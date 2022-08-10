Revolutux, Polygon And Dogecoin Are Three Brilliant Coins For Your Investments During A Bear Market

Bear markets are notoriously tricky for altcoins, which generally tend to underperform Bitcoin during these periods. The market is slowly waking up again after a long bear market, and a good project like this one will start to get the attention they deserve. So, keep an eye on Revolutux (RVTL); It could be one of the big winners in the next bull run.

Revolutux Is a Great Presale Coin for Your Bear Market Investments

Revolutux is a deflationary cryptocurrency. Three operations are happening in every transaction in the ecosystem: Reflection, Liquidity Pool Acquisition, and Burning. The Revolutux protocol automatically ensures that token holders' assets are protected in the liquidity pools. These advanced features allow token holders to buy in Revolutux without hesitation.

The Revolutux protocol ensures that token holders' assets will be moved to the liquidity pool and kept there without any problems. The goal is to ensure Revolutux’s liquidity and profitability and inform the coin holders of any changes.

Revolutux aims to attract more people with its lucrative bonus system. The platform offers you $50 if you refer it to a friend, and they spend $200. In addition, you can earn 33% more for our first, 50% for your second, and 80% for your third purchase on the platform. In addition, a bonus of 7% is being offered to everyone who purchases the first stage of the presale.

Polygon (MATIC) Has a Reliable Coin, Despite Its Volatility

Currently, Polygon, which is trading at about $0.97, saw its historical base price on May 9, about three years ago. The token reached its historical peak quite recently. In December 2021, the token, which was traded at $2.92, made many investors profit. MATIC has made a profit of approximately 8660 per cent for its early-term investors compared to its current value.

Polygon investors emphasize that the token value will rise, especially in the medium and long term. When examining investor trends, it can be seen that most token holders will hold MATIC in the long run.

According to the current charts, the first resistance point that MATIC will push is seen in a dollar band. Although this resistance is relatively high compared to the current value, if it is broken, it is expected to approach two dollars with a rapid rise.

The support point of the token is also quite strong. In particular, it is not expected to fall below the $0.3 band with the effect of investor confidence that it has proven recently. Polygon (MATIC) has one-day price flexibility that day traders can also consider.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Is Always a Great Idea to Make a Profit from Volatility

Dogecoin was created in 2013 as a parody of other more serious coins, but with a faster block time and simpler mining algorithm. Its Shiba Inu mascot and Doge meme branding helped make it one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. Its price is volatile but has increased significantly since its launch. Dogecoin's main purpose is to serve as a tipping currency on social media, but it has also been used to transact goods and services.

The recent crypto crash has caused Dogecoin price to drop significantly, but we believe this presents a buying opportunity. Dogecoin is a well-established cryptocurrency with a strong community, and we recommend buying it at this time.

Final Thoughts

The current bear market offers investors a prime opportunity to invest in brilliant coins like Revolutux (RVTL), Polygon (MATIC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). All three of these altcoins have unique features that could make them very successful in the long run. If you’re looking for a solid investment during these tough times, consider adding one or more of these altcoins to your portfolio.

