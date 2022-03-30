Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
RMZ One Paramount: Positive Culture Equals To A Productive Workforce

RMZ One Paramount comes with an architecturally impressive space with a range of amenities, including optimal car parking, a variety of F&B options, the best views of the Chennai cityscape, 3 office towers, and more, makes it the best place to work in the city.

RMZ One Paramount

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 5:57 pm

RMZ One Paramount is a striking skyscraper wrapped around views on all sides of the work environment, a plus central landscape, ‘The Green Plaza’ along with a myriad of enriching lifestyle amenities that set the benchmark for integrated work-life environments. Unique and resilient design features to mitigate catastrophes such as floods, cyclones, water shortages, etc. make the project unique to the idea of commercial real estate in Chennai.

An architecturally impressive space with a range of amenities, including optimal car parking, a variety of F&B options, the best views of the Chennai cityscape, 3 office towers, and more, makes it the best place to work in the city.

Positive surroundings and culture define a productive workforce. What works well are the facilities around them. At One Paramount, people can participate in an array of activities while also ensuring their well-being, building a large-scale community, shopping therapy, and gaining gastronomic experience. Consider beginning your day with a morning fitness walk or an early breakfast at your desk, followed by mid-day coffee, modest eats, delicious cuisine for meals, and the purchase of your favourite snacks. You've got it all in one shot.

RMZ One Paramount is inclined towards properties that meet high environmental sustainability standards and our operating businesses are well-positioned towards a net-zero carbon economy for the future. We believe in pushing the boundaries and move towards a sustainable building practice to make our communities feel safe, healthy, and efficient. 

