th Industrial Revolution will undoubtedly aid in making the Earth a better place. We are very happy to be on board the sustainable mission of a sustainable man “

Dr Gauri said, “Sachin Gupta and team of Sadhguru Sadupdesh has been able to build a wonderful community to spread the wisdom of Sadhguru’s words. 5ire is happy to give more transparency, trust and security to the community through our sustainable blockchain.”

Sadhguru Sadupdesh A voluntary organisation which doesn’t raise funds but believes in raising awareness by spreading wisdom & making awareness content reach a wider spectrum of audiences.With a community of a whooping million people on their Social media networks who surely want to spread wisdom & awareness, will now be able to derive benefits of 5ire blockchain, some being accountability, transparency & trust

Website:

http://sadhgurusadupdesh.io