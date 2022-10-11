Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Where Does Ripple Stand Against Tokens Like IMPT?

Meta Description: Ripple (XRP) price stats look good, but can it beat new altcoins like IMPT and TAMA?

The world of cryptocurrencies is increasingly becoming more exciting daily, and several people who have previously been fence sitters are now actively involved.

There is no doubt that cryptocurrencies have made more millionaires in the past few years than in other sectors, and day by day, people are showing interest in crypto investing.

This post will discuss the potential of Ripple(XRP) and the potential returns that investors in this coin can expect. We will also discover how new progressive tokens such as TAMA and IMPT.io will disrupt the crypto market and how they would fare against Ripple(XRP).

Ripple Price Prediction (2022 -2030)

If you intend to invest in Ripple(XRP), it is essential to note the growth trend before deciding if the investment will be worth it. One of the most critical factors that may affect the price of Ripple(XRP) is its current legal battles. If the network can win its litigations, it will be good news for the Ripple community. This price prediction of Ripple was

In the table below, we provide an overview of price trends for Ripple (XRP) from 2022 to 2030, based on the assumption that the network would win its current legal battle against SEC.

Ripple is one of the early comers in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ryan Fuger launched the Ripple network in 2004. Some years after its launch, and in a bid to reform itself, the Ripple network then, under Jed McCaleb's leadership, launched the XRP ledger.

The XRP ledger is a decentralized public blockchain that allows validating transactions in the Ripple ecosystem using the Federated Consensus protocol.

Ripple's stability and prospects made many people deploy the coin in banking and managing business transactions. However, in 2020, a sad announcement from the Securities and Exchange Commission became a make-or-mar moment for the Ripple network and all it stands for.

In order not to take chances, more innovative investors are looking at alternative tokens like IMPT and TAMA. But can these new altcoins take on coins like Ripple? Let us find out below.

Can new coins like IMPT and TAMA beat Ripple?

Although Ripple coin is already established in the market, the chance of it rising to the prominence of currencies such as Bitcoin and Eth is slim. So, new altcoins like Tama and IMPT provide a second chance for people who miss out early on the bitcoin wave.

Below, we will look at the prospects of these two coins shaking the crypto market.

IMPT.io - Raised $1.5 million in 5 days!

Impt.io is a blockchain-based ecosystem that connects individuals and brands passionate about reducing their carbon footprints and earning rewards in the form of NFTs, which can be traded in an in-house marketplace. Since its launch, the project has attracted the attention of about 10k brands and has helped fund thousands of environmental projects worldwide.

The stage 1 presale of the IMT.io tokens began on the 4th of October, and today, about $1.5 million has been raised. This shows how important the IMPT.io project is and the potential that lies ahead. IMPT.io tokens have a total supply of 600 million, each sold at $0.023. Its presale is expected to end on November first or when the tokens are sold out.

Tamadoge - Low-energy meme coin

Tamadoge is a meme coin that aims to provide opportunities for fun-seeking crypto enthusiasts to earn TAMA tokens and NFTs. Its play-to-earn ecosystem allows users to earn TAMA tokens while playing exciting games or purchasing NFTs. Tamadoge is currently running an NFT sale which is expected to last 7 days. The NFTs are tagged Ultra Rare NFTs and are available on Opensea at 1 WETH and above.

TAMA token is listed on centralized and decentralized exchanges like OKX, Lbank, MEXC, BitMart, and Coinsbit. Presently, 1 TAMA sells at $$0.054953, according to CoinGecko. It also has a market capitalization of $58,001,335 million.

Conclusion

No doubt, Ripple has the potential to succeed like other coins. However, its assumed growth will be entirely based on the success of its litigations with the SEC. For now, we recommend that investors try out new altcoins like IMPT and TAMA.