Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight
Outlook for Brands

Rrajesh Yadav Considers Content Creation To Be His Destiny: Read To Know Why

Rrajesh Yadav is acing the digital space, but believe it or not, he had no plans to be a content creator! Yet, every story has a beginning, and Rrajesh's journey as a content creator started in December 2015, with his first ever videos going viral over the internet. 

Rrajesh Yadav, Content Creator
Rrajesh Yadav, Content Creator

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 2:39 pm

While many people decide their vocation in their childhood, for a few souls, it is fate that brings them to sit on the throne of fame. And today we are talking about an individual who belongs to the latter niche. He is Rrajesh Yadav! You might already know him for his side-splitting satirical Instagram reels. And why not? They are freaking hilarious!
 
We all know that Rrajesh Yadav is acing the digital space, but believe it or not, he had no plans to be a content creator! Yet, every story has a beginning, and Rrajesh's journey as a content creator started in December 2015, with his first ever videos going viral over the internet. 

Calling his digital journey a destiny, here's what he said: "May it be school or college, I have never done theatre. I was far away from all such activities. So, I had no intention of content creation until my graduation. Since I wasn't good at studies and scored average, I had plenty of free time to explore my choices and then I started inclining towards theatre." 

After doing a few street plays, Rrajesh decided to try his luck in the online space. "The era of the internet and YouTube content was ensuing, and I was very much motivated by watching TVF videos. Seeing the amusing content, I was fueled. I believed I could also do something like that, and the rest is history," said Rrajesh Yadav. 

Call it a game of luck, but his first video on the Odd-Even Rule of Delhi created a huge buzz on social media. It received millions of views and people couldn't stop rewatching it. But, before this first viral video, Rrajesh created multiple such videos, which he never posted. However, today, he is one of the best content creators we have! 

Related stories

EMIs Applicable On Personal Loans And How To Control Repayment

Influencer Miguel Cunha Got Married In Schelen Palace

Ahead Of Independence Day, Karan Mankar Shares His Social Welfare Program

On his Instagram, at @rrajeshyadav05 you will find reels that are not only crazy but also relatable. A few of his videos, like "Chai Peena Band Karte Hai Yar," "Trip Pr Chalte Hai Yarr" and more, have received more than a million views. Rrajesh Yadav is also a writer and actor and he has appeared in the TV Series, Campus Diaries as Sandy.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Rrajesh Yadav Content Creator Digital Content Creator
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics