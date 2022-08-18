Rita Jairath empowers and enlightens over 500 NCC girls cadets

It is so common to see young boys taking part in summer camps, NCC, and soon even joining the army; How often do we see young girls take part on this side of the road? Not very much. In recent years numerous girls have stepped up to prove their limitless potential in this field as well! Lately, we have witnessed the rise of many NCC Girls' wings. Rita Jairath, a beacon of light for young girls and women everywhere has wanted to inspire these girls a lot more. Ms. Jairath gave a thought-provoking and motivating talk to about 500 NCC girls cadets. Let’s look at the eloquent gems from this warm summer evening on the 21st of June, 2022.

NCC stands for the National Cadet Corps, these camps are usually started in school or in colleges to give the youth a little taste of what the Indian Army is like. The training the cadets have to go through is extreme and tenuous but all the while rewarding. An NCC certificate holder has a lot of value in society, plenty of chances to earn scholarships, even the opportunity to walk the Republic day parade in New Delhi, and so many more benefits.

Donning on that khaki uniform itself gives a boost of confidence and the feeling of being part of something much bigger than yourself; however, being in the presence of an established lady like Ms. Jairath the girls had questions regarding many things like how to gain self-confidence and how to build habits and many more interesting topics on which Ms. Jairath had imparted her wisdom on. Col Rajeev Sharma conducted the camp for a cultural evening at Cambridge School, inviting Ms. Jairath to brighten the evening and heighten the girls’ enthusiasm.

Among many other important topics, Ms. Jairath spoke on how to become self-confident. While she inspired them to stay strong and do their best, she offered them sustainable advice that will last them a lifetime. “Consistency and Practice - these are the only two things that will help you become more self-confident”, said the formidable Rita. She narrated stories about how when she was also a girl their age she would often find herself questioning her capability and strength but the only thing that made her the woman she is today is consistency. By the end of the evening she had almost formed a bond with each and every girl in that hall, seeing herself in them she said, “My own journey is what has inspired me, just like how yours will inspire you” She advised focussing on our own progress so far and to keep going.

Rita not only gave the girls hope but also grit, and direction. Young impressionable girls wanted to learn how to earn this consistency by building a habit and how does one do that? To which she simply answered, “Habit is a beautiful thing”. She had wisely explained how it isn’t exactly some cliche 21-day turnover in one’s life but somewhat of a reflex one builds. Smart people know that prioritizing things according to one's own seasonal life changes is the right thing to do. In fact, Rita advises to “Break down bigger tasks into smaller manageable steps and give it time and learn to be kind with yourself” this will get you to stick to your goals a lot more than forcing yourself to do so just because.

An enlightening evening with what started with a few warm welcome dances ended with a bunch of smiles all throughout the felicitation ceremony and the talk. Bonds were created and wisdom was passed on. The hall was packed with lifted spirits and high enthusiasm the josh was an all-time HIGH! Follow Rita Jairath on her inspiring journey to get motivated yourself!

