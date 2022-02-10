Renowned Cosmetic Surgeon Mohamed Derder Shares Incredible Details About How The Idea Of Plastic Surgery Has Evolved

Gone are the days when plastic surgery was only for those who suffered a fatal accident. This is the age when cosmetic surgery is pretty common and so many people are opting for it to customise their looks and appearance.

Mohamed Derder who is a renowned aesthetic surgeon in Paris shares some incredible details about what kind of clients he meets and their demands. According to him, his job is changing day by day and patients are becoming more and more demanding. "They like to feel beautiful and have self-confidence," says Mohamed.

"The clients who come to see me are very varied, it can be the elderly woman who wants to rejuvenate and regain her face when she was younger or the patient who after childbirth wants to regain her figure before her pregnancies. Or a young patient who wants to modify part of her body to make it more feminine or more attractive or sometimes the desire to look like her idol (a star for example)."

He also talks about how social media has changed the world and how they perceive everything. Social media filters have increased the demand for cosmetic surgery. "Snapchat filters, for example, encourage patients to consult to look like the result they see thanks to the filter," says Mohamed Derder.

Talking about his male clients, he says, "Men also consult, the requests are varied from rejuvenation to the desire to have a more athletic body, the demand from men is clearly increasing. In my daily practice, I currently do a lot more cosmetic surgery than reconstructive surgery (such as surgery after cancer or reconstructions to treat the sequelae of burns) The cosmetic surgery that I practice is often facial interventions such as rhinoplasty, I also do facial rejuvenation. For silhouette surgery, I do a lot of liposuction, lipofilling, breast augmentation."

