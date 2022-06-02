RoboApe (RBA), Axie Infinity (AXIE), and Ethereum (ETH) Are Three Cryptocurrencies To Make Investor's Potential Millions

The continuous growth of the crypto community still comes as a shock to a lot of people, but this shouldn’t be the case.

The decentralized nature of cryptocurrency is an obvious threat to traditional finance and a big deal to people. It is fast, secure, and efficient. Not to mention it can make anyone a millionaire without needing to meet any specific requirements to get started. All new investors need is a lot of research and analysis.

To contribute to that, consider these cryptocurrencies that have the potential to make people millions; RoboApe (RBA), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Ethereum (ETH).

RoboApe (RBA)

RoboApe (RBA) is a new memecoin set to take over the crypto industry. RBA is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum network and the native token of the RoboApe platform.

It is a deflationary token which means a portion of transaction fees will be burned and taken out of circulation permanently. Another portion of the token will be handed back to existing token holders.

In addition, RoboApe (RBA) is a decentralized community-driven project and will have no leadership allocations. The lack of token allocations will ensure an equal environment where the team and community members have to buy their tokens themselves without any exclusive wallets for founders or developers.

RoboApe (RBA) also has plans to integrate an NFT marketplace where members can buy, sell or trade NFTs. The marketplace would include a gas fee paid with the RBA tokens for minting new NFT pieces.

The community will also be able to king images and GIF memes as RoboApe (RBA) trading cards which they can hold or sell. After the NFT is minted, it will show up in its creator’s wallet. They hope this will take memecoins to the next level.

The platform will also host exclusive NFT minting events for its community where users will be able to mint new NFTs using the Event’s premier trading card template.

RoboApe (RBA) aims to be a futuristic meme token that breaks economic shackles and makes growth possible through its sustainable community development and rewarding environment.



Axie Infinity (AXIE)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is another token that is set to bring massive profits to its investors, partly due to its association with NFTs.

It has a market capitalization of over $1 billion and is one of the top 50 cryptos on CoinMarketCap as of the writing of this article. Axie Infinity (AXS) provides games that allow gamers to collect, buy and sell their Axies.

Their play-to-earn games, one of the first in the industry, allow its game players to earn more tokens as they play games.

Game players on the Axie Infinity (AXS) platform have come out to claim that they earn a lot from playing daily and this impacted the token’s value. There was a price increase from $0.5 at the start of 2021 to over $70 in about a year.

Although the token has now been affected by the “dip”, this shows how well the project has been doing and why investors should consider it for investments.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH), the second-biggest cryptocurrency is an open-source, and decentralized blockchain with smart contract functionality.

The network is currently run on a proof-of-work (PoS) consensus but this has been a big issue for it due to its low scalability and high transaction costs.

However, there’s an upgrade in the works, Ethereum 2.0, which is supposed to transition the network from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS). This should significantly increase Ethereum’s (ETH) throughput to an estimated 100,000 transactions per second (TPS).

Although it is currently facing a price decrease, Ethereum (ETH) has been predicted to reach as high as $5,000 in 2027.

For More Information On RoboApe (RBA)

Presale: https://ape.roboape.io/register

Website: http://roboape.io/