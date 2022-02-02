Rromeo Discloses The Secret Behind A Stunning Super Hit Romantic Song, Tera Fitoor

Rromeo reveals that the secret behind his blockbuster song “Tera Fitoor” is a girl and his unrequitted love for her. Rromeo’s first video song “Tera Fitoor” which was released on his audio label, became a sensational and hit song that crossed 30 million-plus views. It is and still running strong on all audio and video portals.



This song is made based on a belief of madness towards true love, which means Fitoor in the Urdu language. The song was penned back in 2019 within an hour, says Rromeo, the creator, actor, singer, and music composer. Rromeo saw a girl someplace who stole his heart at first sight. Rromeo was too inquisitive to know the girl with so much of grace and charm. Rromeo has written the lyrics and composed the song about the feeling that he got after seeing the mesmerising look of the girl.



Rromeo has been in love with the girl since he saw her for the first time in the year 2019. He has never expressed his devotion to the girl till now as she is in love with some other person. So Rromeo decided not to disturb her through expressing his love. He feels himself to be a lucky personfor being a friend of her, and he always tries to give her all happiness and smile. He says one-sided love is synonymous to true love. He feels that the girl is lucky for him and because of her he got this hit song and which earned him fame.

Rromeo was to do his first musical song and started a discussion with his director Faraz Haider about the song. The director suggested to picture the song on Rromeo's own story through the vision of the directors.



As all we know, the music video had some instances of acting and Rromeo's acting inspiration is Shahrukh khan as he mentioned in one of the interviews.

This song was shot in front of the picturesque St Petersburg in Russia with the lead female lead actor Kamya Choudhary. Director Faraz Haider made a miracle as the shooting was done in such chilled weather of -8 degrees celsius. This song has turned out to be a sensational super hit of 2022.

Rromeo plans to come with part two of Tera Fitoor very soon and is excited to give another blockbuster.Rromeo is yet to answer the question regarding the release date.

Who is the Rromeo's Girl? We will all be waiting eagerly to know who is she is...