Robert Pho Wins Hearts By Getting People Inked With His Beautiful Art!

Robert Pho with his impeccable creativity has manifested a legacy by defying the odds and is making a name for himself. Skin Design Tattoo Inc., his tattoo parlor is the new talk of the town as people all around the globe travel to get their tattoos done by him.

When we talk about entrepreneurs, the first ones that come to our minds are industry-based entrepreneurs. However, today entrepreneurs are also growing in the creative fields and making a name for themselves with their art. Robert Pho is one such tattoo artist who fought all odds and successfully carved a name for himself. He also has a tattoo studio named Skin Design Tattoo Inc. Pho’s fine skills have made noise all over town and people fly overseas just to get their tattoos done by him. He has been in the industry since 1989 and has completed 33 whole years. Even today he constantly learns and evolves with the new industry trends and changes and it is his determination and passion that have helped him create a name for himself.

Whosoever sees Robert Pho’s life now might wonder how perfect it is, but what they are unaware of is the struggles he faced along the way. He was born a few years prior to the Khmer Rouge rule of Cambodia and had to flee to France when he was merely two years old. Then he and his family moved to Los Angeles, California in 1980, where he had to face a lot of racism. Unfortunately, due to gang culture and other issues, he was facing a life sentence but the judge reduced it to 14 years and tried him as an adult, but he fought and got relieved in seven years. But while being in prison, he learned the art of tattooing and used this skill to survive. The first-ever tattoo he made was his gang’s name that too on his own knees and later on, he started earning in the prison by charging his other inmates around $60-$80 per tattoo.

After getting released in the year 1995 he thought of using his skills and became a tattoo artist by profession. After a lot of hard work and determination, he successfully opened a tattoo studio in the year 1998 called Skin Design Studio. Today, the studio is one of the leading tattoo shops in the industry and has seven shops in six different states. The Skin Design Studio has been thriving in the industry even when there was a recession in 2008 and a global Pandemic in 2020, at that time also nothing stopped them from growing. Other than that, all throughout his career, he achieved many milestones like getting featured in numerous reputed magazines since 2000 and now many renowned web pages are also covering his story. He has also been honored with many awards.

Talking more about his journey Robert Pho shares, “My life journey has surely been a rollercoaster ride but all these years of perseverance have been worth it. Now whenever I just sit and think, I realize how far I have come. From a boy making tattoos on his cellmates to a man making tattoos on people from around the world, the journey has been a phenomenal one. My tattoo studio, Skin Design Studio is surely my happy place and I only want it to grow more and more. In the near future, I aim to expand my Studio’s horizons across international borders and make a name for itself in the global market. One last thing I would like to say is that it is never too late to change for good and having the right mindset can help you do wonders.”

Robert Pho’s life journey has been nothing but an inspiration for all. If we sit and think then we will understand that it is not easy to get away from a violent environment and start something so big. However, he did that and today his studio and its branches have been providing people with every sort of tattoo they desire. In the future, Pho aims to write a book and make a documentary or a reality show.