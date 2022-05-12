Rituraj Pramanik And HealthAndHealthier - An Entrepreneur's Love Story

We sat with Rituraj Pramanik, who is the founder of HealthandHealthier, to know what it takes to be a digital marketer in India and gain success within a very short time.

HealthAndHealthier's mission is to raise awareness among people about their health which is highly neglected in this fast-paced lifestyle. HealthAndHealthier is a blog that focuses on providing health hacks, lifestyle hacks, common health solutions, information related to any drugs and so on. We sat with Rituraj Pramanik, who is the founder of HealthandHealthier, to know what it takes to be a digital marketer in India and gain success within a very short time with his HealthAndHealthier.

Who are you and what do you do?

My name is Rituraj, and I am the founder of Healthandhealthier . Along with this, I own several other blogs that are considered new but are ranking very well. My main success has been to make Healthandhealthier, the best health blog in India. My love and passion for this site made it prove the myth wrong "New sites cannot rank in Google until it holds a huge authority". As of 2022, HealthAndHealthier is ranking for 200k keywords within a short period of 2 years. The blog is marked at a net worth of 16728$.

How did it all start?

HealthAndHealthier started as an experiment that rose to fame very quickly. Despite, several hurdles and tough decisions it kept on rising. I loved experimenting with SEO which is itself a mystery. All the SEO pundits have things to say but very few speak the truth. It's very hard to find out who's telling the truth and who is not. So it's always better to learn, experiment and implement for yourself. I did several experiments before and HealthAndHealthier is the result of a successful experiment.

How are HealthAndHealthier and digital marketing connected?

This is a question that I have been asked several times. HealthAndHealthier is a health/lifestyle blog that shares information and tricks to lead a healthy life. On the other hand, digital marketing is a mystery that has not been entirely cracked yet, especially when it comes to ranking on Google. The fascinating aspect of digital marketing is that it demands pure patience, administration, marketing, and SEO, which cannot be learned through various courses; rather, one must explore and search their own way out. As a result, many digital marketers that enter the area fail within a short time. To achieve one's goals in marketing, a great deal of information, expertise, and experimentation are required. The main connection lies in the fact that a health blog gains so much popularity and ranks so high on Google within a short phase of 2 years.

What is the history of HealthAndHealthier?

I come from a middle-class family and never had huge money to go on with a high-budget startup. Being a pharmacist and practically working in the pharmaceutical marketing field, the concept of HealthAndHealthier came up into existence. I would like to thank the content writers, the team, Dr. Michael Joseph Wolpmann and a few other doctors who made this idea possible. Currently, baysidegyn.com is collaborated with healthandhealthier.com and is completely owned by the organization. Even though the time period sounds short but it seems like a very long journey.

What is the future of HealthAndHealthier?

HealthAndHealthier is a stepping stone that leads to a huge empire. I am not giving out the plans yet, but there are some huge plans. For the time being, I could only reveal the fact that an app for HealthAndHealthier would be launched in the market very soon, where readers would get a great experience while reading. As of now, nothing else can be revealed.

What are your concepts regarding love?

Love for someone or something is highly essential when it comes to making it last forever. When it comes to loving something, you should work extremely hard to achieve the best results. When the love is for a person, the relationship will only work out if there is love from both sides and both feels happy when they are with each other. There are relationships where there is everything but no love or happiness. That can never last. But if your relationship possesses both and nothing else, it will definitely survive.

One last question. Who are the other ones who are working at HealthAndHealthier?

We, at HealthAndHealthier, do not reveal the names of people who work here. Basically, there is only one public figure and that's me. Everyone working here is extremely talented and skilled and most of them do not need recognition. It is a project where the main digital marketing part is kept a secret.

Thank you so much for your insights and for sharing your experience with us.

You are welcome. It was a great conversation.



