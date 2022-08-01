RoboApe Is The Next Metaverse Gem To Take Over The Crypto Space Alongside Shiba Inu And Akita Inu

Cryptocurrency is the new goldmine. This ever-evolving world provides numerous features that will eventually change the way financial transactions are conducted. Blockchain technology is a central factor behind the growth and acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

Blockchain’s decentralized features will eventually be embraced by centralized sectors such as contract law, accounting, supply chain, and finance.

This transformation, however, depends widely on its acceptance by the general public. Recent research showed that more than 50% of the world’s population knows little about cryptocurrency.

As a result, potential investors ought to educate themselves about the cryptosphere and blockchain technology. This is where the RoboApe (RBA) platform comes in.

Individuals who want to have the metaverse gaming experience and increase their knowledge about cryptocurrency should consider the RoboApe (RBA) Token.

What Is RoboApe (RBA)?

RoboApe (RBA) is a decentralized finance platform. It aims to provide a gaming and educational experience for its community members.

The RoboApe (RBA) has provisions for a free academy where newbies and crypto experts can expand their knowledge of the evolving crypto space. This academy will be filled with unique and quality content created by the crypto community.

This educational content will be in the form of articles and videos focused on what cryptocurrency is, what it can be used for, blockchain technology, and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs).

In line with its objective to promote learning, several competitions will be organized for community members. These competitions will be based on games developed by the community. Financial incentives such as prize pools, sponsorship, and endorsement opportunities will also be available.

The RoboApe (RBA) gaming platform can thus be described as a decentralized play-to-earn platform. This gaming platform has security measures to promote fairness during and after the competition.

As the platform's native token, RBA will serve as the digital asset for powering all competitions on this platform. It is a next-level meme token built on the ERC-20 standard.

In addition to The RoboApe Academy, E-Sport Gaming platform, and RBA token, other features offered by the RoboApe Ecosystem include:

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

A Decentralized Exchange (DEX)

An NFT marketplace

ROBOAPE TOKEN (RBA) FEATURES COMPARED WITH THE SHIBA INU (SHIB) AND AKITA INU (AKITA) TOKENS

Investing in cryptocurrency is risky. This hard truth has discouraged many from embracing this innovation, thus creating an ever-widening gap between crypto-literate individuals and those who know nothing about cryptocurrency.

To increase the acceptance of this next-gen technology, people need to change. The RoboApe Ecosystem intends to bridge this divide.

The RoboApe Academy will make quality information available to individuals who wish to learn and earn. This feature is not supported in the Shiba Inu and Akita Inu projects.

Although all the tokens are ERC-20-based meme coins managed by Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, the RoboApe Token offers more utility to its users than Akita Inu and Shiba Inu.

The metaverse is the current trend in the crypto space. RoboApe developers have integrated this into the numerous utilities its users will enjoy.

The Akita Inu token does not offer this feature. Shiba Inu allows holders to buy land in the metaverse through the Shiba Land innovation.

In addition to the educational platform offered by RoboApe to its community, users are given access to Gaming Finance in the metaverse.

The play-to-earn innovation offered by the RoboApe Token to crypto and gaming enthusiasts makes it a preferable token to purchase than Shiba Inu and Akita Inu Tokens.

CONCLUSION

Cryptocurrency has experienced much growth and evolution since its inception. Decentralized blockchain technology has experienced similar growth. However, centralized organizations such as large banks and stockbrokers act as restraints as they struggle to dominate this space.

Cryptocurrency's potential is unknown to many of the world's population. There is a lot of information on the internet, and the evolution rate can sometimes make it overwhelming.

To fully implement decentralization, potential crypto investors must be fully informed about the benefits they stand to gain from investing in cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu. Projects such as the RoboApe (RBA) Token have taken a massive step toward accomplishing this; individuals do well to take advantage of this excellent opportunity.

