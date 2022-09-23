Runfy, The Sandbox, And StepN: Top-Notch Innovative Blockchain Projects

Runfy (RUNF), The Sandbox (SAND), and StepN (GMT) are making waves in the blockchain ecosystem with their unique operations. Many people believe blockchain is the technology that powers Bitcoin (BTC). However, it’s much broader than that.

Blockchain is a decentralized and distributed database that tracks all transaction records. Below are three innovative project ideas implemented using blockchain technology.

The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is an Ethereum-based, community-driven and play-to-earn (P2E) cryptocurrency game that allows users to own, create, and profit from various virtual experiences via NFTs.

Players can use all the resources and services that The Sandbox (SAND) provides to create a digital asset.

The Sandbox users will receive SAND, the platform's native token, while holding ownership over their NFT digital assets.

The Sandbox platforms include game maker, marketplace, and vox edit. Users can develop Sandbox (SAND) assets that can be turned into non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These NFTs can be traded for cryptocurrencies on the open market.

The Sandbox (SAND) offers a range of approaches for making money. A viable option is to claim the still-free land parcels and get ready to develop a section of the metaverse. Land parcels are assets that can be sold in the future and have a rising worth.

Another way to generate rewards is through the P2E crypto marketplace, once it permits more listings from larger pools of NFT creators.

As a community-driven platform, the SAND also has governance utility. SAND holders can contribute to policies and vote for changes, influencing the metaverse’s operations.

StepN

StepN (GMT) combines augmented reality (AR) gaming and play-to-earn (P2E) gaming, two concepts that have been gaining popularity in recent years. The result is a game that keeps track of players' real-world exercises and awards points in the form of cryptocurrency.

StepN (GMT) is a move-to-earn smartphone software built on the Solana blockchain that allows users to earn rewards by jogging, walking, or running for a delineated period that refreshes every 24 hours.

The rewards are credited in the StepN in-game cryptocurrency known as the Green Satoshi Token, or GST. To participate in the game, players must purchase NFT sneakers.

They can then increase the GST reward per session by upgrading their sneakers. NFT sneakers can also be traded on secondary marketplaces.

Asides from the in-game GST reward token, StepN also features two other tokens. The first is SOL, the Solana ecosystem’s native token, used to buy new sneakers.

The other is the platform’s governance token, Green Metaverse Token (GMT), earned after surpassing a specific game level and gives holders voting rights for the project’s future.

Runfy

Runfy (RUNF) is an innovative, community-driven project in the cryptocurrency market that aims to improve its users' fitness and daily lifestyle.

It is a newly developed and upcoming platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), enabling it to provide users with the lowest transaction costs.

Runfy (RUNF) users can monitor their nutrition, calorie intake, and cardiac performance, track steps taken, and participate in workout/fitness activities with recommended workout routines to achieve several fitness goals, especially weight loss.

Users will earn Runfy (RUNF) tokens as rewards on the Runfy app for reaching fitness milestones and completing fitness challenges.

With the features Runfy (RUNF) offers, there is no doubt that this token will soon be in the spotlight in the cryptocurrency market.

Conclusion

There are many excellent blockchain projects, including some still in the early stages of development, such as Runfy (RUNF). One of the factors contributing to the current emphasis on blockchain projects is the steadily growing interest in the technology.

Currently, Blockchain projects are focusing on in-demand use cases rather than only offering platforms for mining or exchanging cryptocurrencies, resulting in a promising future for the technology.

