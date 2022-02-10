Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Renowned Cosmetic Surgeon Mohamed Derder Shares Incredible Details About How The Idea Of Plastic Surgery Has Evolved

Mohamed Derder, who is a renowned aesthetic surgeon in Paris shares some incredible details about what kind of clients he meets and their demands.

Renowned Cosmetic Surgeon Mohamed Derder Shares Incredible Details About How The Idea Of Plastic Surgery Has Evolved
Dr. Mohamed Derder, Cosmetic Surgeon

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 1:36 pm

Gone are the days when plastic surgery was only for those who suffered a fatal accident. This is the age when cosmetic surgery is pretty common and so many people are opting for it to customise their looks and appearance.

Mohamed Derder who is a renowned aesthetic surgeon in Paris shares some incredible details about what kind of clients he meets and their demands. According to him, his job is changing day by day and patients are becoming more and more demanding. "They like to feel beautiful and have self-confidence," says Mohamed.

"The clients who come to see me are very varied, it can be the elderly woman who wants to rejuvenate and regain her face when she was younger or the patient who after childbirth wants to regain her figure before her pregnancies. Or a young patient who wants to modify part of her body to make it more feminine or more attractive or sometimes the desire to look like her idol (a star for example)."

He also talks about how social media has changed the world and how they perceive everything. Social media filters have increased the demand for cosmetic surgery. "Snapchat filters, for example, encourage patients to consult to look like the result they see thanks to the filter," says Mohamed Derder.

Talking about his male clients, he says, "Men also consult, the requests are varied from rejuvenation to the desire to have a more athletic body, the demand from men is clearly increasing. In my daily practice, I currently do a lot more cosmetic surgery than reconstructive surgery (such as surgery after cancer or reconstructions to treat the sequelae of burns) The cosmetic surgery that I practice is often facial interventions such as rhinoplasty, I also do facial rejuvenation. For silhouette surgery, I do a lot of liposuction, lipofilling, breast augmentation."
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Singer Ravindra Singh Is Excited About His Song 'Jugaad' As He Enters A Different Genre

Singer Ravindra Singh Is Excited About His Song 'Jugaad' As He Enters A Different Genre

Enter Sebastian Ghiorghiu, Changing The Game Of YouTube With His Videos And How

The Hollywood Dream: International Cinematographer Shivashish Ahuja Talks About His Journey To The Academy Gold’s Program

Siddharth Soni’s Generous Work For Social Welfare Wins Hearts

Founder Of Manikchand Groups Daughter Janhavi R Dhariwal Ties Knot With Entrepreneur And Film Producer Punit Balan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star