Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Sachin Thacker Joins Legal Edtech Company LawSikho As Vice President Delivery Excellence

LawSikho is India’s leading online education company that creates advanced and practical legal courses and customised training programmes catering to lawyers, law students leading businesses and universities.

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 1:54 pm

Gurugram, October 14: Sachin Thacker has joined legal edtech company LawSikho as Vice President Delivery Excellence, and he will be working with COO Abhyuday Agarwal. 

A graduate in Hospitality Management from Thames Valley University, London (UK), Thacker brings in over 18 years of experience and proven success in driving transformation for top global companies. He has worked in domains such as hospitality, travel, IT, ITeS, CRM, eCommerce, customer care, technical & product support, energy, media, BPO, retail, telecom, airlines, healthcare, banking and insurance sectors. 

He has built his expertise in business transformation, certified Master Black Belt, coaching, driving high impact strategic initiatives, innovation, process improvement, delivery/ business excellence, quality, process management, COPC, ISO, compliance, automation and digital transformation. 

Thacker has also completed a management program from Harvard Business Publishing, and has previously worked for companies like IBM, Interglobe Technologies (formerly of the Indigo Airlines Group), Concentrix and Daksh. 

In addition, he also has more than four years of entrepreneurship experience in the areas of hospitality and consulting. About his new assignment, he says, “I'm delighted to join LawSikho! This is undoubtedly such an amazing and unique concept that the founding team has built, truly adding great value to the entire legal fraternity. I'm confident that we will together take Lawsikho to even greater heights!” 

An adventure sports enthusiast, Thacker says he “loves the thrill of high-altitude trekking, scuba diving and many other adventure sports”. 

LawSikho is India’s leading online education company that creates advanced and practical legal courses and customised training programmes catering to lawyers, law students leading businesses and universities. We bridge the gap between theory and practice in legal education, bringing industry and practical insights into legal learning. We also offer a number of courses from foreign universities at affordable rates for Indian students. With talent arbitrage being one of our focal points, we equip Indian lawyers to build high-profile careers in the international remote job market. 

Around 700 job seekers receive internships, jobs and freelance work while pursuing or after completing their courses from LawSikho every month. 

Kindly visit the website https://lawsikho.com/ for more information 

