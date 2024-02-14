From time to time, future speakers talk about the destruction of the world and the third world war. According to the prophet Nostradamus, the third world war may start in the year 2024. Famous scientist Sir Isaac Newton had predicted that the world would end between 2032 and 2060. But according to world famous astrologer Atlanta Kaashhyap, there will be neither a third world war nor a great destruction of the world. In the Maya calendar made thousands of years ago, no date after December 21, 2012 was given; according to the Maya civilization, it was understood that the world could be in danger on this day. According to the Maya calendar, on December 21, 2012, a planet will collide with the Earth, which will destroy the entire world. But the biggest thing was that a year before this, Atlanta Kaashhyap had predicted on the basis of his astrological calculations that the earth would not end on December 21, 2012 and there would never be a major destruction of the world. Many such predictions of Atlanta kaashhyap have come true. Atlanta Kaashhyap had predicted many years ago that in future India will be number 1 in the whole world and India will become a world leader, her prediction has proved to be true. She is also conducting telepathic conversations between aliens. World famous astrologer Atlanta Kaashhyap can foresee possible events in advance in her dreams. Whatever she sees in her dream, she shares it on her social media and later that incident proves to be true. In 2019, Atlanta had explained India's situation from 25 December 2023 to June 2024. Even on 1.1.2024, Atlanta Kaashhyap had seen a unique dream related to Ayodhya Ram Temple which came true after 3 days.

Regarding the possible prediction of the Third World War, Atlanta Kaashhyap says that a spiritual universe key can prevent the Third World War. By establishing the religion of love in the world, we can balance Mother Earth again.This unique research was revealed after the ''Pran Pratishtha" ceremony of Prabhu Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. World renowned astrologer Atlanta Kaashhyap has recently researched a spiritual research theory called the Spiritual Universe Key. This is a different unique mathematical calculation method which can create balance on earth, balance on human life, balance on nature. Atlanta Kaashhyap has described his invention and calculation of spiritual mathematics as the path of Satyoga. This universe key can also prevent third world war, earthquake etc

According to world famous astrologer Atlanta Kaashhyap, everything will happen as it is in nature, but everything will be in a balanced cycle. A spiritual basis balancing cycles that move in balance with the cycle of time. The Earth, the key to the universe, will never end and all will be in balance. Earth, nature, existed centuries ago and will continue to exist. Her research theory will give life to humans very soon.

The world will never end, all the stories of the world ending are just the minimum definite amount of one person's thinking. Nature does its work, which is its universal nature. This is nature's natural way. For this you cannot decide that the world is going to end or you cannot blame nature for being natural. Nature will never end. Man still has not understood what nature really is? Creation always creates, it is a natural process of creation which will continue continuously.

Atlanta Kaashhyap says that this universe key mathematics will always be there for human life and nature like breath. Now man will never lose it. Very soon the secret method for human life will be released in the form of a mathematics book. "Atlanta Kaashhyap is an Indian astrologer, researching on many spiritual topics.Which is the ancient myth of this world, Lord Kalki incarnation, many ancient myths which are related to every culture of this entire world. In the future, many research principles of Atlanta Kaashhyap can also prove helpful in advancing science. The future predictions of Atlanta Kaashhyap never match with any prophet like Nostradamus and Baba Vanga because Atlanta only does research to protect human through spiritual path.

https://www.instagram.com/AtlantaKaashhyap_official/

https://www.facebook.com/atlanta.kaashhyap.1?mibextid=ZbWKwL

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.