Rocketize Token Prepares For A Skyrocketing Launch While Wrapped Bitcoin & Stellar Extend Losses Since Their All Time Highs

Rocketize Token (JATO) is a new meme coin preparing to enter the market while existing cryptocurrencies like Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and Stellar (XLM) amass losses of over 87% against their ATHs (all-time highs). Let's explore these cryptos further.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) - An ERC-20 Tokenized BTC

Ranking among the top 25 on CoinMarketCap (CMC), WBTC is an ERC-20 compatible tokenized version of Bitcoin (BTC). It is created to give BTC's liquidity access to the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem. Holders can use this token to interact with ETH's dApps (Decentralized Apps), DEXs (Decentralized Exchanged), and the DeFi (Decentralized Finance) ecosystem. Moreover, WBTC is backed 1-to-1 by Bitcoin (BTC), making its price equal to the King at all times. The token is generated by converting a holder's BTC into WBTC upon request. It can also be reverted to its original form as BTC. Sharing price with the King, it currently trades below $21K. Its market cap was slightly above $5 billion at the last check. Furthermore, the token is down by over 87% from last year's ATH of $162,188.26.

Distributed Ledger Payment Protocol – Stellar (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) is an open-source, decentralized payment protocol operated by the Stellar Development Foundation. Its blockchain-based distributed ledger technology aims to connect all financial systems worldwide, including banks, payment systems, and people. Moreover, it facilitates low-cost and secure payments/transactions at high speed. The protocol's native currency is Lumens with the ticker "XLM." The crypto powers all network operations, including transaction fee payments. It also serves as an intermediary currency during transactions before converting into the requested currency. It currently ranks in the top 35 on CMC with a market cap of over $2.8 billion. Furthermore, the crypto trades under $0.2, at a difference of over 88% from its ATH of $0.9381 achieved in 2018. Its max supply is a little over 50 million, while over 25 million are currently in circulation.

BEP-20 Meme Token with Futuristic Goals – Rocketize Token (JATO)

This upcoming project is a BEP-20 standard meme coin on the Binance Smart Chain platform. It is an open-source community project that plans to provide wealth to its holders through DeFi. Moreover, it wants to reimagine its community using nontraditional incentive structures in DeFi and DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations). The meme coin will have a 2% transaction tax, of which half will be burned, favoring deflation. Its roadmap includes two NFT platforms, Rocketize DAO, and gamefi hosting platform development. To add more, the project is also researching cross-blockchain bridges for linking different networks. It aims to connect Fantom, Polygon, BSC, and other networks to boost the utility of DeFi. JATO's max supply is 1 trillion, with 30% currently available in its presale.

Buying Process of JATO In Its Presale

The meme coin is presently in presale stage two, with over $63K raised out of the targeted $200K. At the current price, every USDT spent will earn you 118,399.24 tokens. The token can be purchased on its presale page by connecting your crypto wallet. However, you can only make the purchase through USDT, BNB, or ETH. You will be able to claim your JATO tokens after the presale reaches its end.

To conclude, JATO is a meme coin full of much potential on the way to the market. It offers a list of bonus opportunities during its purchase process. The second presale stage provides 7% extra tokens upon purchases, while if you convince a friend to spend $100 on the tokens, each of you will get $40 worth of free tokens. And a second purchase will earn you a massive 70% bonus.

