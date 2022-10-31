Rocketize Token Is Ready To Launch And Leave Cosmos And Chainlink Behind 

The Cosmos project was developed to resolve some of the most persistent issues in blockchains. Ranking one place below Cosmos is Chainlink, a blockchain abstraction layer launched in 2017. Opposite to these two cryptos and extremely new is Rocketize Token.

The makers of Rocketize Token hope their project will have a similar fate to Cosmos and Chainlink by becoming a success.

Cosmos – The Solution To All Your Blockchain Problems

Blockchain users worldwide lament its unwieldy, costly, unscalable, and environmentally damaging proof-of-work (PoW) protocols. Some of the earliest cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, use dated protocols considered unfavorable.

Cosmos (ATOM) simplifies blockchain technology for developers by implementing a modular framework that streamlines decentralized applications (dApps). The platform employs an Interblockchain Communication protocol, which makes it simpler for blockchains to interact with each other and prevents industry-wide fragmentation.

The origin of the project can be traced back to 2014, when Tendermint, a principal component of the network, was launched. Cosmos was mentioned two years later in a whitepaper, and ATOM's sale was conducted in 2017. Users can earn tokens through a hybrid proof-of-stake algorithmic model.

The platform's flagship blockchain is called Cosmos Hub. Moreover, the Cosmos network boasts three layers: the application layer, the consensus layer, and the networking layer. The application layer oversees transactions and overhauls the network. The consensus layer guides nodes, and the networking layer enables interaction between blockchains and transactions.

Chainlink – The Perfect Pedestal For Smart Contract Execution?

LINK facilitates universally engaged smart contracts with its decentralized oracle network. Blockchains can communicate with external payment methods, data feeds, and more through Chainlink.

The Chainlink community consists of various groups, including smart contract developers, node operators, data providers, security auditors, researchers, and others. The company wants to ensure decentralized participation for all users, be they node operators or other contributors. LINK was one of the primary networks to provide integration of off-chain data with smart contracts.

Chainlink has formed various partnerships, allowing the platform to become a serious player in the data processing field. Data providers like Brave New Coin, Alpha Vantage, and Huobi rank among Chainlink's associates. Data processing companies can sell access to Chainlink, which monetizes information shared between parties.

As it stands, LINK has expanded from an aggregating platform to much more. The LINK ecosystem has access to over one billion data points and has secured above seventy-five billion in value by managing more than one thousand projects with seven hundred oracle networks. Some of Chainlink's mainstream partners include FedEx, the Associated Press, and AccuWeather.

Rocketize Token – The Defi Meme Token Ready For Take-Off

Rocketize Token (JATO) is a meme token centered on decentralized finance. The native token, JATO (Jet Assisted Take Off) is BEP-20 compliant and powered by Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The platform maintains a community-oriented approach. Rocketize Token is owned by token holders, collectively known as "Atomic Nation." The JATO community consists of more than one hundred developers actively involved in the project.

