Sachin S Shetty On His Long-Distance Bike Adventures, The Excitement and More

Sachin S Shetty is a cinematographer from Mangalore and also an amazing biker. He has done several long-distance solo bike riding and created and broke his own records. Sachin owns a Royal Enfield Himalayan bike, among others and rides till he feels happy and satisfied. A few years ago, Sachin covered the distance of 11000 km on the bike from Kanyakumari to Ladakh in 37 days.

Sachin S Shetty is the owner of Shutterbox films, works as a cinematographer, and runs his own YouTube channel. Along with bikes, Sachin also has an obsession with cars. His social media, especially his Instagram page, gives a clear glimpse of his passion and adventures. He wants to travel the world riding his favourite bike. Shetty aims to explore every corner of the world, document it, and inspire others to do the same.

A few months ago, Sachin and his friends did something extraordinary. They all took a ride in the Himalayas of the Indo-China border. Sachin and his friend took their motorcycle 15,3000 ft high on a mountain and unfurled the Tulunadu flag. The bikers started their journey from New Delhi and took time to explore places like Hikkim and Chitkul village.

About the rush he feels by taking long bike trips, Sachin shares, "These kinds of lengthy journeys, in my opinion, are better for young people. As you age, you always wait for the ideal moment, which never comes. You can meet new individuals and learn from each other by biking."

Riding a motorcycle at places with high altitudes is exciting but also scary. It is important to look after your health. When Sachin was asked how he manages to stay safe and healthy to travel on such long journeys, he said, "To move forward at such great altitudes, you must be physically healthy and have endurance. I've been doing yoga and using breathing aids like oxygen tablets. Complete protective gear is required. I concurrently got to see how harsh nature can be."

