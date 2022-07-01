Renowned Entrepreneur & Producer Krishna Pimple To Boost Indian & Tanzania's Relationship With Music

Krishna Pimple is one of the most sought after names in the film industry. The entrepreneur and filmmaker has many feathers in cap and handles several responsibilities.

Known for producing films like Abhi Abhi, Choukat, Gharat, Krishna Pimple entered the film industry with ISIS: Enemies of Humanity. He is now gearing up for the release of as many as 11 upcoming short films and movies which include names like ‘Kashmir: The Final Resolution’. He is also planning to produce television serials and web series in the coming time.

Krishna also holds several other responsibilities while being a permanent member of IMPPA and Founder and Trustee of Dadasaheb Phalke MSK trust.

As the Hon. Consul of the United Republic of Tanzania for Southern India, Krishna Pimple is actively involved in Cultural and film exchange between India & Tanzania and other African nations. The latest we hear is that, he is all set to collaborate with outstanding musicians and singers from Tanzania. The artists from Tanzania will visit India to do musical shows, record music videos, albums and singles.

Since the Indian Music is already popular in Tanzania, the collaboration between talent of both countries is likely to boost opportunities and offer more interesting & soulful music to the music lovers. Krishna Pimple is working towards this excellent cross cultural initiative along with Tejal Pimple & Parth Dave.

Krishna will be visiting Tanzania to promote African – Tanzanian Films participation and promotion in India and other countries. Good movies will be shortlisted from Tanzania for screening at the 4th Innovative International Film Festival (IIFF) which will be held on October 21 at Bangalore.

Krishna Pimple will facilitate and organise the participation of Tanzania Films in India starting with IIFF International Film Festival.

Talking about his work as an entrepreneur, Krishna Pimple is the founder of CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd which has a turnover of Rs 370 crores & group turnover is Rs. 700 crore annually. Besides this, he handles 42 offices with having almost 25000 employees all over India.

It's the dream of Krishna to contribute in boosting India's economy and helping others in making money. “As a businessman, my main objective is not only to make money but also serve the people in any capacity. Spending lots of money on self does not make you rich but helping others to grow is what makes you richer," he says.