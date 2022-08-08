Rrajesh Yadav Considers Content Creation To Be His Destiny: Read To Know Why

While many people decide their vocation in their childhood, for a few souls, it is fate that brings them to sit on the throne of fame. And today we are talking about an individual who belongs to the latter niche. He is Rrajesh Yadav! You might already know him for his side-splitting satirical Instagram reels. And why not? They are freaking hilarious!



We all know that Rrajesh Yadav is acing the digital space, but believe it or not, he had no plans to be a content creator! Yet, every story has a beginning, and Rrajesh's journey as a content creator started in December 2015, with his first ever videos going viral over the internet.

Calling his digital journey a destiny, here's what he said: "May it be school or college, I have never done theatre. I was far away from all such activities. So, I had no intention of content creation until my graduation. Since I wasn't good at studies and scored average, I had plenty of free time to explore my choices and then I started inclining towards theatre."

After doing a few street plays, Rrajesh decided to try his luck in the online space. "The era of the internet and YouTube content was ensuing, and I was very much motivated by watching TVF videos. Seeing the amusing content, I was fueled. I believed I could also do something like that, and the rest is history," said Rrajesh Yadav.

Call it a game of luck, but his first video on the Odd-Even Rule of Delhi created a huge buzz on social media. It received millions of views and people couldn't stop rewatching it. But, before this first viral video, Rrajesh created multiple such videos, which he never posted. However, today, he is one of the best content creators we have!

On his Instagram, at @rrajeshyadav05 you will find reels that are not only crazy but also relatable. A few of his videos, like "Chai Peena Band Karte Hai Yar," "Trip Pr Chalte Hai Yarr" and more, have received more than a million views. Rrajesh Yadav is also a writer and actor and he has appeared in the TV Series, Campus Diaries as Sandy.

