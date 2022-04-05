Rubans Is Revolutionising Indian Fashion Jewellery One Collection At A Time

India’s fastest growing fashion jewellery brand Rubans has launched yet another impressive collection, dedicated entirely to the celebration and amalgamation of colours and intricately blended oxidised jewellery. Boasting a wide range of unique pieces, handcrafted by highly skilled jewellery artisans from Rajasthan. Each piece is crafted using an elegant blend of oxidized metal paired brilliantly with vibrant colours and embellished stones. The exclusive handcrafted pieces are the epitome of ingenious craftsmanship, designed for women who want to add a dash of colour and an abundance of style to their outfits.

Oxidised jewellery is known to be extremely versatile and can be worn on various occasions ranging from weddings and festivals to small parties and get-togethers. A harmonious blend of heritage designs, wonderful craftsmanship, and uplifting colours, makes pieces from this collection the perfect choice for the quickly approaching wedding season this summer to wear for yourself, or to gift to another.

While conversing about the new collection Chinu Kala, Founder, Rubans shared a few sneak peaks into her thought process behind the concept and objective behind the collection: “My team and I had a lot of fun, and encountered several challenges while attempting to put this idea together. Playfulness is etched into the heart and soul of this collection, with an extensive range of various colour palettes to choose from, we have attempted to elegantly weave positive emotions into each and every piece. These colourful statement pieces are meant to enhance the overall look of an outfit, but more importantly; brighten the mood of the wearer and viewer.

The bright and uplifting pieces are appropriate for all sorts of occasions, and complement innumerable outfits, they are also perfect for gifting. I invite everyone to come explore a brand-new spectrum of colour with Rubans.”

Rubans is a Bangalore based brand and a front runner in the branded fashion Jewellery and accessories segment. Launching retail on-ground with its flagship store in Bangalore; it soon emerged as a key and influential player in the category with 6 stores spread across Bangalore, Kochi and Hyderabad. Understanding and adapting with everchanging consumer behavior and buying habits; today, the company has transitioned to 100% online e-commerce sales, selling on India’s premium e-commerce portal “Myntra,” “Flipkart,” and also through its own online portal www.rubans.in

In this massive market, the brand is steadily growing its reach and inclusivity by targeting a multitude of products. They offer a combination of ethnic and western jewellery, catering to various styles, trends, and seasonal demands of the consumer. Rubans offers products in categories such as but not limited to earrings, necklaces, bracelets, bangles, anklets, nose pins, hairbands, and maang tikka. The brand also cradles its very own in-house creative team that works seamlessly together, in order to craft unique designs and bring out limited edition collections twice every year.



