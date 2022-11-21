Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Gains 15% – And Could Even Outperform Bitcoin And Ethereum Now

Ripple hasn't been performing well on the market lately. Mostly because of a lawsuit it faces against the SEC. It makes a lot of crypto enthusiasts worried about XRP's future. However, surprisingly XRP went up 15%, and experts are saying it outperformed even Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In this article, we'll talk about how XRP surged 15% despite a lawsuit. Talking about gains, we will also take a look at some other coins that are trending right now, like D2T , TARO, IMPT ,and RIA. Let’s dive into it.

The Lawsuit Against XRP

Ripple, founded in 2012, is a crypto payment technology that caters to businesses. Basically, it makes payments fast, secure, and easy worldwide. A low carbon footprint, speed, and scalability are just a few of its benefits.

Currently, Ripple is facing challenges defending itself against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC sued Ripple for selling unregistered digital assets, claiming it violated federal securities laws. The SEC accused Ripple of selling $1.3 billion worth of unregistered securities.

The Current Situation

If we analyze its three-month performance you can see the price of XRP has fluctuated a little and dipped through the $0.34 resistance a few times. You can see XRP reached $0.5399 which was its three-month high price and it's been pretty volatile since then. However, on 8 November, its price started to fall and dipped to $0.3315 on 10 November. However, on 11 November, its price climbed back up to $0.3965.

In the past few days, XRP has dropped to $0.3272 before rising again. However, XRP jumped over 15% and broke through the $0.35 resistance, outperforming Bitcoin’s 1.5% performance and Ethereum’s 0.8% performance at the same time. This gain is primarily driven by news that a federal judge allowed more than 10 parties to submit amicus briefs in the high-profile lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further, The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level back from the $0.5099 swing high to the $0.3200 swing low. The price gained pace for a move above the $0.360 resistance. As of now, it is trading at $0.374 (below $0.400) and the 100 simple moving average.

Other Best-Performing Cryptos Currently On The Market

It looks like Ripple will win, but it might take a while. As a trader, it might be better to look elsewhere for gains, especially with presale altcoins doing well. Let's check out some of these best performers.

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T) – Best Platform With Powerful Analytical Tools

Dash 2 Trade is an Ethereum-based trading intelligence platform that offers real-time analytics and social trading data to help you trade smarter.

Dash 2 Trade's platform has a lot of cool features that'll appeal to investors and traders. Using this platform, you'll get access to cutting-edge tools like regular trading signals, on-chain analysis tools, social sentiment indicators, trading competitions, strategy backtests, and many more.

The Dash 2 Trade ecosystem is powered by D2T, which can be used for backtesting, trading competitions, and rewarding users. Further, these tokens are tax-free, so entering and exiting the platform is easy.

Currently, Dash 2 Trade is having a third round of presale after receiving an overwhelming response in the first two. You've only got a few days left in the third presale, and in the next, the price will go up.

2. RobotEra (TARO) – Newly Launched Metaverse-Based Exciting Game

RobotEra is another exciting Ethereum-based metaverse crypto that offers a fun sandbox experience where you build robot NFT companions, buy metaverse plots of land, and build new buildings and structures. It all takes place on the planet Taro, which is destroyed and needs to be restored.

Every element of RobotEra is customizable, from the robots you play with to the 3D scenes, sounds, physics, and even user interaction. Further, the robots are NFTs, so you can either sell them or keep them.

TARO tokens are at the core of RobotEra's ecosystem. Within the game, TARO tokens are used for both Governance and in-game transactions.

The RobotEra presale just started, so here's your chance to be an early investor and make good money.

3. IMPT – Greenest Crypto Project Right Now

IMPT is a carbon credit marketplace and green retail platform where you can get tokenized carbon offsets. Since these credits are NFTs, you can trade them on IMPT. Users can also retire these credits, thus building an IMPT.io score that tracks carbon emissions.

IMPT only works with ESG-friendly companies, which means you will earn IMPT tokens by shopping with them. IMPT now has as many as 25,000 affiliate partners, including major players such as Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, and Samsung.

IMPT is also running a second presale phase after its first phase was successful. So get yourself some IMPT tokens and join this eco-friendly journey that also pays off.

4. Calvaria (RIA) – Afterlife Themed Trading Card Game

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a new crypto game like trading cards, but with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), where your deck is yours to keep. Throughout the game, players are immersed in an afterlife world with NFTs representing characters with different abilities. Playing Calvaria requires a lot of strategic thinking and preplanning, so having the best deck isn't important.

RIA is Calvaria’s native token, and it’s also highly valuable for its proof-of-stake (PoS) nature. Basically, you can stake them and get involved in game governance through the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

Final Verdict

So this was an analysis of XRP's 15% gain and even its outperformance of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Though the decision of the lawsuit is in XRP's favor, it won't take effect for a while. For now, if you want to get better returns, you might want to check out D2T, TARO, IMPT, and RIA.

